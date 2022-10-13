ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Comments / 28

Shontae Johnson
3d ago

Explains why some kids act the way they do. The parents are acting like kids. Def could have been a better way to handle it. Just sad. smh

Reply(4)
10
Antiracist Angel
4d ago

I would like to have more information but the parent needs to be charged with distrust of property at the very least!

Reply
13
airpizz6
4d ago

If that parent’s child was on that bus, he or she was probably hiding under a seat. So embarrassing!

Reply
10
wfmd.com

UPDATE-Teenager Shot To Death In Frederick

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A shooting in Frederick over the weekend killed a teenager. On Saturday October 15, 2022, at around 10:30 AM Frederick Police responded to a report of a shooting in an apartment at 90 Waverley Drive. Police found 14-year-old Kaimani Andre Dove suffering from a gunshot...
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

Concern for Missing Man and Woman in Bethesda

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman. Randrianarison and Rajaonarison were last seen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 2:30...
BETHESDA, MD
NBC Washington

Madagascar Couple Reported Missing in Bethesda Found After 2 Days: Police

A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda, Maryland, has been located nearly two days after leaving their grandson's soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed, Montgomery County police said Monday. Details on how...
BETHESDA, MD
Daily Voice

Pizza Delivery Driver Fights Back During Glen Burnie Robbery

Police are investigating a robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Glen Burnie over the weekend, authorities say. A delivery driver from Mr. Pizza and Subs was attempting a delivery in the 200 block of Mountain Ridge Court around 8:45 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16 when a suspect approached him from behind and placed an unknown object into his back, according to Anne Arundel County police.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Nottingham MD

Burglaries reported in Nottingham, Parkville

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local burglaries that were reported over the past week. Between 6 p.m. on Monday, October 10 and 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, an individual broke into a residence in the unit block of Ferns Way (21236) and stole televisions. At just after 6:15...
NOTTINGHAM, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man's death at correctional facility ruled homicide

BALTIMORE (AP) — The death of a detainee at a Baltimore correctional facility earlier this month has been ruled a homicide, officials said.Officers at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center found the man unresponsive on Oct. 9 and he was pronounced dead a short time later, officials said.Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services spokesperson Mark Vernarelli identified the man as Javarick Gantt, 34, of Annapolis, news outlets reported. Gantt's body was taken to the medical examiner's office, which ruled his death a homicide.Department detectives are working with the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office to criminally charge a suspect and the department has also opened an administrative investigation, Vernarelli said Sunday.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 3 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in Baltimore last week:. 56-year-old Stephen Sloman was killed on October 13, 2022, in the 4800 block of Reisterstown Road. 23-year-old Antonio Wilkins was killed on October 14, 2022, in the 2600 block of West Patapsco...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Stolen ATM, van recovered near Belair Road following Northeast Baltimore crime spree

BALTIMORE -- City officers recovered a minivan and a damaged ATM from an alleyway in the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood of Belair-Edison on Saturday, according to authorities.Police on patrol in the area were alerted to the presence of the minivan and ATM behind the 2700 block of Pelham Avenue at 12:46 p.m., police said.The blue van sat with its sliding door ajar in the alleyway. Rolls of receipt paper sat inside of it while a handicap tag hung on the rearview mirror.The ATM lay beside it amid green trash cans and blue recycling bins.The officer assigned to the recovery effort examined...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg Man Charged With Reckless Endangerment, Crime Motivated by Race or Religion, and 1st Degree Assault After Incident at Hunter Woods Local Park

10/14/22 Update Per Park Police: “The subject was identified as Jonathan Boka, 26, of Gaithersburg. He was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, crime motivated by race or religion, use of a firearm in a crime of violence, and 1st degree assault. We thank the community for tips that led to his arrest.”
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WOLB 1010AM

‘I Smelled Burning Plastic’: Burned Body Discovered In East Baltimore

    Baltimore City homicide detectives are investigating after a burned body was found Sunday morning in East Baltimore. According to reports, neighbors complained of a “burning plastic smell”  before the discovery was made. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2wDBWCDPk0 Officers were called to the 1100 block of East 20th Street Sunday morning near the back of an empty lot […] The post ‘I Smelled Burning Plastic’: Burned Body Discovered In East Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

1 Dead, 3 Hurt After Crash on Route 355 in Germantown

A man is dead, and three people are injured after an overnight crash in Germantown, Maryland, authorities say. Authorities were called to reports of a traffic collision involving a truck and a Jeep at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday on Route 355 Frederick Road near Plummer Drive, the Montgomery County Police Department said in statement.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Nottingham MD

Diesel fuel stolen in White Marsh, power tools stolen in Kingsville

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two commercial burglaries that were reported last week. Sometime between 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12 and 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, an individual entered a construction site in the area of Honeygo Boulevard at Silver Oak Drive in White Marsh. The suspect then...
KINGSVILLE, MD

