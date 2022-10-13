ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

As ‘Black Adam’ End-Credits Scene Leaks on Social Media, Twitter and TikTok Work to Delete Infringing Content

By Todd Spangler
NewsTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTimes

‘Black Adam’ Originally Rated R and Had 10 Violent Kill Scenes: It Took ‘Four Rounds’ of Cuts With the MPA to Get PG-13

“Black Adam” is rated PG-13 for “sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language,” but it turns out the first several cuts of the film were even more violent. Producers Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia confirmed to Collider that “Black Adam” originally earned an R rating, and it took “four rounds” of cuts for the MPA to agree to lower the rating to the team’s desired PG-13. The crew always knew it wanted “Black Adam” to push the limits of PG-13 violence considering the title character’s comic book roots.
MOVIES
NewsTimes

Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler shortly after getting locked out of Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts. The acquisition of Parler would give West, legally known as Ye, control of a social media platform and a new outlet for...
CELEBRITIES
NewsTimes

'Joker' producer gives behind-the-scenes look at filming with Joaquin Phoenix at CT Q&A

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. "Joker: Folie à Deux," the sequel to the original "Joker" film starring Joaquin Phoenix, won't make its debut until 2024. But an executive producer who worked on the franchise’s first installment gave some insight into what it was like working on the original movie last week at the Ridgefield Playhouse.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Experts grade Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube on readiness to handle midterm election misinformation

Dam Hee Kim, University of Arizona; Anjana Susarla, Michigan State University, and Scott Shackelford, Indiana University. (THE CONVERSATION) The 2016 U.S. election was a wake-up call about the dangers of political misinformation on social media. With two more election cycles rife with misinformation under their belts, social media companies have experience identifying and countering misinformation. However, the nature of the threat misinformation poses to society continues to shift in form and targets. The big lie about the 2020 presidential election has become a major theme, and immigrant communities are increasingly in the crosshairs of disinformation campaigns – deliberate efforts to spread misinformation.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NewsTimes

Top BBC Execs Mark Corporation’s 100 Year Anniversary

As the BBC celebrates its one hundredth anniversary today (Oct. 18), the broadcaster’s top executives have paid tribute. “The BBC is one hundred today – it’s a time to celebrate, but also to embrace the future,” said BBC chairman Richard Sharp. “I believe its best days are ahead. We have always innovated, changed and adapted. Our path has always been guided by the needs of audiences. We are just as mindful of that today as we have always been. By continuing to put the public first, we will continue to inform, educate and entertain for another century.”
BUSINESS
NewsTimes

Brandon Liebman, Former Agent to Armie Hammer, Parts Ways With WME (EXCLUSIVE)

Talent agent Brandon Liebman has parted ways with longtime employer WME, multiple sources tell Variety. A partner at the power agency since 2014, Liebman’s exit was announced in a brief companywide memo circulated on Monday. WME declined to comment on the matter. Liebman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy