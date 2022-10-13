ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR Visits Vegas: How much money does race weekend pump into the local economy?

By Gary Dymski
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Because it’s a playoff race, the stands at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday figure to be packed for the South Point 400 NASCAR race.

With all those fans, an obvious question is how much money, specifically nongaming cash, does a NASCAR race bring to the Las Vegas valley?

Expect between $100 million and $120 million on NASCAR Sunday, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority says.

That’s based on the LVCVA’s most recent research, including the March 6 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the Pennzoil 400. That race drew an estimated 58,975 fans and pumped $98.6 million into the Southern Nevada economy.

The NASCAR race for the spring of 2020 drew 77,550 and generated $121.5 million; the fall race for 2019 drew 76,850 and had an economic impact of $110.5 million.

The speedway has staged NASCAR races every year since 1998 and have had two each season since 2018.

Attendance capacity for NASCAR at the speedway is about 130,00, but crowds were either not permitted or limited during the 2021 races, held during the pandemic.

