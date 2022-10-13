Here are the 20 must-see running backs to watch in 2022 Washington high school football

There are a lot of standouts in Washington high school football, and SBLive WA is taking a look at some of the must-see players in each position group this fall.

Criteria for these lists include a combination of recruiting stock, on-field production and off-the-field accolades. SBLive WA also consulted coaches and other media outlets for their input.

A player is also only eligible for one position list.

Here are 20 running backs to watch in Washington high school football. The list is in alphabetical order and sorted by classification.

CLASS 4A

Gentz Hilburn, Lewis and Clark , 5-10, 180, senior

The best backfield threat in Spokane has quickly shown teams it doesn't matter where he lines up. He's dangerous every time he gets the ball.

"Gentz is a dynamic player on both offense and defense. He has the ability, and does, play multiple positions and is very explosive." – Lewis and Clark coach Joe Ireland

Bryce Kooy, Bothell , 6-1, 185, senior

Even in a down year for the Cougars, the speedy big-play all-league first teamer has shown he should be in the 4A KingCo MVP talk by season's end.

"Bryce is a fabulous athlete and a wonderful running back. He might be the hardest working player on our team. He is a slashing, physical, fast runner who rarely is taken down by the first defender. He has extremely good hands, sets up blocks well and is a physical finisher. He is a must-see player." – Bothell coach Tom Bainter

Trey Leckner, Glacier Peak , 6-2, 215, senior

A unique talent and freak of nature on the field, Leckner lines up everywhere because of his running-receiving skillset. Wherever he is, he makes his presence felt.

"He's a big, physical kid that runs hard and he's a great pass catcher, as well. I think he's the best overall athlete in the state this year." – Glacier Peak coach Shane Keck

Antoine Lee, Kentwood , 5-10, 195, sophomore

Burst onto the scene last season as a ninth grader, and has continued to put people on notice as a powerful workhorse-type rusher in his sophomore campaign.

"By the time he is done he very much could own every single career rushing record at the school," - Kentwood coach Matt Roth

Jayden Limar, Lake Stevens , 5-11, 190, senior

The Notre Dame commit has battled some injuries, but arguably is the most complete tailback in the state - evidenced by the video-game numbers he puts up.

"He’s a senior leader. He wants it as much as anybody. He puts the work in, and the time in. He watches film. We root for him all the way because he deserves it. He does get all the accolades, but he earns it. We just have to find different ways to get him the ball." - Lake Stevens coach Tom Tri

Ian Mohl, Chiawana , 6-1, 175, senior

He’s got a knack for the big play and has made plenty this season. He's a huge reason why Chiawana is in the driver’s seat for the Mid-Columbia Conference crown.

"Ian is an explosive athlete with sprinter speed. He doesn't miss offseason workouts and has spent a good deal of time after school in the weight room preparing himself for this season. He provides a great example for our program on and off the field." – Chiawana coach Scott Bond

Matthew Spurbeck, Sumner , 5-10, 185, junior

Gained 35 pounds so he could become Spartans' 25-carry-per-game running back - and 4A SPSL's top power rusher. Had 300-yard games against Graham-Kapowsin.

"Strong, explosive, tough power runner with speed." – Sumner coach Keith Ross

Cartez Williams, Mariner , 5-11, 210, senior

Kind of gets lost in talent-rich 4A Wesco, but Williams runs with power, but also does damage with a multi-faceted skill set. Big part of Mariner's resurgent year.

CLASS 3A

Jason Brown Jr., O'Dea , 5-10, 205, junior

A top tailback in his class nationally, the shifty Brown makes defenders pay if they don’t wrap up. Hard to contain and knows how to collect yards after contact.

"Jason is a great kid. He loves to compete, he works hard and he's a great teammate. He's one of the most talented running backs that we have had here at O'Dea." – O'Dea coach Monte Kohler

Ryder Bumgarner, Stanwood , 5-10, 185, senior

He's a low-gravity tank with an Adonis-like build. And defenses still haven’t found a way to prevent him from what's becoming the norm - 200-yard rushing games.

"Ryder is one of the most intense, focused and passionate players I have ever coached. He is a leader all year long in the weight room, summer camp, spring football, film and throughout. His success is just as much about his work ethic as well as his athletic ability." – Stanwood coach Jeff Scoma

Scottre Humphrey, Rainier Beach , 5-10, 210, senior

Among the best in the state at the position, he loves contact, is hard to bring down - and has fantastic receiving skills. Recently committed to Montana State University.

"Scottre is a workhorse and he's an every down back. Of course he can run the ball, but he can play multiple positions. He's durable, he's big, he's strong and he's fast." – Rainier Beach coach Corey Sampson

Zaveon Jones, Mountlake Terrace , 6-2, 215, junior

Good things happen when Jones gets the ball. He’s got 14 touchdowns, is averaging 6.8 yards a carry, 164.7 yards a game and is a threat to score anytime he gets the ball.

"Zaveon Jones is a great young man and a hell of a football player. He is a one-cut, downhill runner that has great vision and great feet. He is powerful and finishes runs very strong." – Mountlake Terrace coach Archie Malloy

Conner Noah, Kelso , 5-11, 195, senior

You want this kid on your team. The Nevada commit racked up 1,800 yards rushing a year ago and makes a defense’s job miserable every time he steps on the field.

"He has a great combination of vision, speed and balance. He is also very tough between the tackles." – Kelso coach Steve Amrine

Brayden Platt, Yelm , 6-2, 230, junior

Probably a next-level linebacker, but also a key cog in Yelm's offense. And as a big, strong athletic running back who has plenty of burst - how do you defend him?

"When he gets in the open field he's tough to catch. Because of his size and strength, people just bounce off him. He's got great hands which allow us to do multiple things with him. We'll put him in the slot and find matchups we like." – Yelm coach Jason Ronquillo

CLASS 2A

Sonny Asu, Othello , 6-2, 185, senior

The Huskies are a power-running offense - and Asu is the finisher. One of central Washington's top tailbacks, he's a better athlete than folks give him credit for.

Beckett Ensminger, Shadle Park , 5-11, 180, senior

Ensminger's speed with his ability to fight off defenders is a coach's dream and gives Shadle Park’s running game a boost week to week.

"Beckett is an outstanding, explosive two-sport athlete. He has an ability to both punish would-be tacklers, while also making quick cuts to avoid contact. He is great catching the ball and is a willing blocker." – Shadle Park coach Jim Mace

Unterrio Latin-Henley, Washington , 5-11, 185, junior

Talk about a zig-zagging blur, Latin-Henley is a big play waiting to happen - as a rusher or receiver. Started at Eastside Catholic, he holds multiple D1 offers.

"Unterrio is a dynamic athlete who is a threat to score anytime he touches the ball. His vision and cutting ability put him in a league of his own." – Washington coach Mike Von Rueden

Carlos Matheney, Tumwater , 6-0, 195, senior

The battering ram of Tumwater’s backfield has mostly been running right at – and through – people this year with Tumwater’s offensive line beat up with injuries.

"He has the speed to break away, but has the strength and size to power it in there. This year, he's had to rely on that power part of it." – Tumwater coach Bill Beattie

Emmit Otero, Enumclaw , 5-7, 170, senior

As sure a bet to crack 100 yards in a game as anybody in the state, Otero is the focal point of one of the most committed, punishing rushing attacks in King County.

"Emmit is as tough and dynamic as any running back we've had here. He is such an elusive runner – the way he sets up his runs he is like an artist at work." – Enumclaw coach Mark Gunderson

CLASS 1A

Dylan Spicer, Tenino , 6-2, 165, senior

Good luck bringing Spicer down. He's off to an unbelievable start, finding the end zone 14 times and is averaging 181.5 yards per game through six weeks.

"He's an explosive workhorse. He makes those big, flashy plays, but can lower his shoulder and give someone the business when he needs to." – Tenino coach Cary Nagel