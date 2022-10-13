Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington Wizards
Paolo Espino's near-record innings total without a win for Nats
Women's Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink night
Women's Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against Maryland
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant's day as trial looms
mocoshow.com
The Creek Lodge Bar & Grill Opens Today in Rockville
Last December we let you know that The Creek Lodge Bar & Grill would be replacing Urban BBQ at 5566 Norbeck Rd in the Rock Creek Village Center. Back in May, permanent signage went up and the restaurant has looked ready to go for a couple weeks. The restaurant officially opens today, Monday, October 17th.
mocoshow.com
Five Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (October 2022 Edition)
Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we get into the midst of fall:
mocoshow.com
CAVA, Which Opened its First Restaurant in Bethesda in 2011, Unveils New Logo
CAVA, the largest restaurant operator in the Mediterranean category in the U.S. restaurant industry, has opened over 200 restaurants since opening its first fast-casual spot in Bethesda in 2011. Today, the restaurant unveiled a brand new logo that will provide a “new, warm look that will grow with us as we continue to expand the CAVA table.”
mocoshow.com
Kusshi Sushi Will Now Provide Lunch For the Staff of 65 MCPS Schools; Bethesda Bagels Will Chip In
Last Friday we let you know that Kusshi Sushi, a popular sushi and Japanese cuisine restaurant in Pike & Rose that has just opened its second MoCo location in Downtown Silver Spring (8512 Fenton Street), will be feeding the staff members of 48 different Montgomery County schools. The restaurant has now upped it to 65 schools (full list available below), following an outpouring of support.
mocoshow.com
Sweet Block Opens Today in Colesville
Sweet Block at 24 Vital Way in Silver Spring (Colesville) has announced it will hold its grand opening on Monday, October 17. Sweet Block will offer tropical desserts along with traditional treats only found in the streets of various Latin countries. The “one stop dessert shop” will feature Latin food, art, and culture from countries such as Mexico, Colombia, El Salvador, Brazil, Puerto Rico, and Peru. Some of the menu items include Mangonadas, Esquites (corn in a cup), in-house ice cream, carved/prepared fruits, and juices/smoothies.
mocoshow.com
Chopt is Coming to Cabin John Village
Chopt is opening a new location in Cabin John Village (Potomac), in the space next to Boulangerie Christophe, according to the Edens website. We stopped by this morning and there is plenty left to go, so we expect an early to mid 2023 opening for the salad chain. This will be Montgomery County’s fifth Chopt restaurant, with locations currently open in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and two in Bethesda.
mocoshow.com
Coming Soon Signage Up at Floor & Decor at Former Kmart Location in Aspen Hill
Coming soon signage is up at Floor & Decor, which is taking over the location that was home to Kmart at 14014 Connecticut Avenue in Aspen Hill. The new store is expected to open in 2023. Floor & Decor was founded in 2000 and has an existing Montgomery County location at 18501 N Frederick Ave, formerly Great Beginnings and Hechinger, in Gaithersburg. There are no current plans to close that location.
mocoshow.com
Scratch Kitchen Olney Now Open For Dinner Service
Scratch Kitchen opened at 18062 Georgia Ave in Olney in August, initially opening for breakfast and lunch. The restaurant is now open for dinner service with updated hours of 7am-7pm Tuesday through Saturday and Sundays 7am-3pm. The new dinner menu consists of entrees like short ribs, mojo chicken, stuffed chicken breast, mofongo, lemon-butter salmon, and more (photos of the restaurant and some of the menu items available below).
mocoshow.com
Virtual Community Meeting on New Lyttonsville Park Will Take Place on October 25
Join Montgomery Parks for a virtual community meeting about a new future park that is being developed in the Lyttonsville area. Parks staff will present preliminary concepts based on feedback from the first community meeting. The meeting will take place on Zoom on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from 7 – 8:30 p.m. To join the meeting, visit MoCoParks.org/LyttonsvilleTownHall or join by phone at 301-715-8592, webinar ID: 869 4809 5561.
mocoshow.com
Lotte Plaza Market to Close Germantown Location
A representative from Lotte Plaza Market in Germantown Plaza (13069 Wisteria Drive) confirmed that the grocery store will be closing permanently by the end of the year. Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Silver Spring will remain open. Lotte Plaza Market is a grocery store that specializes in Asian...
WTOP
Little Falls Parkway in Bethesda will soon have a park
Commuters driving through Bethesda, Maryland, over the next few months will see construction on Little Falls Parkway. The project will add an actual park that will run parallel to the road for about a half a mile. This summer Montgomery County Parks and The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission...
theburn.com
Business born from the pandemic brings beignets to Ashburn
(Editor’s Note: Our partner publication, Ashburn Magazine, published this article just prior to the opening of Bilstad’s Beignets last week.) “Poofy.” “Pillowy.” “Pillow poofiness.”. These are some of the words Scott Bilstad comes up with as he tries to describe his signature beignets. His...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fire in Gaithersburg on Sunday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Village Overlook condominiums on Christopher Ave in Gaithersburg around 4pm on Sunday, October 16. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire was located on the third floor, in the bedroom of one of the building’s units. The fire has been extinguished and did not extend to other parts of the building.
mocoshow.com
Shady Grove Beer & Wine Sells Winning Pick 5 Tickets Worth $1 Million; Unclaimed as of October 17
Shady Grove Beer & Wine at 15904 Shady Grove Rd in Gaithersburg sold 20 winning $1 Pick 5 tickets for the midday drawing on October 14. The winning numbers were 82466 and each ticket is now worth $50,000. The tickets are presumed to have been purchased by a single individual and remain unclaimed as of Monday, October 17. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
mocoshow.com
Wheaton Wine & Craft Beer to Open Monday, October 17
Wheaton Wine & Craft Beer at 12039 Georgia Ave in Wheaton/Glenmont will open for business on Monday, October 17. The location previously operated as Wheaton Park Beer and Wine, and is now under new ownership. Wheaton Wine & Craft Beer will be open Monday through Saturday from 10am-10pm and Sunday from 10am-9pm. The new owners of the store tell us it will feature an “improved look inside and fresh ideas.”
Washingtonian.com
9 of the Best Places to See Fall Foliage Around DC
As leaves turn vibrant throughout the Washington area, with peak fall foliage predicted for DC around October 24, here are some spots to enjoy the season’s beautiful scenery. Northwest DC. Botanist Ana Chuquin recommends checking out both Picnic Grove 1 in the park, to see a panorama of trees...
rockvillenights.com
Shots fired on Monroe Street in Rockville for the second time in 5 days
Rockville City police responded to a report of gunfire in the 700 block of Monroe Street yesterday morning, October 16, 2022. The gunshots were reported to 911 at 9:59 AM Sunday. Police were called to the 600 block of Monroe just five days ago, for another shots-fired incident. Last spring, several apartment buildings in the 700 block of Monroe were hit by bullets, police responding to that incident found.
mocoshow.com
Aspen Hill Modern Dentistry is Now Open
Pacific Dental Services (PDS) has announced the grand opening of its 900th supported practice, and third Maryland location, in Aspen Hill. Aspen Hill Modern Dentistry is located at 13745 Connecticut Ave in the Aspen Hill Shopping Center. PDS previously opened a Montgomery County location in Silver Spring in 2020 (Dentists of Silver Spring at 1286 East-West Hwy) and will be opening its upcoming Olney location in the Shoppes of Olney in the coming months.
UPDATED: Peet’s Coffee to Permanently Close October 30
UPDATE: Peet’s Coffee is set to close at 12 p.m. on October 30, according to a message received by the Source. Peet’s Coffee at The Blairs Shops shopping center at 1316 East-West Highway in downtown Silver Spring will close on October 31, according to a report from The MoCo Show.
mocoshow.com
Lakeforest Mall: Informational Meeting on Redevelopment Plans to Be Held By Mall Owners on Thursday, October 20th
Earlier this year, on February 28th, WRS Inc. (a real estate investment firm based out of South Carolina), purchased Lakeforest Mall’s four anchor sites. The firm previously purchased the core, ponds, and forest conservation of the mall back in 2019. There is a public meeting on Thursday October 20th at 6pm, being held by WRS Inc. regarding the Sketch Plan and Rezoning application for the mall. The meeting will take place at Lakeforest Mall (701 Russell Ave, Gaithersburg, MD).
