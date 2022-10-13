Read full article on original website
Mandel Course for Advanced Leadership program seeks applicants
Applications are being accepted for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Mandel Course for Advanced Leadership program. This six-month transformative course aims to develop a community of skillfull and collaborative graduates capable of leading Jewish organizations with confidence, credibility and integrity within three years to ensure a strong Jewish future for the community, according to a news release.
