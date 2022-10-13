ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

Man caught attempting to enter nightclub with gun

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A 19-year-old man wound up in jail after attempting to enter a nightclub with a handgun. College Station Police officers working the Northgate Bar District were notified by the club’s doorman about the man. The doorman gave a description of the man – who was later apprehended in the Northgate Public bathrooms.
No students hurt in Bryan ISD bus accident

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – No students were injured when a Bryan Independent School District bus was struck by another vehicle early in its run on Monday morning. Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz said the collision occurred about 6:50 a.m. on FM-2776, near Dilly Shaw Tap Road, with the bus traveling north. A 2020 model Ford pickup was going south.
Fire destroys downtown building in Marlin

MARLIN, Texas (Fox 44) — Officials say a downtown business is destroyed after it caught fire Sunday morning around 8:30. “It’s sad because I wish all these old buildings could be preserved,” Marlin resident Beth Scruggs said. Marlin fire chief, Justin Parker, said an off duty fire...
Marlin records third win in four games, as the Bulldogs beat Riesel

MARLIN, TX (FOX 44) — The Marlin Bulldogs seem to have found a groove late in the regular season, as they beat Riesel 48-23. Next week, the Bulldogs will travel to Bruceville-Eddy to take on the Eagles on Friday, October 21st at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, Riesel will host Moody on Friday, October 21st at 7:30 pm.
