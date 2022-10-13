Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
Law enforcement releases more information on Texas homicide that ends in pursuit
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Law enforcement has released more information about a homicide that occurred in the Houston area last week and ended in a pursuit near Grand Island. According to the Harris County, Texas Sheriff’s Office, around noon last Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a missing person. Upon arrival, a man told deputies his wife, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, and his son, 17-year-old Tyler Roenz, were missing and stated his 2011 Mazda 3 was also missing.
NebraskaTV
Bat tests positive for rabies in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A bat tested positive for rabies last week in Grand Island, according to the Central District Health Department (CDHD). CDHD said no one is known to have come in contact with the bat. The infected animal is one of 20 animals (17 of which were...
NebraskaTV
Man arrested after burglarizing GI hospital, stealing car from Colorado
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A man is in the Hall County Jail after he allegedly stole a vehicle from Colorado and then burglarized a Grand Island hospital. Orlando Collazo Lara, 50, homeless, was arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property. According to Grand Island Police, around 6:30 a.m....
NebraskaTV
Sports Extra: Friday, October 14 (Part 2)
KEARNEY. Neb. — Minden 43, Gothenburg 14. York 1, Lincoln Northwest 0 (Forfeit)
NebraskaTV
Grand Island Police investigating weekend shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after a man was shot over the weekend. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Fourth and Cedar Streets for a report of a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the clavicle. Capt. Jim Duering said...
NebraskaTV
Mental Health Awareness: Food banks
AXTELL, Neb. — The holiday season is just weeks away, and with the hits the economy is taking, food banks are feeling the strain to keep items stocked. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson joined NTV on First at Five with more on that topic.
NebraskaTV
Palmer family receives support after their son was diagnosed with a rare disease
PALMER, Neb. — “He is a spit fire, our second-born wild child,” said Whitney and Brian Hake as they described their 3-year-old son, Sutton. “He’s our social butterfly, he will talk to anyone and anything,” said Whitney. They said he is full of energy, like...
NebraskaTV
UNK runs out of gas against Emporia State
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The 32nd-ranked Emporia State Hornets totaled 553 yards of offense and forced seven punts to down No. 22/13 Nebraska Kearney, 44-21, Saturday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. The fast-break Hornets (5-2) win a third game...
NebraskaTV
Vital Signs: Experts urge people to get a flu shot ahead of winter
HASTINGS, NEB. — The CDC says there were 12,000 to 52,000 deaths annually between 2010 and 2020 with the culprit being the flu. The colder months offer some relief on those scorching temps outside but they can also bring about more infections. Highly trained lab techs at Mary Lanning...
NebraskaTV
Hastings College sweeps Morningside for back-to-back wins
HASTINGS, Neb. — With a pair of Broncos recording double-digit kills, Hastings College defeats Morningside in straight sets (-15, -20, -24) on Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena. HC went on an 8-0 run to close out the first frame, including two aces from setter Makenna Asher. The Mustangs then...
NebraskaTV
Broncos beat in-state rival Tigers in defensive battle
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings College football team knew Doane had a solid defense just like the Broncos and the defensive battled ensued as Hastings came away with the 14-9 victory on Saturday afternoon on Lloyd Wilson Field. Neither team did much with their first possession but it was...
Comments / 0