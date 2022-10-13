ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Jewish News

Mandel Course for Advanced Leadership program seeks applicants

Applications are being accepted for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Mandel Course for Advanced Leadership program. This six-month transformative course aims to develop a community of skillfull and collaborative graduates capable of leading Jewish organizations with confidence, credibility and integrity within three years to ensure a strong Jewish future for the community, according to a news release.
CLEVELAND, OH

