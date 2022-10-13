Read full article on original website
click orlando
These Central Florida counties are starting aerial mosquito treatments due to Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Aerial mosquito treatments are beginning in multiple Central Florida counties on Monday after a reported increase due to Hurricane Ian. Treatments will be happening in Orange and Seminole counties after flooding from the hurricane. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to death penalty | Much cooler...
click orlando
Evacuation order still in place at Good Samaritan Village after Hurricane Ian flood
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Two weeks after Hurricane Ian ravaged parts of Florida, the Good Samaritan Village senior community in Osceola County remains closed to residents. The property flooded during the storm, causing hundreds of residents to relocate. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to death penalty | Much cooler air...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 14, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Shahmir Ahmad. DOB 03/22/2000. Address Merritt Island, Florida. Touch or Strike. Jeremy Philip Allan. DOB 03/12/1990. Address West Melbourne,...
fsunews.com
Naloxone distribution begins across Florida
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Tallahassee Democrat announced for International Overdose Awareness Day that the Florida Department of Health would be extending its overdose protection initiative to all 67 Florida counties. Between January and June of 2021, 4,140 opioid-related deaths were documented in Florida. The Florida Department of Health (FDOH)...
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis awards $200M to Florida schools that demonstrated excellence in 2021-22 year
NORTH PORT, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $200 million Monday to schools across the state that demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence in the 2021-22 school year. To qualify, schools must have received a grade of “A” for the 2021-22 year or improved at least one letter...
floridainsider.com
10 gorgeous bike trails to visit in Florida
Group of people cycling on bike trail in Florida – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by: Sheri Armstrong. Florida is the land of having fun in the sun. The Sunshine State has an incredible offer of 175 state parks and has been recognized as a leader in the development of recreational trails nationally. From its city and county trails to the state Greenways & Trails system, Florida has an enormous variety of trails, either finished or planned.
Hottest neighborhoods: Homes sell the fastest in these 10 Central Florida areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Central Florida homes take longer to sell as the U.S. housing market slows -- but that’s not the case everywhere. Metro Orlando houses spent...
click orlando
Future of displaced residents of Good Samaritan Village in Osceola County uncertain
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Sabina Holtzer is devastated after losing it all to Hurricane Ian almost three weeks ago. “It was absolutely the most horrible thing you can imagine,” Holtzer said. “It’s not the value of the things – they can be replaced. It’s the memories, the pictures, all the things that make your life. It’s like little bits of your life that are floating there, and it it breaks your heart.”
click orlando
Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues
NEW YORK – Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, the federal regulators announced Monday. During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and...
New documents show Florida spent nearly $1 million for two more sets of planned migrant flights
ORLANDO, Fla. — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration plans to continue flying migrants who entered the country illegally to Democratic strongholds, his spokeswoman said Saturday, a day after newly released records showed the state paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to Delaware and Illinois.
click orlando
Seminole County families continue to receive help after Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The help continues for so many families across Central Florida after Hurricane Ian. News 6 obtained video of the path Rabbi Yanky Majesky and others from Nate’s Shul synagogue in Longwood traveled by boat Sunday through a Sanford neighborhood. They wanted to get results...
D-SNAP: People affected by Hurricane Ian in these 2 counties can now apply for food assistance
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families announced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said that Flagler,...
Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Osceola, Brevard counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — Update:. Severe weather was moving through Central Florida on Monday, triggering severe thunderstorm warnings for Osceola and Brevard counties until 6:15 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said those counties could experience coin-sized hail and wind gusts in excess...
click orlando
2 churches to help Volusia County shelter survivors of Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – People living at a Volusia County emergency shelter are expressing mixed emotions after finding out the shelter is shutting down. Crystal Dowdell says she is set after FEMA provided a voucher for a hotel for the next 30 days. It’s her next step on the road to recovery, two weeks after Hurricane Ian rendered her homeless.
TwistedSifter
This Webcam Footage Shows Just How Devastating Hurricane Ian’s Storm Surge Really Was
Though almost everyone knows that hurricanes are extremely destructive, it can be tough to imagine what it’s like to experience one firsthand unless you’ve been unfortunate enough to actually see it. That said, modern technology like webcam footage can go a long way toward making the rest of...
click orlando
PHOTOS: 30th annual Biketoberfest rides into the sunset in Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY. Fla. – As the smell of leather and exhaust fades away, the 30th annual Biketoberfest closes out in Volusia County on Sunday after a beautiful weather weekend. The event, which ran from Oct. 13-16, brought in thousands of motorcycles into the Daytona Beach area and was in...
You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
click orlando
Florida spent almost $1 million for two more migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida has paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to transport about 100 migrants who entered the country illegally to Delaware and Illinois, according to documents released Friday by the Florida Department of Transportation. The flights would be a follow-up to the Sept....
click orlando
D-SNAP second phase opening for Orange and Flagler county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 17 for Orange, Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to families and...
click orlando
Port Canaveral has record-setting budget, rebounds from Hurricane Ian impacts
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Port Canaveral started its 2022-23 fiscal year with a record-setting budget plan, after ending its 2021-22 fiscal year with a cruise-disrupting hurricane, according to News 6 partner Florida Today. Port commissioners unanimously approved a $153.96 million budget for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1.
