Meridian, ID

105.5 The Fan

20 Incredibly Bizarre Things Idahoans Have Actually Received While Trick-or-Treating

When your kids come home and dump their pillowcases in the middle of your living room, there are certain treats you expect to see. You know the treats we’re talking about. Reese’s peanut butter cups, Snickers bars, fun-sized Mr. Good Bars, individually wrapped bags of Candy Corn, those disgusting Melster peanut butter kisses that no one wants, bubbles…and then there are treats that make you scratch your head.
Meridian, ID
105.5 The Fan

Emmett Hosts Country Music Event Benefitting Idaho Police Groups

Idaho is a safe, special place that honors the service of its law enforcement community. Police officers appreciate how folks in every Idaho community take time to thank them for their work or buy them a meal. A group in Emmett is holding a special one-of-a-kind event Friday night benefitting Idaho law enforcement groups.
EMMETT, ID
105.5 The Fan

The 5 Best Restaurants for Pulled Pork in the Boise Area

Who doesn’t love a good pulled pork sandwich? Slow-cooked, shredded pork with barbecue sauce... I’m definitely getting some barbecue for lunch today haha! And you should too, not only because it sounds delicious right now, but also because it’s National Pulled Pork Day!. I was in Memphis,...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter

Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Did You Know It’s Illegal To Do This With Leaves in Boise?

One of the most beautiful parts of living in the City of Trees? There's no shortage of beautiful fall colors to soak in or capture photos of. Walking beneath an incredible canopy of red, gold, and orange leaves is the primary reason that we've been prioritizing strolling down the Greenbelt to walk to lunch instead of getting in the car and hitting a drive-through. It's a peaceful (and functional) way to break up the workday.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

The Sunsets Have To Be Amazing From This Boise Home

The views from this home of Downtown Boise will have you entertaining any chance you have especially with a backyard like this one. Up in the mountains of Boise, you'll have the best sunsets money can buy. On realtor the realtor described the property "Situated on a rare rim lot...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Have You Experienced Halloween’s Number One Injury?

Slow down. Sweet treats doled out by strangers are off the hook. That's right! As it turns out, the hazardous perils of Fright Night have nothing to do with what we chew. So what is Halloween's most dangerous threat to our health and safety? A 2021 study conducted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission zeroed in on injuries that occurred between October and November of 2018.
HALLOWEEN
105.5 The Fan

There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho

As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

What Happened to the Jalapenos Restaurant on Broadway in Boise?

That’s the same question we had while picking a place for take-out earlier this week!. We shamefully admit to giving four hours of our lives every week to the absolute trainwreck that is ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise. Tuesday night means girls' night and one of our besties picks up grub for the watch party on the way over. When she asked what we wanted this week, we said “It’s Tuesday…so tacos? Jalapeno’s is on the way.”
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Do You Know This Meridian Fraud Suspect?

In the Treasure Valley, we're used to living a relatively safe and calm life. While tragedy and heartbreak have struck our beloved town before, there is no denying that overall we live in a very great place. Our community always looks out for itself--for the most part, our residents are neighborly and there is a sense of pride in our home that adds to the charm of the Treasure Valley.
MERIDIAN, ID
105.5 The Fan

Boise’s Albertsons Discussing Massive Merger With Kroger

According to multiple national news outlets, including CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, and Bloomberg, Boise-based Albertsons is looking at a potential merger with Kroger. Kroger is the country's second-largest grocer behind Walmart, and Albertsons is the fourth-largest. They are currently the two largest supermarket chains in the country, and the move would give them the buying power of Walmart.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

