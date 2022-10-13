Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship named one of America's Healthiest Schools
Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship has been named one of America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2021-2022 school year. The recognition — awarded by Alliance for a Healthier Generation, a leading children’s health organization — celebrates schools’ dedication to supporting the health and well-being of students, staff and families.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Workforce training seen as a key to maximizing $63 million grant to boost region's robotics, AI industries
While Southwestern Pennsylvania’s robotics industry has the potential to grow with a targeted federal grant of almost $63 million officials Monday stressed the need for a skilled workforce to make that potential for growth a reality. “This is about our economic future,” said Craig Buerstatte, the U.S. Economic Development...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doctors from Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair recognized for pandemic work
Two South Hills physicians have received medals for their work on the front lines of the covid-19 pandemic. Dr. Tim Campbell of Bethel Park and Dr. Frank Gaudio of Upper St. Clair deployed multiple times in response to outbreaks around the country as part of their work with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Disaster Medical Assistance Team. The doctors are part of the DMAT PA-1 Strike Team.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Savoring Sewickley returns to library, YMCA Senior Men's club and more
The Friends of the Sewickley Public Library welcome guests back to the library for the 21st Annual Savoring Sewickley event from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 23. After being on-hold for the past two years, the Friends are excited for the return of the popular event. Savoring Sewickley features signature dishes presented...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville Animal Shelter presented with $11,000 donation
The municipally supported Monroeville Animal Shelter has received a donation of $11,000. Donna Balcik, accompanied by family members and friends, participated in a ceremonial check presentation on behalf of the shelter during the Oct. 11 meeting of Monroeville Council. The money was raised by the Dan Balcik Memorial Golf Outing...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plan needed to tackle blight in towns' code enforcement key, officials say
There are 17,000 fewer people in Westmoreland County than there were 20 years ago, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Business and cultural shifts have pushed shopping and industrial centers out of downtowns and into what once were open spaces. Today, abandoned homes and structures dot communities throughout the county, resulting in eyesores that sit unattended for months, or even years.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Mastriano the clear choice for governor
Josh Shapiro is sworn in as Pennsylvania’s top law enforcement officer. Where is he during Larry Krasner’s run of crime, scandals and corruption in Philadelphia? Criminal and corruption investigations involving Krasner’s assistant district attorneys have dissolved. Philadelphia becomes more dangerous every day, with increases in carjackings, robberies and murders, due to Krasner’s soft-on-crime attitude.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe chamber to honor 2022 difference makers at annual dinner
Every year, the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Chamber of Commerce looks forward to its annual dinner and awards ceremony, according to Chamber President and CEO Briana Tomack. This year is no different. The chamber will host its 77th annual event on Monday, Oct. 24 at Saint Vincent College’s Fred Rogers Institute....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Allegheny Township vying for $70,000 in casino-related grants to fund multiple projects
Allegheny Township officials are seeking nearly $70,000 in state gambling funds to finance five municipal projects. The money is available under the Local Share Program administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development for communities in counties where state casinos are located. The Live! Casino, which the Pennsylvania Gaming...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport Area School District to borrow $3 million for high school fixes as it eyes much larger plan
The Freeport Area School Board is moving forward with senior high school renovations that will add $3 million to the district’s debt. The board voted unanimously Thursday to launch a $3 million bond issue that will wrap around the district’s outstanding bond debt. District Business Manager Brad Walker...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Oct. 15, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Masquerade ball planned Oct. 29 in Leechburg. Leechburg Area Community...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shady Side Academy’s new Gene Deal Fields get rave reviews from namesake
Growing up in the Utica, N.Y. area, Gene Deal never dreamed he’d have athletic fields named in his honor. But the new multi-purpose ballfields on the Shady Side Academy campus were scheduled to be dedicated the Gene Deal Fields on Oct. 14-15 as part of the school’s homecoming weekend.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Local beef jerky business aiding troops, veterans
A Salem Township man who started a beef jerky business in California six years ago is competing for a slice of the $1.2 billion annual domestic meat jerky market. Part of the mission of Air Force veteran Christopher Prascus’ Soldier Boy Beef Jerky is to give back to those who serve in the military and veterans.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deer management season under way in Franklin Park, McCandless and Ross
The deer management season is under way in Franklin Park, McCandless and Ross townships, according to Mike Clinebell, an owner and operator of Suburban Whitetail Management. Suburban Whitetail Management of Wexford provides bow hunting programs to manage deer populations in those communities, according to Michael Clinebell, co-owner of the company.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Cal (Pa.) coach, receiver have Penn Hills family ties
Sixty-six miles of a roundtrip drive from his home in North Versailles to the Cal (Pa.) campus didn’t deter Brian Tarrant from grabbing an opportunity. After serving as a Penn Hills coach under Jon LeDonne, Tarrant had initially planned to follow LeDonne to Pine-Richland when LeDonne took the job with the Rams this season.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 16, 2022
Dwight Howes sold property at 103 Fox Hill Drive to American Relocaton Connections LLC for $683,400. American Relocaton Connections LLC sold property at 103 Fox Hill Drive to Robert Carbeau III and Adara Maroon for $683,400. Franklin Park. Bradley Powell sold property at 1602 Bradsberry Ln to Keystone Mineral Group...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class A football roundup: Landon Smith’s 5 TDs lead No. 4 Laurel past No. 3 South Side
Landon Smith ran for 253 yards and five touchdowns, including three in the fourth quarter, as No. 4 Laurel upended No. 3 South Side, 33-16, in the Class A Big 7 Conference on Friday night. C.J. Sunseri threw for 76 yards for the Spartans (6-1, 4-0). Ryan Navarra and Brody...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland H.S. athletes of the week: Greensburg Central Catholic’s Sara Felder, Greensburg Central Catholic’s Carlo Denis
Claim to fame: Felder, a Youngstown State commit, scored her 100th career goal when GCC ran past Steel Valley, 11-0, for its third straight win. She had four goals and two assists in the win for the Centurions (8-3, 8-2), who are ranked No. 2 in WPIAL Class A. She also had five goals in a 9-0 victory over Serra Catholic.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
District college roundup: Cal (Pa.) fends off Seton Hill upset bid
Noah Mitchell was 15 for 30 for 239 yards and two touchdowns as Cal (Pa.) held on for a 21-14 victory over Seton Hill in PSAC football Saturday night. JaQuae Jackson had five catches for 138 yards and a score, helping the Vulcans (4-3, 3-1) take a 21-0 lead after three quarters.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland football notebook: Belle Vernon star Quinton Martin to narrow college choices
Belle Vernon star junior Quinton Martin plans to narrow his list of college scholarship offers to a top 10 soon. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi, who made a “Pitt stop” at Belle Vernon on Friday night, hopes his Panthers make the cut, especially after watching the senior playmaker. Martin,...
