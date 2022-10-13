ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 14, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Shahmir Ahmad. DOB 03/22/2000. Address Merritt Island, Florida. Touch or Strike. Jeremy Philip Allan. DOB 03/12/1990. Address West Melbourne,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fsunews.com

Naloxone distribution begins across Florida

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Tallahassee Democrat announced for International Overdose Awareness Day that the Florida Department of Health would be extending its overdose protection initiative to all 67 Florida counties. Between January and June of 2021, 4,140 opioid-related deaths were documented in Florida. The Florida Department of Health (FDOH)...
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

10 gorgeous bike trails to visit in Florida

Group of people cycling on bike trail in Florida – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by: Sheri Armstrong. Florida is the land of having fun in the sun. The Sunshine State has an incredible offer of 175 state parks and has been recognized as a leader in the development of recreational trails nationally. From its city and county trails to the state Greenways & Trails system, Florida has an enormous variety of trails, either finished or planned.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Future of displaced residents of Good Samaritan Village in Osceola County uncertain

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Sabina Holtzer is devastated after losing it all to Hurricane Ian almost three weeks ago. “It was absolutely the most horrible thing you can imagine,” Holtzer said. “It’s not the value of the things – they can be replaced. It’s the memories, the pictures, all the things that make your life. It’s like little bits of your life that are floating there, and it it breaks your heart.”
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues

NEW YORK – Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, the federal regulators announced Monday. During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and...
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

2 churches to help Volusia County shelter survivors of Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – People living at a Volusia County emergency shelter are expressing mixed emotions after finding out the shelter is shutting down. Crystal Dowdell says she is set after FEMA provided a voucher for a hotel for the next 30 days. It’s her next step on the road to recovery, two weeks after Hurricane Ian rendered her homeless.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida spent almost $1 million for two more migrant flights

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida has paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to transport about 100 migrants who entered the country illegally to Delaware and Illinois, according to documents released Friday by the Florida Department of Transportation. The flights would be a follow-up to the Sept....
FLORIDA STATE

