As ‘Black Adam’ End-Credits Scene Leaks on Social Media, Twitter and TikTok Work to Delete Infringing Content

Read full article on original website
Related
NewsTimes
‘Black Adam’ Originally Rated R and Had 10 Violent Kill Scenes: It Took ‘Four Rounds’ of Cuts With the MPA to Get PG-13
“Black Adam” is rated PG-13 for “sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language,” but it turns out the first several cuts of the film were even more violent. Producers Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia confirmed to Collider that “Black Adam” originally earned an R rating, and it took “four rounds” of cuts for the MPA to agree to lower the rating to the team’s desired PG-13. The crew always knew it wanted “Black Adam” to push the limits of PG-13 violence considering the title character’s comic book roots.
NewsTimes
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler shortly after getting locked out of Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts. The acquisition of Parler would give West, legally known as Ye, control of a social media platform and a new outlet for...
NewsTimes
'Joker' producer gives behind-the-scenes look at filming with Joaquin Phoenix at CT Q&A
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. "Joker: Folie à Deux," the sequel to the original "Joker" film starring Joaquin Phoenix, won't make its debut until 2024. But an executive producer who worked on the franchise’s first installment gave some insight into what it was like working on the original movie last week at the Ridgefield Playhouse.
NewsTimes
Experts grade Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube on readiness to handle midterm election misinformation
Dam Hee Kim, University of Arizona; Anjana Susarla, Michigan State University, and Scott Shackelford, Indiana University. (THE CONVERSATION) The 2016 U.S. election was a wake-up call about the dangers of political misinformation on social media. With two more election cycles rife with misinformation under their belts, social media companies have experience identifying and countering misinformation. However, the nature of the threat misinformation poses to society continues to shift in form and targets. The big lie about the 2020 presidential election has become a major theme, and immigrant communities are increasingly in the crosshairs of disinformation campaigns – deliberate efforts to spread misinformation.
NewsTimes
Disney to Release ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ in French Cinemas After Opting to Skip Them With ‘Strange World’
The company previously decided to forgo the theatrical roll out of “Strange World” in France on Nov. 23 in favor of a launch on Disney+. The bold move was seen as an attempt to put pressure on upcoming negotiations to amend the windowing rules which are expected to kick off in January.
NewsTimes
Rooster Teeth Responds to Ex-Employee’s Allegations of Harassment, Grueling Hours, Low Pay and Unpaid Work
Kdin Jenzen, who worked at Rooster Teeth from 2013 until leaving earlier this year, published a 2,257-word blog post Saturday detailing her experience at the company. Jenzen was a producer and director who mainly worked in RT’s Achievement Hunter games group. More from Variety. Rooster Teeth and Warner Bros....
NewsTimes
‘Smile’ Continues to Kill at International Box Office, ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Hits $70 Million Overseas
Paramount’s R-rated thriller “Smile” continues to beat box office expectations in North America and beyond. Over the weekend, the horror movie added $16.3 million at the international box office, boosting its overseas tally to $66.4 million. Globally, “Smile” has grossed $137.5 million, a killer result for a...
NewsTimes
Top BBC Execs Mark Corporation’s 100 Year Anniversary
As the BBC celebrates its one hundredth anniversary today (Oct. 18), the broadcaster’s top executives have paid tribute. “The BBC is one hundred today – it’s a time to celebrate, but also to embrace the future,” said BBC chairman Richard Sharp. “I believe its best days are ahead. We have always innovated, changed and adapted. Our path has always been guided by the needs of audiences. We are just as mindful of that today as we have always been. By continuing to put the public first, we will continue to inform, educate and entertain for another century.”
NewsTimes
‘SNL’: Watch Megan Thee Stallion Work at Hot Girl Hospital, Lead a Twerk-Out Class and More
In addition to serving as musical guest on Saturday Night Live, Megan Thee Stallion’s comedic skills were on display as the show’s host, with the rapper taking part in the majority of the episode’s sketches. Among the highlights was a sketch called “Hot Girl Hospital,” where Megan,...
How ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Viewers Think They Should Avoid ‘Excluding Fans’ With Disney+ Airing
Not all 'DWTS' fans followed the show from ABC to Disney+. Some think Disney should reconsider and follow another broadcast model instead.
NewsTimes
Brandon Liebman, Former Agent to Armie Hammer, Parts Ways With WME (EXCLUSIVE)
Talent agent Brandon Liebman has parted ways with longtime employer WME, multiple sources tell Variety. A partner at the power agency since 2014, Liebman’s exit was announced in a brief companywide memo circulated on Monday. WME declined to comment on the matter. Liebman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Inside ‘Halloween Ends’ Star Jamie Lee Curtis’ Longtime Los Angeles Mansion
Get a look inside the home Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest have lived in for three decades, plus a peek at the house they bought right next door.
Comments / 0