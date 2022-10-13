ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IN

FOX59

IMPD seizes drugs, makes arrests after series of investigations

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police announced a series of arrests following investigations by the Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Team. The investigations were conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week. On Oct. 10, detectives executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of Central Avenue with help from IMPD […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Coroner identifies 3 weekend homicide victims

INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified three people killed in separate shootings over the weekend. All three cases were homicides, the coroner ruled, as a deadly month across Indianapolis continued. The first shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of East Washington Street. Police found a man shot at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

13-year-old girl taken into custody in connection with overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating two separate overnight shootings, including one in which a 13-year-old was taken into custody. Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 11100 block of Waterfield Place on the northeast side in response to a shooting. Police found a person suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

DNA identifies Monroe County body from 2004

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — To get to Richardson Road in rural Monroe County, you need to turn off East South Shore Drive, just past the Porthole Inn on Lake Lemon, take the gravel path under the railroad trestle and up the hill past where the creek sometimes runs over the road to find the place where a turkey hunter discovered a set of skeletal remains at the bottom of a ravine in the woods one morning in May of 2004.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Accused Drug Dealers Arrested, Crystal Meth & Crack Cocaine Recovered

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested four accused drug dealers, including one man wanted out of Vigo County. A multi-team investigation began on October 10th. IMPD made their way to Central Avenue and arrested two men, Ryan Hatton, 45, and Daquan Elliot, 30. Both men have been charged with possession and dealing in meth and cocaine. Elliot was hit with an additional charge of possession of a syringe.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Police Arrest Man For Anti-Semitic Act In Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man has been arrested and charged in the case of an act of anti-Semitism in Bloomington. Lately, there has been a problem with Mezuzah’s being stolen off the front porches of homes in Bloomington where Jewish people live. A Mezuzah is a decorative case that contains a Hebrew verse from the Torah and is usually placed in the door frame of a Jewish home.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Missing 1-year-old from Indiana found safe

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WANE) – The Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a baby who was missing from outside Indianapolis, and police said in a social media post the boy was found safe. The Greenwood Police Department was investigating the disappearance of 1-year-old Jaxon Martin. Police believed he was...
GREENWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Lebanon man arrested after Boone County chase; police say he drove through yards, ditched car in field

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a man they say led them on a chase Friday night, driving through yards and a field before being caught. According to the Jamestown Police Department, 19-year-old Wyatt Saunders nearly crashed in front of a deputy near U.S. 136 and CR 1025 West around 5 p.m. Friday. The deputy tried to pull over Saunders, who then took off.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 injured, 1 killed in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating separate shootings that left one man dead and another man injured early Sunday morning. Officers were first called to the 3000 block of East 21 Street just before midnight on a report of a domestic incident with a weapon. Officers located a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man dead after shooting on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday morning on the city's west side. Police responded to a report of a person shot Oct. 16 in the 6300 block of West 34th Street, near North High School Road, around 3:15 a.m. When they arrived,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Crews respond to two-alarm apartment fire in Greenfield

Crews from multiple counties responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in Greenfield. Crews respond to two-alarm apartment fire in Greenfield. Crews from multiple counties responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in Greenfield. Where Indiana’s Senate candidates stand on domestic, …. Indiana's U.S. Senate candidates faced off Sunday for their...
GREENFIELD, IN

