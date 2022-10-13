Read full article on original website
Related
fox44news.com
Man caught attempting to enter nightclub with gun
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A 19-year-old man wound up in jail after attempting to enter a nightclub with a handgun. College Station Police officers working the Northgate Bar District were notified by the club’s doorman about the man. The doorman gave a description of the man – who was later apprehended in the Northgate Public bathrooms.
fox44news.com
No students hurt in Bryan ISD bus accident
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – No students were injured when a Bryan Independent School District bus was struck by another vehicle early in its run on Monday morning. Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz said the collision occurred about 6:50 a.m. on FM-2776, near Dilly Shaw Tap Road, with the bus traveling north. A 2020 model Ford pickup was going south.
fox44news.com
Fire destroys downtown building in Marlin
MARLIN, Texas (Fox 44) — Officials say a downtown business is destroyed after it caught fire Sunday morning around 8:30. “It’s sad because I wish all these old buildings could be preserved,” Marlin resident Beth Scruggs said. Marlin fire chief, Justin Parker, said an off duty fire...
fox44news.com
No. 9 Cameron Yoe stays undefeated in district play with win over McGregor
MCGREGOR, TX (FOX 44) — Ninth-ranked Cameron Yoe has now won three games in a row, as the Yoemen beat McGregor 58-21. Next week, the Yoemen will host Rockdale on Friday, October 21st at 7:30 pm and McGregor will go to Academy to take on the Bumblebees on Friday, October 21st at 7:30 pm.
fox44news.com
Marlin records third win in four games, as the Bulldogs beat Riesel
MARLIN, TX (FOX 44) — The Marlin Bulldogs seem to have found a groove late in the regular season, as they beat Riesel 48-23. Next week, the Bulldogs will travel to Bruceville-Eddy to take on the Eagles on Friday, October 21st at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, Riesel will host Moody on Friday, October 21st at 7:30 pm.
Comments / 0