Walton County, FL

niceville.com

Fentanyl, heroin seized during traffic stops: WCSO

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A pair of unrelated traffic stops has led to drug charges against two men, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), on September 21, its deputies and VICE/Narcotics investigators conducted a traffic stop on a white sedan near the intersection of Persimmon Street and Cedar Avenue in Choctaw Beach. During the traffic stop, the reported driver of the vehicle, Jonathon Scott Hataway, 28, was allegedly found to be in possession of 27 grams of marijuana and 57 grams of fentanyl, the WCSO said.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Man arrested for DUI after running from police

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man is in custody after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement when they tried to pull him over for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said around 11 p.m. Saturday, they attempted to pull...
PANAMA CITY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 15-16, 2022

Steven Ramsey, 32, unknown address: Burglary to conveyance, theft from vehicle- property other than vehicle, loitering or prowling, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug, possession/use of drug paraphernalia: Marianna Police Department. John Church, 49, Marianna, Florida: Driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Miranda Kenner,...
MARIANNA, FL
niceville.com

Crestview man charged with dealing drugs following search

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — More than 500 grams of methamphetamine was among the narcotics allegedly found at a home in Crestview following the execution of a search warrant, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a Crestview man on felony probation...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WMBB

BCSO: Two arrested after violence threats at Rutherford

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, around 8 a.m. Friday morning, a student reported that they received a message on Snapchat that there would be violence on the campus of Rutherford High School Friday. The school was placed under lockdown and about 40 minutes later, two phone calls were […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Former Destin area man sentenced to 11 years for alleged scheme

DESTIN, Fla. – A former Destin area man has been sentenced to federal prison on charges related to an alleged investment fraud scheme and money laundering, according to the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. John E. Acker, 53, formerly of Santa Rosa Beach, was sentenced...
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

AMBER Alert canceled in Pensacola

UPDATE: According to a Facebook post from FDLE the AMBER Alert was canceled. ORIGINAL STORY: PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are looking for a woman and two children. Here’s a news release issued Saturday night: Police are looking for a woman wanted in regarding a kidnapping. 22-year-old Alyanna Gulley is wanted for a kidnapping […]
PENSACOLA, FL
wdhn.com

Geneva drug store burglary, GPD

GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)— Geneva Police are requesting help identifying and finding a suspect wanted for a drugstore burglary. On Wednesday, October 12, Geneva Police responded to a commercial burglary at Gilstrap Drugs in Geneva. When employees of Gilstrap arrived, they discovered the front door had been forced open and...
GENEVA, AL
WJHG-TV

Pedestrians deaths increasing in Bay County, how they can be avoided

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County has had an increase in pedestrian related injuries and deaths this year compared to 2021. Lieutenant Jason King with the Florida Highway Patrol says multiple factors are causing these crashes like people not paying attention. “We’ve definitely seen an increase not only...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Narcan kits now available to the public for free in Santa Rosa, Okaloosa counties

MILTON, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health in both Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties is making Naloxone (Narcan) Nasal Spray kits free and available to the public. The FDOH describes Narcan as "a lifesaving medication that could reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths across the state. Naloxone can be distributed to people who use drugs, people with a history of drug use, others at risk of experiencing an overdose, and to friends, family members, and others that may witness and overdose."
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to life for stabbing, killing teen in Okaloosa Co.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his 17-year-old girlfriend back in 2018. Kevin Ordonez-Garcia was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to killing Gabrila Espinal Lainez, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child.   Investigators believe Lainez and Ordonez-Garcia got into an argument. Ordonez-Garcia pulled Lainez’s hair and […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Atmore Advance

Amber alert issued for Escambia, Fla. child

An amber alert has been issued for an Escambia County, Fla. child, according to the Florida Department of Missing and Endangered Persons. According to a Florida amber alert, the alert was issued for Jazarah Stallworth, who was last seen wearing a pink skirt, Minnie Mouse shorts and white socks. According...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
AL.com

With Cassie Carli’s cause of death unknown, charges against Marcus Spanevelo dropped

Charges against the ex-boyfriend of a Florida woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Alabama have been dropped. Marcus Spanevelo was charged with tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence in Santa Rosa County, but he had not been charged in Florida or Alabama with the death of Cassie Carli.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Suspect shot near Sneads

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A suspect is injured after a shooting near Sneads, according to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told officers responded to an incident near Sneads Thursday morning, and during the course of the investigation, shots were fired by law enforcement. Jackson...
SNEADS, FL

