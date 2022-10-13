Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Crash sees 4 injured in St. Clairsville
BELMONT COUNTY, OH — Four people have been transported to the hospital after a car crash early Saturday evening. The St. Clairsville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that it was a one vehicle crash. The accident occurred on U.S. 40, also known as National Road,...
WTOV 9
Florida program offers $5,000 bonus in attempt to recruit police officers amid shortage
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPEC) — Law enforcement has been under increasing public scrutiny. Police agencies nationwide are struggling to hire and retain sworn officers and staff. As cities continue to grow, police departments need more boots on the ground but the ‘help wanted’ sign is staying out longer...
WTOV 9
DeSantis requests fishery disaster declaration following Hurricane Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that he is requesting that the U.S. Secretary of Commerce issue a federal fisheries disaster following Hurricane Ian. “The fishing community stepped up to help their neighbors when Hurricane Ian hit, and now they need our help...
