Cleburne County, AR

THV11

Search underway for Sherwood runaway juvenile

SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is asking for the help of the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Cortez Hardin is said to have run away from his home on Butterfly Drive in Sherwood on Sunday night. According to reports he was last seen wearing...
SHERWOOD, AR
THV11

Jacksonville police investigating shooting on S. James Street

JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on South James Street on Sunday night. According to police, the incident happened on the 1000 block of South James Street, but there's currently no information on the victim, any potential suspects, or motives behind the shooting.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Body found in Izard County

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies were called to the scene of a found vehicle and body. According to a media release from the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Charley Melton said on Oct. 16, around 12:30 p.m. Izard County deputies were called to an area near Arkansas Highway 56 and the intersection of Larkin Road, west of Violet Hill.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Body found in vehicle connected to missing Melbourne man

Izard County officials report a body has been found inside a vehicle that matches one belonging to a Melbourne man who had been reported missing in September. According to Izard County Chief Deputy Sheriff Charley Melton, deputies were called to an area just west of Violet Hill Sunday afternoon in regards to a vehicle containing a “deceased individual” that was discovered in a wooded area just off State Highway 56.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Executed search warrant leads to arrest of two Izard County residents

Two Izard County residents are facing multiple drug charges after authorities executed a search warrant. According to the probable cause affidavit, Izard County investigators and the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in Horseshoe Bend. When they arrived at the home, suspects 51-year-old Darlenia Meadows answered the door while 28-year-old Jonathan Gitzen was sitting in a rocking chair. Upon entry both were placed in handcuffs while the search was conducted.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Multiple arrests in Izard County parole home visit

A parole home visit in Horseshoe Bend led to the arrest of four individuals on drug related charges. According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators with the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas Probation and Parole, Arkansas State Police, and the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force conducted a visit on the home of known parolee, 56-year-old David Smart, where known through previous investigations, has been used for delivery and use of methamphetamine along with other narcotics. Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered several people on the property.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

State won't seek death penalties in SAU homicide case

The state has decided not to seek the death penalty against the four men accused of killing Southern Arkansas University student Joshua Keshun Smith on a university parking lot in August 2020. The death penalty had been on the table previously, but Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips said during the...
MAGNOLIA, AR
KTLO

Aggravated assault on home health aide leads to felony charges for Izard County woman

An Izard County woman is facing 2 counts of aggravated assault and terroristic threatening after an altercation with her home health care aide. According to the probable cause affidavit, 61-year-old Tammy Boyce of Melbourne, said she struck the victim’s vehicle after they refused to leave the property. Officers on the scene later confirmed that the victim as there in a professional capacity for home health care.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
THV11

Little Rock sees 21% rise in homicides despite drop in violent crime

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Homicides in Little Rock have risen by 21% since this time last year, despite the city seeing a 6% decrease in overall violent crime for the year. According to the City of Little Rock, the data compares data taken from Jan. 1 until Oct. 10 for both 2021 and 2022. The city saw 53 homicides during that span of time last year, in comparison to the 64 that we're currently seeing in 2022.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
