Temporary signals planned at Spottsville Bridge
SPOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – KYTC officials say starting October 14, drivers on US 60 in Spottsville should expect the installation of temporary traffic signals on the new bridge.
KYTC says the contractor will be making preparations for the removal of the old truss. Officials say the work should last for one day.Slide repairs to shut down US 60 East in Hancock County
Timely traffic advisories for the 11 counties of KYTC Highway District 2 are available at this website .
