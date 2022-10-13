ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time strike gives Man Utd victory over Omonia Nicosia

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbxOB_0iXzc5mH00

Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time strike got Manchester United out of jail after poor finishing and goalkeeper Francis Uzoho’s outstanding display put Neil Lennon’s Omonia Nicosia within minutes of a famous Old Trafford draw.

Erik ten Hag’s men were given a scare when overcoming the Cypriot side 3-2 last week but few expected anything other than a comfortable win as the Red Devils played their first home match in five weeks.

Fabiano impressed between the sticks last Thursday but injury meant back-up goalkeeper Uzoho started at Old Trafford, where the boyhood United fan produced the performance of his life.

The Nigeria international produced save after save as Ten Hag’s men peppered the hosts’ goal, only for substitute McTominay to seal a 1-0 victory in third minute of stoppage time.

The win puts United on the cusp of qualification but finishing top of Group E remains crucial to avoid a knockout round play-off against one of the third-ranked teams from the Champions League group phase.

Only a remarkable result at home to Sheriff Tiraspol would threaten their chances of finishing in the top two, meaning the focus is on the fight for top spot in the final pool match at Real Sociedad on November 3.

It was a last-gasp gut punch for the raucous 4,500 away fans, who made themselves heard throughout the day in Manchester and roared on their side from the outset at Old Trafford.

Fred saw a shot blocked inside the opening minute and Marcus Rashford’s curling effort from the resulting corner was the first stopped by standout goalkeeper Uzoho.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Rashford and Bruno Fernandes threatened as United continued in the ascendancy but, much like last week’s 3-2 win in Cyprus, they were failing to take their chances.

Rashford wasted a good chance when striking straight at Uzoho in front of the Stretford End and, having seen Fernandes bend wide from distance, the homegrown forward saw a fizzing strike well saved.

Ronaldo turned and hooked wide as the onslaught continued, with Casemiro seeing a thumping effort from distance rattle the crossbar with perhaps the slightest touch from Uzoho.

Ronaldo and Fred had efforts before Omonia blew a glorious chance to take the lead.

Bruno raced down the left and made a beeline for David De Gea’s goal, deciding to take a shot from an acute angle rather than crossing to wide open Andronikos Kakoulli. Lennon’s fury on the touchline was clear.

Lisandro Martinez infuriated the visiting support by stepping across Kakoulli to prevent the Omonia skipper latching onto a sloppy Diogo Dalot backpass with De Gea off his line soon after.

Casemiro headed a Fernandes free-kick wide as the half came to an end, with Uzoho producing a pair of double saves in quick succession when the second half got under way.

The 23-year-old got down low to stop Antony’s left-footed strike and Rashford when he hit the rebound into the ground within 20 seconds of the restart.

Laughing Ronaldo would made a remark to Uzoho three minutes later having been denied following in Fred’s saved initial effort.

The visiting goalkeeper was as impressive as United were toothless at Old Trafford.

Rashford curled wide and then had a shot blocked after Fernandes missed, with a VAR check for handball coming to nothing before Moreto Cassama escaped with a booking for a clumsy challenge on Casemiro.

Uzoho denied Ronaldo at his near post and substitute Christian Eriksen saw an attempt blocked. Rashford struck across the face of goal as the pattern of frustration continued.

McTominay became the latest to be denied by Uzoho as the clock wound down, only for Omonia’s dreams to be extinguished in stoppage time.

Jadon Sancho’s ball was deflected across the box to fellow sub McTominay, who took a touch and drove home to the audible relief of the Old Trafford faithful.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Richarlison set to be fit for World Cup following calf injury fears

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has put to rest fears Richarlison could miss the World Cup by confirming the forward is expected to be fit to feature in the tournament next month. The Brazilian sustained a calf injury during the second half of Saturday’s 2-0 win over Everton and left the...
SOCCER
newschain

Adam Lallana set for Brighton recall against Nottingham Forest

Brighton are expected to include Adam Lallana in the starting line-up for the visit of Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. Kaoru Mitoma however is likely to miss out with an ankle injury sustained during his side’s 2-0 defeat at Brentford on Friday. The injury could also see the winger miss...
WORLD
newschain

A look at Ivan Toney’s penalty record and how he compares to England’s options

Ivan Toney has continued his remarkable penalty record with goals in Brentford’s last two games to boost his World Cup claims. The Bees striker was included in England’s squad for their Nations League games against Italy and Germany and though he did not feature, the spectre of a shoot-out in Qatar means Gareth Southgate will be hard-pressed to ignore the man described by his club manager Thomas Frank as “the best penalty taker in the world”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema wins Ballon d’Or for first time

Real Madrid and France forward Karim Benzema has won the Ballon d’Or for the first time. Benzema beat Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane to the men’s top prize, with Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne in third place. In the women’s award, England forward Beth Mead had to...
SOCCER
newschain

Djed Spence feels his tactical knowledge has improved since Tottenham move

Djed Spence believes his tactical knowledge has improved since joining Tottenham and insists he will be “ready” for when a chance presents itself. The £12.5million signing has barely featured for Spurs following a summer move from Middlesbrough, with boss Antonio Conte referring to him as a “club signing” on several occasions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Mason Mount enjoys Chelsea’s progress under Graham Potter

Mason Mount believes Chelsea have proved their steel in the Champions League chase. The midfielder’s double sealed a 2-0 win at Aston Villa on Sunday and a fifth successive win in all competitions. It consolidated fourth spot in the Premier League with boss Graham Potter unbeaten in his six...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

John Lundstram: Win over Motherwell showed Rangers’ strength of character

John Lundstram felt Rangers’ hard-fought win over Motherwell on Sunday displayed their strength of character. The Ibrox side went into the cinch Premiership match on the back of last week’s demoralising 7-1 defeat by Liverpool in the Champions League. But, without being at their best, they held firm...
SOCCER
newschain

Wolves interim boss Steve Davis taking spell in charge one game at a time

Steve Davis is taking his spell as interim Wolves head coach one match at a time as speculation continues over the appointment of a long-term successor to Bruno Lage. Former boss Nuno Espirito Santo was touted as a surprise contender ahead of the much-needed weekend win over fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest, while QPR manager Michael Beale – Steven Gerrard’s former assistant at Aston Villa – is reportedly also now on the shortlist.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Crystal Palace without Will Hughes again for Wolves visit

Crystal Palace will again be without midfielder Will Hughes for the visit of Wolves. Hughes was absent for Saturday’s goalless draw at Leicester through illness and has not recovered in time for Tuesday’s clash. Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), James McArthur (groin), Nathan Ferguson (Achilles), Chris Richards (leg) and Jack...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Brendan Rodgers stands by his record as pressure grows at Leicester

Under-fire Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he is not expecting the sack despite fans calling for his head after the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace. The Foxes remain in the bottom three after 10 games following Saturday’s lunchtime stalemate with Palace, where midfielder James Maddison missed his final chance to impress on-looking England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of next week’s World Cup squad announcement.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Mason Greenwood to spend over a month in custody on attempted rape charge

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood will spend more than a month in custody after a district judge denied him bail on charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault. The 21-year-old looked at his family from the dock before he was taken down the steps at Manchester Magistrates’...
FIFA
newschain

Beth Mead runner-up as Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas wins women’s Ballon d’Or

England forward Beth Mead finished runner-up as Barcelona and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas won the women’s Ballon d’Or for the second successive year. Putellas suffered a knee injury ahead of the start of Euro 2022, where Arsenal striker Mead went on to be top scorer and was named player of the tournament as the Lionesses soared to victory on home soil when they beat Germany in the final at Wembley.
SOCCER
newschain

Norwich without defender Andrew Omobamidele for game against Luton

Norwich will be without defender Andrew Omobamidele for their home game against Luton. The centre-half is waiting to learn the full extent of an ankle injury sustained in Saturday’s defeat at Norwich and Ben Gibson is poised to step in. Boss Dean Smith is hoping to have Dimi Giannoulis...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
161K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy