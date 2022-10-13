Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
Peaky Blinders star admits he thought character's ending was "rough"
Peaky Blinders actor Harry Kirton describes Finn Shelby's fate as "rough". The youngest of the powerful Shelby clan, Finn spent the majority of the sixth and final season on the sidelines after damaging his relationship with brothers Tommy and Arthur, exiled from the family. From this week's National Television Awards...
Corrie - moments in 2022 where you almost felt like giving up watching!
I feel like the show has hit a few new lows during 2022 and at times it feels unwatchable so whilst the plotlines haven't been particularly memorable this year I will do my best to remember some of the moments where the show seemed to have reached a new level of cringe or bad storywriting than it's ever suffered before. Here's what I can recall from my Corrie 2022 viewing.
Emmerdale: How do you rate the 50th Anniversary episode?
I've yet to see the episode myself. I have taped it & am wondering what everyone thought? Been thinking maybe I should binge watch it at the end of the week. Was it any good? Should I bother?. I enjoyed it, but for the big anniversary ep, there wasn't too...
Emmerdale (Sam) - (Contains spoiler)
I have just watched tonight's episode - So that's Harriet killed off, and the ending was shocking with Sam found himself trapped on some machinery, but could Sam really be killed off? I doubt it, I think he will survive, I doubt Emmerdale bosses will kill him off, unless James Hooton has decided to leave the show?
Hollyoaks reveals mystery new story for Tony Hutchinson
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has confirmed a mystery story for Tony Hutchinson is in the works. Viewers have most recently seen Tony growing disillusioned with his half-brother Eric, after suspecting he may have been involved in harassing Maxine a few weeks ago. Eric is a part of the soap's radical...
Hollyoaks (Tony)
Finally, Tony Hutchinson is getting a story, about time. Nick Pickard is a fantastic and sexy actor, so I am glad he is getting his own story at last. Tony is one of my favourite character on Hollyoaks, so, I am please about this.
Dancing on Ice's H says programme is the "most dangerous show on television"
Dancing on Ice star Ian 'H' Watkins has described the show as the "most dangerous on television". H, who is a member of pop group Steps, competed on the show in 2020, forming the first same-sex partnership on the show’s history after being paired with Matt Evers. The singer,...
Emmerdale's anniversary death horror and 8 more big soap moments for next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every week Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: A storm is brewing on Kim and Will's wedding day. (Sunday at 7pm on ITV) Emmerdale...
Emmerdale star responds to shock death in latest episode
Emmerdale spoilers follow from Monday night's episode (October 17). Emmerdale star Katherine Dow Blyton has left the soap after nine years in the role of Harriet Finch. Monday's episode confirmed that Harriet had tragically passed away after her involvement in the dramatic storm week. Sunday's hour-long special saw Harriet suffer...
House of the Dragon's secret Alicent and Larys moment is worse than the Rhaenyra scandal
House of the Dragon episode 9 spoilers below. Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Larys (Matthew Needham) have entered a weird phase in their…'relationship' and we definitely didn't see that coming. Quite frankly it's more eyebrow raising than the Rhaenyra-Daemon incest situation. Something peculiar was already brewing between these two right...
EastEnders and Emmerdale win big at the Inside Soap Awards 2022
The Inside Soap Awards are back with an in-person ceremony this year, in time to celebrate 30 years of Inside Soap magazine. The prestigious soap awards returned wto a physical ceremony tonight (October 17) after being held virtually over the last two years. EastEnders and Emmerdale won big this year,...
Why The Watcher's finale had to end the way that it did
The Watcher on Netflix spoilers follow – including its ending. Ryan Murphy has knocked himself off the top spot on Netflix with his new release The Watcher, and viewers have been desperate to find out about the true story and the real family on which it is based. But...
Home and Away's Xander Delaney surprises Rose after sad death
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Xander Delaney will surprise Rose following news of a sad death in Home and Away. Upcoming scenes on Channel 5 will feature paramedic Xander once again having to cope with the loss of a patient, though this time he has a very different reaction.
EastEnders' Kheerat Panesar to make a devastating discovery in Suki story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Kheerat Panesar will grow closer to the truth about Ranveer's death next week. Viewers know that Ravi murdered Ranveer in shocking scenes over the summer, but has allowed a traumatised Suki to believe she was responsible. With Suki still in Mumbai, Nish announces to Ash, Kheerat...
The One Show's Alex Jones forced to apologise after guest Lewis Capaldi swears twice live on air
The One Show host Alex Jones was forced to apologise after guest Lewis Capaldi swore twice in last night’s (October 14) episode. Appearing opposite hosts Jones and Roman Kemp, Capaldi was on the show to perform his latest single, ‘Forget Me’, which currently tops the UK Singles Chart.
Percy Jackson series adds The Flash and Shameless stars to cast
Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians has added some new members to the cast, including stars from The Flash and Shameless US. As reported by Variety, wrestler and Arrowverse star Adam Copeland will play the God of War, Ares, in a recurring role. The synopsis describes his character as "handsome...
EE - What are some things your favourite characters did that annoyed you?
Bens my favourite character - his attitude stinks not a kind word to say about anything. Sharon marrying and trying to kill her best friend was annoying. Too out of character, she would go on and on at Mick until she got an answer as to why he was acting cold towards her - suppose they could’ve made it a bit more realistic if she was drunk.
New Bravo Shows Include ‘Below Deck’ Season 10, ‘Adventure’, ‘RHONY’, ‘RHONJ’ Spin-Offs, and More
Bravo announced a series of new shows and spin-offs at BravoCon 2022. What is to come in 2023 on the network?
Soaps - Two People Born Onscreen Who Had A Child Together Onscreen?
Jamie Tate and Gabby Thomas from Emmerdale were both born on our screens and then had Thomas Tate together who was also born on screen. Daniel Osbourne and Bethany Platt in Corrie bonked, but they didn't have a child... Daniel Osbourne and Bethany Platt in Corrie bonked, but they didn't...
