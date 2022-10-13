Read full article on original website
'Joker' producer gives behind-the-scenes look at filming with Joaquin Phoenix at CT Q&A
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. "Joker: Folie à Deux," the sequel to the original "Joker" film starring Joaquin Phoenix, won't make its debut until 2024. But an executive producer who worked on the franchise’s first installment gave some insight into what it was like working on the original movie last week at the Ridgefield Playhouse.
‘Black Adam’ Originally Rated R and Had 10 Violent Kill Scenes: It Took ‘Four Rounds’ of Cuts With the MPA to Get PG-13
“Black Adam” is rated PG-13 for “sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language,” but it turns out the first several cuts of the film were even more violent. Producers Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia confirmed to Collider that “Black Adam” originally earned an R rating, and it took “four rounds” of cuts for the MPA to agree to lower the rating to the team’s desired PG-13. The crew always knew it wanted “Black Adam” to push the limits of PG-13 violence considering the title character’s comic book roots.
James Gray Gets Up Close and Personal at Lumière Film Festival
U.S. film writer and director James Gray (“Little Odessa”, “Two Lovers”, “The Immigrant”, “Armageddon Time”) drew several laugh-out-loud moments from a packed theatre during a masterclass at the Lumiere Film Festival in Lyon. In a disarmingly honest conversation laced with humorous self-deprecation,...
Inside ‘Halloween Ends’ Star Jamie Lee Curtis’ Longtime Los Angeles Mansion
Get a look inside the home Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest have lived in for three decades, plus a peek at the house they bought right next door.
Brandon Liebman, Former Agent to Armie Hammer, Parts Ways With WME (EXCLUSIVE)
Talent agent Brandon Liebman has parted ways with longtime employer WME, multiple sources tell Variety. A partner at the power agency since 2014, Liebman’s exit was announced in a brief companywide memo circulated on Monday. WME declined to comment on the matter. Liebman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
How ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Viewers Think They Should Avoid ‘Excluding Fans’ With Disney+ Airing
Not all 'DWTS' fans followed the show from ABC to Disney+. Some think Disney should reconsider and follow another broadcast model instead.
‘Smile’ Continues to Kill at International Box Office, ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Hits $70 Million Overseas
Paramount’s R-rated thriller “Smile” continues to beat box office expectations in North America and beyond. Over the weekend, the horror movie added $16.3 million at the international box office, boosting its overseas tally to $66.4 million. Globally, “Smile” has grossed $137.5 million, a killer result for a...
Olivia Wilde’s Boyfriend: Everything To Know About Harry Styles & Ex Jason Sudeikis
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were in a nearly decade-long relationship that produced two children. Olivia started dating Harry Styles after she met him on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, which she directed. There has been constant drama surrounding Olivia and Harry’s relationship, including a rumor that she...
