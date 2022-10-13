Read full article on original website
Search underway for Sherwood runaway juvenile
SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is asking for the help of the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Cortez Hardin is said to have run away from his home on Butterfly Drive in Sherwood on Sunday night. According to reports he was last seen wearing...
Jacksonville police investigating shooting on S. James Street
JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on South James Street on Sunday night. According to police, the incident happened on the 1000 block of South James Street, but there's currently no information on the victim, any potential suspects, or motives behind the shooting.
Kait 8
Body found in Izard County
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies were called to the scene of a found vehicle and body. According to a media release from the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Charley Melton said on Oct. 16, around 12:30 p.m. Izard County deputies were called to an area near Arkansas Highway 56 and the intersection of Larkin Road, west of Violet Hill.
whiterivernow.com
Body found in vehicle connected to missing Melbourne man
Izard County officials report a body has been found inside a vehicle that matches one belonging to a Melbourne man who had been reported missing in September. According to Izard County Chief Deputy Sheriff Charley Melton, deputies were called to an area just west of Violet Hill Sunday afternoon in regards to a vehicle containing a “deceased individual” that was discovered in a wooded area just off State Highway 56.
KTLO
Executed search warrant leads to arrest of two Izard County residents
Two Izard County residents are facing multiple drug charges after authorities executed a search warrant. According to the probable cause affidavit, Izard County investigators and the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in Horseshoe Bend. When they arrived at the home, suspects 51-year-old Darlenia Meadows answered the door while 28-year-old Jonathan Gitzen was sitting in a rocking chair. Upon entry both were placed in handcuffs while the search was conducted.
Investigation underway after North Little Rock officer discharges weapon
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the evening of October 15, officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Velvet Ridge Drive. When officers arrived, they encountered several male subjects with firearms, and one of the officers discharged his service weapon. The...
North Little Rock police arrest man in connection to his mother’s August killing
Police in North Little Rock say they have arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the killing of his mother in August.
KTLO
Multiple arrests in Izard County parole home visit
A parole home visit in Horseshoe Bend led to the arrest of four individuals on drug related charges. According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators with the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas Probation and Parole, Arkansas State Police, and the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force conducted a visit on the home of known parolee, 56-year-old David Smart, where known through previous investigations, has been used for delivery and use of methamphetamine along with other narcotics. Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered several people on the property.
Police investigating alleged firearm incident at Mount Vernon-Enola High School
MOUNT VERNON, Arkansas — On the afternoon of Thursday, October 13, deputies with the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office were made aware of an alleged incident involving a firearm on Mount Vernon-Enola High School property. The school district has released a statement via emails to students, parents, and individuals subscribed...
KATV
Faulkner County Sheriff's Office investigating after possible gun incident at high school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible incident involving a gun at a high school campus. The alleged incident happened at Mount Vernon Enola High School on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. Officials were made aware of the situation on Thursday. The...
magnoliareporter.com
State won't seek death penalties in SAU homicide case
The state has decided not to seek the death penalty against the four men accused of killing Southern Arkansas University student Joshua Keshun Smith on a university parking lot in August 2020. The death penalty had been on the table previously, but Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips said during the...
KATV
Police need public's help identifying Wednesday murder suspect in shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting and have a person of interest who officials need help identifying. The incident happened at a convenience store located at 4423 W. 12th St, police said. Two victims were found police said, who had non-life-threatening injuries.
Victims identified in Conway shooting spree, suspect dies from injuries
CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police have identified the people killed in a shooting Friday night spree in Conway and say the suspect in that case later died. Conway police say they responded to reports of shots fired just before 5 p.m. Friday evening near the intersection of Highway 64 and Salem Road and discovered a […]
“I’m broken” Little Rock family in agony after brother dies in Wednesday afternoon shooting
Emotions are running high as three sisters mourn the loss of their brother, Barry Campbell who was shot and killed earlier this week in Little Rock.
KTLO
Aggravated assault on home health aide leads to felony charges for Izard County woman
An Izard County woman is facing 2 counts of aggravated assault and terroristic threatening after an altercation with her home health care aide. According to the probable cause affidavit, 61-year-old Tammy Boyce of Melbourne, said she struck the victim’s vehicle after they refused to leave the property. Officers on the scene later confirmed that the victim as there in a professional capacity for home health care.
LRPD: 3 people hospitalized Tuesday after dozens of shots were fired in an alley
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three people are in the hospital Tuesday night after Little Rock Police said dozens of shots were fired in an alley. As police placed evidence markers around the scene, the number went beyond 98. One woman who lives in the area said when she arrived home, “the moment is real scary, […]
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
The US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking.
Inmate found dead in cell at Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On the evening of October 11, a deputy at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility (PCRDF) discovered an unresponsive inmate while conducting cell checks. 48-year-old Floyd Jackson of Little Rock was found slumped over in his wheelchair, and the facility's Medical Unit responded to...
Little Rock family continues search for loved one a year after his disappearance
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On October 2, 2021, Kim McCourt had plans to watch the Razorbacks with her son, instead, she learned that her son had disappeared. Though it has been over a year since her son's disappearance, McCourt said she still remembers every detail of that day. "I...
Little Rock sees 21% rise in homicides despite drop in violent crime
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Homicides in Little Rock have risen by 21% since this time last year, despite the city seeing a 6% decrease in overall violent crime for the year. According to the City of Little Rock, the data compares data taken from Jan. 1 until Oct. 10 for both 2021 and 2022. The city saw 53 homicides during that span of time last year, in comparison to the 64 that we're currently seeing in 2022.
