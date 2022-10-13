ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTimes

Why the US House of Representatives has 435 seats – and how that could change

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) As the population of the U.S. has grown over the past century, the House of Representatives has gotten worse at being representative of the people it serves. That doesn’t have to happen – and it wasn’t always the case.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsTimes

What is Fog Reveal? A legal scholar explains the app some police forces are using to track people without a warrant

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Government agencies and private security companies in the U.S. have found a cost-effective way to engage in warrantless surveillance of individuals, groups and places: a pay-for-access web tool called Fog Reveal. The...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy