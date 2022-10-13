Rockdale County rolls out public tours for courthouse complex

Read full article on original website
Rockdale County Sheriff's Office opens Southside precinct to residents
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office has heard the voice of the people to make one of its precincts more accessible to the general public. On Oct. 3 the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office held a reopening for its Southside Precinct. The mission for the reopening was to introduce residents of the area to the precinct located at 3552 Ga. Highway 20 in Conyers.
Clayton County bridge named in honor of Jesse Blalock
RIVERDALE — Leaders from Clayton County and its cities came together Oct. 16 at the Flint River Community Center for the dedication of the Jesse Thomas Blalock Bridge in Riverdale. The bridge was named in honor of the late Blalock, who was a deacon and building committee chairman of...
‘Stranger Things’ scarecrow stolen from courthouse square lawn in Jackson
JACKSON — Hannah Thompson and her husband Cameron put their heart, soul and money into creating a “Stranger Things”-themed scarecrow for the Butts County Chamber of Commerce’s Scare on the Square contest. Less than 12 hours after they placed “Eddie Munson” on the courthouse lawn across from their store, Gold Lion Farm, the scarecrow was stolen.
Clayton County Humane Society's annual Pasta for Paws fundraiser this weekend
JONESBORO — For a plate of spaghetti at Clayton County Humane Society’s annual Pasta for Paws dinner, you’ll be helping the Clayton County Humane Society’s mission of caring for the county’s homeless animals. Such care includes providing life-saving vet care, spaying and neutering and finding a forever home.
City of Jonesboro sets 2023 millage rate, increases by 1 mil
JONESBORO — The Jonesboro City Council has voted to increase the city’s 2023 millage rate from 7 to 8 mills. The increase will result in an additional $144,600 in revenue for the city and an increase in taxes paid by residents. The move, however, went against the city staff’s recommendation to increase the rate by 2.25 mills for a total of 9.25 mills.
Dispute leaves one man dead, boyfriend accused of murder
CONLEY — One man is dead and another is behind bars accused of his murder following a domestic dispute Thursday afternoon. According to Clayton County Police, Corey Crews, 41, allegedly shot his boyfriend Kelvin Atkinson, 40. Police said they found Atkinson dead inside a home on Conley Road just after 3 p.m. Oct. 13.
