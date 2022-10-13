Read full article on original website
niceville.com
Fentanyl, heroin seized during traffic stops: WCSO
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A pair of unrelated traffic stops has led to drug charges against two men, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), on September 21, its deputies and VICE/Narcotics investigators conducted a traffic stop on a white sedan near the intersection of Persimmon Street and Cedar Avenue in Choctaw Beach. During the traffic stop, the reported driver of the vehicle, Jonathon Scott Hataway, 28, was allegedly found to be in possession of 27 grams of marijuana and 57 grams of fentanyl, the WCSO said.
WJHG-TV
Man arrested for DUI after running from police
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man is in custody after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement when they tried to pull him over for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said around 11 p.m. Saturday, they attempted to pull...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 15-16, 2022
Steven Ramsey, 32, unknown address: Burglary to conveyance, theft from vehicle- property other than vehicle, loitering or prowling, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug, possession/use of drug paraphernalia: Marianna Police Department. John Church, 49, Marianna, Florida: Driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Miranda Kenner,...
Texas man charged with vehicular manslaughter for Escambia Co. deputy death
UPDATE (2:21 p.m.): A Texas man has been arrested for the death of Master Deputy Kevin Ray, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. According to the OCSO jail log, Tristen Parker, 26, was arrested and booked into the jail on Oct. 16 around 6:30 a.m. Parker, a native of Midlothain, Texas, was […]
WEAR
Troopers: Cantonment man dead after another vehicle runs stop sign in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Cantonment man is dead and a juvenile is in serious condition following a vehicle crash in Okaloosa County Saturday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 8:37 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 85 and County Road 393, a truck failed to see a stop sign and collided with a sports utility vehicle.
Okaloosa County Sheriff announces sudden death of Capt. Jay Jones
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden shared the news Monday of Captain Jay Jones’ death over the weekend. Aden said Capt. Jones died at his home unexpectedly Sunday morning from natural causes. He was 51 years old. “We all have different personalities and Jay, I would call in one-word compliance. Jay was a […]
Man stopped and beaten inside his car, Okaloosa Co. Sheriff reports
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — According to a Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Dennis Arias-Rodriguez is charged with burglary with aggravated assault. On Wednesday, Oct.12 a victim told OCSO two men in a red car cut him off while driving down Playground Road in Fort Walton Beach. According to the report, the men […]
niceville.com
Crestview man charged with dealing drugs following search
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — More than 500 grams of methamphetamine was among the narcotics allegedly found at a home in Crestview following the execution of a search warrant, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a Crestview man on felony probation...
BCSO: Two arrested after violence threats at Rutherford
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, around 8 a.m. Friday morning, a student reported that they received a message on Snapchat that there would be violence on the campus of Rutherford High School Friday. The school was placed under lockdown and about 40 minutes later, two phone calls were […]
niceville.com
Former Destin area man sentenced to 11 years for alleged scheme
DESTIN, Fla. – A former Destin area man has been sentenced to federal prison on charges related to an alleged investment fraud scheme and money laundering, according to the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. John E. Acker, 53, formerly of Santa Rosa Beach, was sentenced...
Teen reports man offered her ride, followed her from bus stop: Sheriff investigating
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old girl claims a man in a black sedan offered her a ride and followed her as she got off the bus Thursday afternoon. OCSO said the girl was at the intersection of Beal Parkway and Green Acres Road. According to […]
AMBER Alert canceled in Pensacola
UPDATE: According to a Facebook post from FDLE the AMBER Alert was canceled. ORIGINAL STORY: PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are looking for a woman and two children. Here’s a news release issued Saturday night: Police are looking for a woman wanted in regarding a kidnapping. 22-year-old Alyanna Gulley is wanted for a kidnapping […]
wdhn.com
Geneva drug store burglary, GPD
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)— Geneva Police are requesting help identifying and finding a suspect wanted for a drugstore burglary. On Wednesday, October 12, Geneva Police responded to a commercial burglary at Gilstrap Drugs in Geneva. When employees of Gilstrap arrived, they discovered the front door had been forced open and...
WJHG-TV
Pedestrians deaths increasing in Bay County, how they can be avoided
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County has had an increase in pedestrian related injuries and deaths this year compared to 2021. Lieutenant Jason King with the Florida Highway Patrol says multiple factors are causing these crashes like people not paying attention. “We’ve definitely seen an increase not only...
WEAR
Narcan kits now available to the public for free in Santa Rosa, Okaloosa counties
MILTON, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health in both Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties is making Naloxone (Narcan) Nasal Spray kits free and available to the public. The FDOH describes Narcan as "a lifesaving medication that could reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths across the state. Naloxone can be distributed to people who use drugs, people with a history of drug use, others at risk of experiencing an overdose, and to friends, family members, and others that may witness and overdose."
Man sentenced to life for stabbing, killing teen in Okaloosa Co.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his 17-year-old girlfriend back in 2018. Kevin Ordonez-Garcia was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to killing Gabrila Espinal Lainez, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child. Investigators believe Lainez and Ordonez-Garcia got into an argument. Ordonez-Garcia pulled Lainez’s hair and […]
Atmore Advance
Amber alert issued for Escambia, Fla. child
An amber alert has been issued for an Escambia County, Fla. child, according to the Florida Department of Missing and Endangered Persons. According to a Florida amber alert, the alert was issued for Jazarah Stallworth, who was last seen wearing a pink skirt, Minnie Mouse shorts and white socks. According...
With Cassie Carli’s cause of death unknown, charges against Marcus Spanevelo dropped
Charges against the ex-boyfriend of a Florida woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Alabama have been dropped. Marcus Spanevelo was charged with tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence in Santa Rosa County, but he had not been charged in Florida or Alabama with the death of Cassie Carli.
WJHG-TV
Suspect shot near Sneads
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A suspect is injured after a shooting near Sneads, according to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told officers responded to an incident near Sneads Thursday morning, and during the course of the investigation, shots were fired by law enforcement. Jackson...
Florida prosecutors drop charges against Spanevelo in Cassie Carli case
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Alabama medical examiners reported in their autopsy that Cassie Carli’s cause and manner of death was “undetermined,” the case against her ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo has been closed, according to court records. Spanevelo’s trial was set to begin Monday, Oct. 17, but updated court records show prosecutors have filed […]
