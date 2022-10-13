ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Hershey says there’s no risk of a chocolate shortage for Halloween

By George Stockburger, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABsQ1_0iXzbLqr00

HERSHEY, Pa. ( WHTM ) – The Hershey Company says seasonally packaged candy “may be more limited” on store shelves in the final weeks of the holiday season, but fears of a Hershey chocolate shortage are unfounded.

During a July quarterly earnings call, officials with The Hershey Company said pandemic-induced supply-chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine limited supplies of ingredients such as cocoa and edible oil.

“Seasonal consumer engagement is expected to remain high, and we expect high single-digit sales growth for both our Halloween and Holiday seasons. Despite this strong growth, we will not be able to fully meet consumer demand due to capacity constraints,” said Michele Buck, the president and CEO of the Hershey Company during the July call.

Those comments led to headlines about a potential shortage for trick-or-treaters, but a company official told Nexstar’s WHTM on Thursday that there will be plenty of chocolate, even if Halloween packaging runs short.

Hershey representative Allison Kleinfelter said the earnings call comments were “misinterpreted as we discussed balancing production of limited release Halloween packaging and everyday candy packaging.”

In fact, the Hershey Company produced more Halloween candy this year compared to previous years, according to Kleinfelter. The product just may not be wrapped in festive foil.

“Like every season over the past few years, sell-through at retail remains high with people purchasing candy, décor and other seasonal items earlier and more often. As a result, seasonally packaged candy may be more limited on shelf as we get to the final week of the season,” said Kleinfelter. “Fortunately the same great brands in snack sizes are available to help fill trick-or-treat bags and buckets.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Child accidentally run over in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 12-year-old girl is receiving medical care after she was accidentally run over in Jones County on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the girl had run out in front of the car when the incident happened at Lone Oak Apartments. She was taken […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Visitation announced for late Greenville police officer

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Visitation and funeral arrangements for Myiesha Stewart, a Greenville police officer who was killed in the line of duty, have been announced. Greenville Police Department (GPD) Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed on Tuesday, October 11. Several other people were injured during the shooting. GPD officials announced that her funeral […]
GREENVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Both suspects arrested after deadly Oxford hit-and-run

This story has been updated to reflect new information. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford, Mississippi over the weekend. Oxford Police said that they responded to a 911 call on Sunday around 1:14 AM saying that two people were hurt. Police officers as well as Oxford Fire […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson business accused of denying overtime to workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor. Officials said the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on Highway 49

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man died after he was hit by a car on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded just after 7:00 p.m. near the 6300 block of Highway 49, just north of 7th Street. The man was found dead in […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg police respond to nightclub shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking the public for information about a shooting that happened at a nightclub on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to the report of a shooting around 2:00 a.m. outside Zo’s Corna nightclub. They discovered that two people had left the scene […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man found shot, killed in truck on Lynch Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened near Newton and Lynch Street. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said officers found Thelvin Carr, 62, dead inside his truck from gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the incident is drug related. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Jackson Police Department Homicide […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

One man injured in Jones County shooting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was taken to a local hospital after being shot in Jones County. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies and off-duty deputies responded to Rose Lane in the Calhoun community after 911 calls were made about an active shooting that left multiple people shot. Deputies […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect charged with murder of Yazoo County woman

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City on Saturday, October 1. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the body of Stacy Lynn Walker, 40, of Yazoo City, was found at the end of Levee Street near […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Driver dies after colliding with tree in Ovett

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The driver of a Ford F-150 truck died after colliding with a tree in Ovett on Friday, October 14. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene just before 6:00 p.m. at 1974 Ovett-Petal Road. They said witnesses reported seeing the truck driving east when […]
OVETT, MS
WJTV 12

Ole Miss student killed, another injured after hit-and-run

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One University of Mississippi (UM) student is dead and another was injured after being hit by a car behind Oxford City Hall on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Oxford Police Department said people nearby called 911 to report that two people were injured behind Oxford City Hall around 1:14 a.m. […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Freeze Watch in place for Wednesday

TODAY AND TONIGHT: Big changes are on the way over the next 24 hours. This morning starts off in the 60s, but cool, dry air rushing in behind Sunday’s cold front will only allow for afternoon highs in the low 70s. Clouds will slowly decrease through the afternoon. Overnight, temperatures are expected to fall into […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Brandon man accused of raping 15-year-old girl

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brandon man was arrested after being accused of rape. Rankin County deputies arrested 48-year-old Gino Giammarco on the charges of statutory rape and sexual battery on Thursday, October 13. According to investigators, Giammarco has been accused of giving a 15-year-old girl illegal drugs and alcohol before performing sexual acts […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson County teens die in crash after homecoming dance

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two 16-year-old girls died in a car crash after their homecoming dance in Jackson County on Saturday, October 15. The Sun Herald reported family and friends of Bayleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor formed search parties to find the friends after they never made it home from their homecoming dance in […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Water main break floods Maple Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in the Georgetown community are left with no water after a water main break this weekend. The people living off the corner of Maple Street and Maderia Avenue woke to a rude awakening. A water main break left them with no running water and a flooded street. “I could hear […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy