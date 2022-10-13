Rockdale County rolls out public tours for courthouse complex

CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office has heard the voice of the people to make one of its precincts more accessible to the general public. On Oct. 3 the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office held a reopening for its Southside Precinct. The mission for the reopening was to introduce residents of the area to the precinct located at 3552 Ga. Highway 20 in Conyers.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO