Kathryn Engebretson
Kathryn Engebretson, 83, of Monongah, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on February 19, 1939, a daughter of the late Frank and Ruth Sloan. Kathryn is survived by her husband, Charles Engebretson; children, Charles Leroy Engebretson II and his wife Selena, and Jean Engebretson; and her brother, Frank Sloan and his wife Cookie.
Mary Helen Sanders
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mary Helen Sanders, 89, of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 15, 1932, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Ned Fitch Haymond and Gertrude Mae (Edwards) Haymond.Mary was a housekeeper for families in Fairmont for many years. She was a member of the Central Church of the Nazarene. Mary loved to clean, cook and take care of her family. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her church family. Mary is survived by her son, Larry Haymond and his wife, Beverly of Fairmont; her daughter, Yvonne Lane and her husband, Robert of Mannington; her three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren; her sister, Priscella Mascella and her husband, John of Chesterland, Ohio; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Milford Sanders, who died on December 15, 1977; her four brothers, Marlin “Bud” Haymond, Lawrence “Burr” Haymond, Robin Haymond, and Warren Haymond. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Dr. Robert Bolois, officiating. Interment will follow at Barrackville Cemetery. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Barbara Lynn Carpenter
Barbara Lynn Carpenter, 66, of Monongah, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on February 24, 1956, a daughter of the late Charles Gene Rush, Sr. and Goldie May (Willie) Rush. Barbara is survived by her children, Casey Ray Carpenter and his wife Mary Jo, Robert...
Buckhannon-Upshur High School undergoes active shooter training
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Staff at Buckhannon-Upshur High School got to experience first-hand what it would be like to have an active shooter in the building. They went through a training exercise Monday with first responders. Upshur County schools are still feeling the effects of a recent scare. Back in...
Man killed in Preston County crash
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man was killed in a crash in Preston County on Friday. The crash happened on WV Route 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road, according to West Virginia State Police. 40-year-old Joel L. Rugg, of Markleysburg, Pennsylvania, died as a result of...
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Oct. 16
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses loss tolerance. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Groundbreaking ceremony set for Menards in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After several years of delays due to COVID and supply chain issues, the long-promised Menards is about to become reality. Although a permit has yet to be filed, plenty of activity has taken place in recent days to let you know it is going to happen.
NCWV Soccer sectionals begin
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Soccer Sectionals have begun in West Virginia. Below are the brackets for each of our area sections*. *AA/A Section 1 Region 1 (Trinity, Tyler Consolidated) is not available due to missing schedules, uncertain matchups. Tyler Consolidated takes on Magnolia on Oct. 18th, Trinity’s next game is listed for Oct. 20th, meaning a likely bye. Other teams in the region include Madonna, Oak Glen, Weir and Wheeling Central.
Lauren’s Wish to open doors for those battling substance abuse and addiction
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Lauren Cole lost her battle with addiction in 2020 after she was unknowingly sold Fentanyl. Even before Lauren’s passing, her father, Michael Cole, had made it his mission to carry out one of his daughter’s wishes that she shared three weeks before her passing.
Preston County man involved in fatal Maryland crash
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (WDTV) - A Terra Alta man was behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in a fatal Maryland crash Saturday afternoon. Troopers from Maryland State Police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Blooming Rose Road in Friendsville, Maryland for a vehicle crash just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to MSP.
Morgantown Capital highlights NCWV Saturday soccer
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Mohigans won in decisive fashion against Capital on Saturday afternoon. The Mohigans scored three goals in each half, winning the match and shutting out Capital. Boy’s Soccer. Morgantown 6 - Capital 0. Grafton 3 - Wheeling Central 0. Lewis County 0 - Winfield...
5 Investigates: Documents detail investigation into trooper misconduct
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Documents obtained by 5 News through a public records request provide new details of a West Virginia State Police investigation into alleged misconduct by one of its officers. 5 News made the request after asking what disciplinary action was taken against Bridgeport-based trooper Anthony Trupo. Trupo...
One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Harrison Co.
MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash on Suds Run Rd. in Mount Clare Sunday night. Crews were dispatched to the crash around 10:30 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they saw...
Unseasonable cold air fuels first snow of the season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was another nice day, but the comfortable temperatures come to an abrupt halt tonight. A dry cold front crossing overnight will usher in a strong flow of cold air from the northwest, keeping tomorrow’s high temperatures from getting above the mid-50s. Winds are also expected to be picking up, sustained at about 10-15mph but gusting to 25-30mph. Clouds will dominate the sky Monday, but continued NWerly flow will bring in moisture from the Great Lakes to begin snowfall Tuesday morning, just in time to make for a slick morning commute. Precipitation continues through the day but scattered, and as temperatures rise to the mid-40s in the lowlands, snow in those areas changes to a rain/snow mix, or rain entirely. However, the higher terrain stays cold enough to maintain snowfall. This scattered activity continues through Tuesday night, and overnight as temperatures fall again, precip everywhere transitions back to snow. This will then affect the Wednesday morning commute, then the snow tapers off through the remainder of the morning, likely gone by the afternoon. For accumulation, highest elevations are looking at about half an inch to an inch, and the further down the mountains you go, the lower that total will be, all the way down to just a dusting.
