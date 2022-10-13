MARLIN, TX (FOX 44) — The Marlin Bulldogs seem to have found a groove late in the regular season, as they beat Riesel 48-23. Next week, the Bulldogs will travel to Bruceville-Eddy to take on the Eagles on Friday, October 21st at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, Riesel will host Moody on Friday, October 21st at 7:30 pm.

