Read full article on original website
Related
985theriver.com
“Miracle on 7th Street” gets head start on food drives
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A holiday tradition is getting an early start this year, as “Miracle on 7th Street” kicked off the first of a series of “pre-miracle food drives” on Saturday. The event, which was hosted at Baesler’s Market, was to increase the number...
985theriver.com
THFD Chili Cookoff returns after two-year hiatus
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The parking lot at the Meadows Shopping Center was filled with dozens of hungry Hautians on Saturday, as the Terre Haute Fire Department’s chili cookoff fundraiser returned. The event helps raise money for charities like 14th and Chestnut to provide Christmas gifts to those...
985theriver.com
Proposed ordinance raises questions in Marshall
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– When Aman Morgan first read about an ordinance being considered by the Marshall City Council, he was confused. “I just, I don’t understand it,” he said. “I don’t see where the benefit is for it, where I’m at.”. Morgan is one...
Comments / 0