OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Sabina Holtzer is devastated after losing it all to Hurricane Ian almost three weeks ago. “It was absolutely the most horrible thing you can imagine,” Holtzer said. “It’s not the value of the things – they can be replaced. It’s the memories, the pictures, all the things that make your life. It’s like little bits of your life that are floating there, and it it breaks your heart.”

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO