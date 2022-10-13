Read full article on original website
IMPD seizes drugs, makes arrests after series of investigations
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police announced a series of arrests following investigations by the Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Team. The investigations were conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week. On Oct. 10, detectives executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of Central Avenue with help from IMPD […]
Coroner identifies 3 weekend homicide victims
INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified three people killed in separate shootings over the weekend. All three cases were homicides, the coroner ruled, as a deadly month across Indianapolis continued. The first shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of East Washington Street. Police found a man shot at […]
13-year-old girl taken into custody in connection with overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating two separate overnight shootings, including one in which a 13-year-old was taken into custody. Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 11100 block of Waterfield Place on the northeast side in response to a shooting. Police found a person suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot […]
DNA identifies Monroe County body from 2004
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — To get to Richardson Road in rural Monroe County, you need to turn off East South Shore Drive, just past the Porthole Inn on Lake Lemon, take the gravel path under the railroad trestle and up the hill past where the creek sometimes runs over the road to find the place where a turkey hunter discovered a set of skeletal remains at the bottom of a ravine in the woods one morning in May of 2004.
IMPD: Accused Drug Dealers Arrested, Crystal Meth & Crack Cocaine Recovered
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested four accused drug dealers, including one man wanted out of Vigo County. A multi-team investigation began on October 10th. IMPD made their way to Central Avenue and arrested two men, Ryan Hatton, 45, and Daquan Elliot, 30. Both men have been charged with possession and dealing in meth and cocaine. Elliot was hit with an additional charge of possession of a syringe.
Police Arrest Man For Anti-Semitic Act In Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man has been arrested and charged in the case of an act of anti-Semitism in Bloomington. Lately, there has been a problem with Mezuzah’s being stolen off the front porches of homes in Bloomington where Jewish people live. A Mezuzah is a decorative case that contains a Hebrew verse from the Torah and is usually placed in the door frame of a Jewish home.
Victims’ families mystified as evidence is tossed from triple murder trial
INDIANAPOLIS — Caden Smith was supposed to be in Marion Superior Court Monday morning to begin his trial for the murders of three friends in some woods on the south side last October. Instead, he’ll be at home, with a GPS monitoring device strapped to his ankle, as the...
Police: Missing 1-year-old from Indiana found safe
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WANE) – The Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a baby who was missing from outside Indianapolis, and police said in a social media post the boy was found safe. The Greenwood Police Department was investigating the disappearance of 1-year-old Jaxon Martin. Police believed he was...
Woman arrested after more than a year on the run following a shots fired incident
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County woman has been arrested after being on the run for nearly a year and a half. That's after police say shots were fired at a local gym. We have new developments on the arrest. You may recall this woman, 53-year-old, Jacqueline Riggins.
Lebanon man arrested after Boone County chase; police say he drove through yards, ditched car in field
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a man they say led them on a chase Friday night, driving through yards and a field before being caught. According to the Jamestown Police Department, 19-year-old Wyatt Saunders nearly crashed in front of a deputy near U.S. 136 and CR 1025 West around 5 p.m. Friday. The deputy tried to pull over Saunders, who then took off.
1 injured, 1 killed in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating separate shootings that left one man dead and another man injured early Sunday morning. Officers were first called to the 3000 block of East 21 Street just before midnight on a report of a domestic incident with a weapon. Officers located a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was […]
Student charged with murder after Purdue roommate killed
Prosecutors allege that Sha stabbed Chheda several times in the head and neck with a folding knife that officers found on the floor near the chair where Chheda's body was discovered, according to the Journal & Courier in Lafayette, Indiana.
IU student found dead at home died of fluorofentanyl and fentanyl toxicity, coroner says
BLOOMINGTON – The August death of Indiana University student Avery McMillan has been ruled to have been caused by fentanyl, according to Monroe County Coroner’s Office. McMillan, 20, was found dead on Aug. 17, 2022, at a house just outside of Bloomington. According to Monroe County Sheriff Brad...
Suspect in triple homicide released from custody after court suppresses evidence
The suspect in a triple homicide in Indianapolis was released from custody with GPS tracking this week after the Marion County Court ruled in favor of his attorney’s motion to suppress evidence.
Man dead after shooting on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday morning on the city's west side. Police responded to a report of a person shot Oct. 16 in the 6300 block of West 34th Street, near North High School Road, around 3:15 a.m. When they arrived,...
Suspect in triple murder ordered released on GPS monitoring after key evidence suppressed
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager who police say killed two men and a teenager has been ordered to be released on GPS monitoring after key evidence was tossed out in the case. On September 28, the Marion Superior Court ruled in favor of Caden Smith’s attorneys to suppress evidence that was submitted for the trial.
Crews respond to two-alarm apartment fire in Greenfield
Crews from multiple counties responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in Greenfield. Crews respond to two-alarm apartment fire in Greenfield. Crews from multiple counties responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in Greenfield. Where Indiana’s Senate candidates stand on domestic, …. Indiana's U.S. Senate candidates faced off Sunday for their...
Man sentenced for murdering pastor's pregnant wife Amanda Blackburn
One of three men accused in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn, a pastor's pregnant wife, has been sentenced to 86 years in prison.
‘A difficult month’: Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th homicide of October
INDIANAPOLIS — In just the first two weeks of this month, the city has seen at least 17 homicides. Recent crime data for Indianapolis shows that historically, October is one of the deadliest months in the city. Now, leaders are encouraging communities to come together and disrupt this deadly trend.
