'Joker' producer gives behind-the-scenes look at filming with Joaquin Phoenix at CT Q&A

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. "Joker: Folie à Deux," the sequel to the original "Joker" film starring Joaquin Phoenix, won't make its debut until 2024. But an executive producer who worked on the franchise’s first installment gave some insight into what it was like working on the original movie last week at the Ridgefield Playhouse.
‘Black Adam’ Originally Rated R and Had 10 Violent Kill Scenes: It Took ‘Four Rounds’ of Cuts With the MPA to Get PG-13

“Black Adam” is rated PG-13 for “sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language,” but it turns out the first several cuts of the film were even more violent. Producers Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia confirmed to Collider that “Black Adam” originally earned an R rating, and it took “four rounds” of cuts for the MPA to agree to lower the rating to the team’s desired PG-13. The crew always knew it wanted “Black Adam” to push the limits of PG-13 violence considering the title character’s comic book roots.
James Gray Gets Up Close and Personal at Lumière Film Festival

U.S. film writer and director James Gray (“Little Odessa”, “Two Lovers”, “The Immigrant”, “Armageddon Time”) drew several laugh-out-loud moments from a packed theatre during a masterclass at the Lumiere Film Festival in Lyon. In a disarmingly honest conversation laced with humorous self-deprecation,...
Brandon Liebman, Former Agent to Armie Hammer, Parts Ways With WME (EXCLUSIVE)

Talent agent Brandon Liebman has parted ways with longtime employer WME, multiple sources tell Variety. A partner at the power agency since 2014, Liebman’s exit was announced in a brief companywide memo circulated on Monday. WME declined to comment on the matter. Liebman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
