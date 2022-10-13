Read full article on original website
Bellin Health eases visitor restrictions, masks still required
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One healthcare provider in northeast Wisconsin is easing its visitor restrictions. Bellin Health announced that it is removing visitation limits for most patients in its hospitals and clinics. This reportedly is effective starting on October 17. Visitation in high-risk areas or for patients with...
DNR begins collecting PFAS-containing firefighter foam waste
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was in the city of Appleton on Monday to celebrate the start of a collection and disposal program for PFAS-containing firefighter foam waste. North Shore Environmental Construction, Inc., a Wisconsin-based company, will be collecting and disposing of at...
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green Bay area hospitals with serious burns.
Illinois man arraigned in deadly UP gas station crash
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Baraga County Clerk confirmed that on Monday morning, the suspected driver in a deadly crash at a L’Anse gas station was arraigned. The Clerk confirms the suspect is Dawaun Johnson. MSP identified the driver on Friday as a 22-year-old man from Illinois.
Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin remind drivers about ‘National Move Over Day’
(WFRV) – The importance of staying alert and aware of what’s going on around you while operating a vehicle is the message law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin are reminding drivers of with ‘National Move Over Day.’. Departments and agencies throughout the state, including troopers, deputies, officers, and...
6 adults in custody, Menominee Tribal PD search warrant uncovers drugs, cash & firearms in Wisconsin home
KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – Six adults were taken into police custody after a search warrant executed at a Wisconsin home uncovered numerous drugs, thousands in cash, and nine firearms. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the search warrant was conducted on October 15 at a residence on Southeast...
Spotty mixed precip chances for game day
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Low pressure spins a few more spotty, scattered showers and flurries across Northeast Wisconsin tomorrow and into Monday. Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures will remain in the forecast as well. Most of next week sits partly sunny and cooler. Warmer...
Armed carjacking in Wisconsin, one suspect found in ‘hidden old truck’ after 5-hour search
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people are in custody in Wisconsin after an attempted carjacking at gunpoint, a short pursuit, and a five-hour search for one of the suspects. According to the Waukesha Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery taking place in the 400 block of West...
Horseback rider arrested on suspicion of DUI in California
(KTLA) – A person riding a horse through traffic and refusing to stop for police was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a brief pursuit in Southern California, the Whittier Police Department said. The strange chase was described by the department on social media. Police say...
