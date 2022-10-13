ADDING MULTIMEDIA ixlayer Joins Coalition to Enable the Home to be a Clinical Site of Care

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022--

ixlayer, the leading health testing platform today announced that it has joined Moving Health Home (MHH), a coalition of stakeholders working to change federal and state policy to enable the home to be a clinical site of care.

ixlayer joins 25 MHH member companies, including Amazon Care, Amwell, Hackensack Meridian Health, Intermountain Healthcare, Signify Health and other innovators, in the shared mission to create a future in which care comes to patients. Founded in March 2021, the organization believes the home can and should be part of the future of healthcare – enabling more patients to receive needed care without the sometimes difficult step of physically going to a clinic or hospital. MHH works to accomplish this by advancing a policy agenda focused on enabling clinical models of care centered around the home. Members leverage MHH for advocacy, policy development, research, and coalition building – implemented through convenings, public events, and strong ongoing relationships with Congressional and Administration leaders.

“Home-based care is the next frontier of patient-centric healthcare delivery – and essential to helping more people diagnose and manage conditions earlier and better. The pandemic showed us the convenience of moving services, like health testing and telehealth to the home to provide better experiences and outcomes for patients,” said Pouria Sanae, CEO and co-founder of ixlayer. “ixlayer is passionately focused on patient experience. We are proud to be part of this coalition that focuses on the patient and advancing the ways and locations in which they can receive care.”

ixlayer is creating a healthier world through more accessible, affordable and easy health testing. By combining next-generation patient experiences with lab testing and seamless back-end integration capabilities, the company enables healthcare leaders, trusted brands, and essential service organizations to offer millions of diagnostic tests every year that can lead to better health outcomes.

“The past several years have demonstrated that the home is a viable site of clinical care, and we don’t have to go back to the way things were,” said Krista Drobac, Founder, Moving Health Home. “With the use of technologies like telehealth, remote patient monitoring, virtual disease management, as well as remote lab services to improve diagnosis and monitoring, we can make home-based care a reality and accessible to all.”

About ixlayer

ixlayer is redefining next-generation consumer experiences for lab testing and better health outcomes. Retailers, health plans, employers, government entities, and health systems chose ixlayer because our solutions allow them to run health testing programs under their own brand at scale. The ixlayer solution includes an extensive test menu and omnichannel marketing to end users. ixlayer powers health testing programs for partners including the United States Coast Guard, Stanford Health, Salesforce, three of the eight largest national health plans in the US and one of the top retail pharmacy chains. Visit www.ixlayer.com.

About Moving Health Home

Moving Health Home is a coalition made up of stakeholders working to change federal and state policy to enable the home to be a clinical site of care. Today, we have an opportunity to shape the future of health care as policymakers, thought leaders, providers, health plans and patients absorb the lessons and experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit movinghealthhome.org.

