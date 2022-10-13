MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — To get to Richardson Road in rural Monroe County, you need to turn off East South Shore Drive, just past the Porthole Inn on Lake Lemon, take the gravel path under the railroad trestle and up the hill past where the creek sometimes runs over the road to find the place where a turkey hunter discovered a set of skeletal remains at the bottom of a ravine in the woods one morning in May of 2004.

