ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spottsville, KY

Temporary signals planned at Spottsville Bridge

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07GlaM_0iXzWv0M00

SPOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – KYTC officials say starting October 14, drivers on US 60 in Spottsville should expect the installation of temporary traffic signals on the new bridge.

KYTC says the contractor will be making preparations for the removal of the old truss. Officials say the work should last for one day.

Slide repairs to shut down US 60 East in Hancock County

Timely traffic advisories for the 11 counties of KYTC Highway District 2 are available at this website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Closures announced for State Road 62 in Posey County

POSEY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced temporary road closures beginning on or around October 24 on State Road 62 in Posey County. According to a release, CenterPoint Energy/High Country Construction will be performing spot improvements along State Road 62 near Green Valley Drive. Lanes will be closed temporarily in both […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bridge inspection draws near after setback in McLean County

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is urging drivers to keep an eye out for a bridge inspection in McLean County this week. A contractor started inspecting the bridge at US 431 over the Green and Rough River, but it was temporarily paused until this month. Officials say plans are set to […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky Fire Commission holding recruit graduation ceremony in Powderly

POWDERLY, KY (WEHT) – The Kentucky Fire Commission will hold a graduation ceremony for the first class of the Kentucky Firefighter Recruit Academy on November 11. According to a release, 26 firefighters began the 13-week academy on August 22 at the Kentucky Fire Commission/State Fire Rescue Training’s National Responder Preparedness Center facility in Greenville. Firefighter […]
POWDERLY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Warehouse fire reported on East Franklin Street and Morton Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville and Henderson fire crews are on the scene of a business fire at the corner of East Franklin Street and Morton Ave. Firefighters say they saw smoke coming from the Morton Warehouse as they approached the building and were able to determine it was coming from the warehouse. Evansville police […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Stuck truck freed from Vanderburgh County bridge

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says agencies were able to quickly free a large truck that got stuck underneath a bridge Monday afternoon. We’re told the call for the incident came in 3:44 p.m. The sheriff’s office says the truck was stuck under the railroad bridge on Mohr Road, and at the […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Smoke from Morton Warehouse fire can be seen from around the county

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. – Several residents of Vanderburgh and the surrounding counties have reported seeing smoke and debris from the active fire on the corner of West Franklin and Morton Avenue. Eyewitness News has received photos showing smoke from the blaze that can be seen from a home on South Alvord Blvd. in Evansville. The […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

School zone speeders fined by police in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a driver was caught barreling through a school zone at highway speeds earlier this week in Petersburg. Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle says along with that driver, three other motorists were ticketed for speeding in the Pike Central school zone on Friday. “Please slow down in the school […]
PETERSBURG, IN
vincennespbs.org

Memorial Bridge to close in January

The Lincoln Memorial Bridge will be closed for the first 4 months of 2023. The announcement was made Thursday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the bridge, linking downtown Vincennes across the Wabash into Illinois, is set to shut down January 9th. The US National Parks Service will be doing...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Raw video of the blaze at Morton’s Warehouse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News was at the Morton’s Warehouse fire this morning. Early this morning, several residents of Vanderburgh and the surrounding counties reported seeing smoke and debris from a fire on the corner of West Franklin and Morton Avenue. Officials say there are still hotspots and that everything is now “under control.”  […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EFD battles early morning warehouse fire on N. Morton Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms Evansville Fire Department responded to a structure fire on North Morton Avenue early Monday morning. Officials with dispatch say the call came in around 4:40 a.m. They say it was a second alarm fire. Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation says State...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Witness describes seeing smoke plume from Morton Warehouse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Debris littered yards around Evansville today after a massive fire ripped through the Morton Warehouse early Monday morning. The smoke was so dense that it could be seen in surrounding counties. Toni Barker has an RV near the twin bridges. She took a peek out the window when watching the story unfold […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy