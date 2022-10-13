Read full article on original website
Bad blood in Ohio Senate debate: 'I think I struck a nerve'
They sparred about issues, but J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan's Monday night debate got especially heated when they tried to nationalize each other's candidacies.
Trump's company charged Secret Service 'exorbitant' hotel rates to protect the first family, House committee report says
The Trump Organization charged the Secret Service "exorbitant rates" -- upwards of $1.4 million over four years -- to protect the former President and his family at properties they owned, according to documents released by the House Oversight Committee on Monday.
Obama's former speechwriter, Ridgefield native details 10 days of presidency in bestselling book
RIDGEFIELD — These days, the word "Grace" is often on the lips of former town resident Cody Keenan — a former speechwriter for former President Barack Obama. His 2-year-old-daughter Grace keeps him busy, and his memoir, with the same name, has just become a bestseller. Keenan, who worked...
Why the US House of Representatives has 435 seats – and how that could change
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) As the population of the U.S. has grown over the past century, the House of Representatives has gotten worse at being representative of the people it serves. That doesn’t have to happen – and it wasn’t always the case.
What is Fog Reveal? A legal scholar explains the app some police forces are using to track people without a warrant
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Government agencies and private security companies in the U.S. have found a cost-effective way to engage in warrantless surveillance of individuals, groups and places: a pay-for-access web tool called Fog Reveal. The...
