Given that Marvel Cinematic Universe films always aim to deliver past the hour mark, especially in films that involve the majority of the cast interacting and working together on screen, it is no surprise that Avengers 5 is anticipated to follow in their footsteps, perhaps even go past the 3-hour mark of Avengers: Endgame. In a quick interview with Variety, Kang the Conqueror star actor Jonathan Majors, soon to star in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and a cameo appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, shared about Avengers 5, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

