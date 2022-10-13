Read full article on original website
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were expected to roll over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but instead limped to a 20-18 loss on the road. Despite facing a secondary decimated by injuries, Tom Brady and the Bucs offense struggled to move the ball all game long, managing just 243 yards through the air.
NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Rob Gronkowski is officially back in football - well, sort of. Gronkowski, the longtime NFL tight end, has landed a new job in football this Saturday. The 33-year-old is re-joining FOX Sports. He will be with the team on FOX NFL Kickoff and throughout the day on FOX NFL Sunday.
Let the NBA’s billion-dollar media rights negotiations begin. Warner Bros. Discovery announced long-term contract extensions with the cast of TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Monday: Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson. The NBA’s U.S. media rights with incumbents TNT and ESPN expire...
Jack Easterby’s departure as executive VP of football operations was made official Monday, ending a career with the Houston Texans where his handling of Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins drew broad criticism. Owner Cal McNair said in a statement that the Texans and Easterby “mutually agreed to part ways”...
As the NFL continues to grapple with how it handles head and neck injuries, a new report suggests that a majority of the league’s fans will continue to watch regardless. A new survey from Morning Consult found that concussions had “no impact” on 70% of NFL fans’ interest in watching games; 23% of fans said they are “somewhat less interested,” while 7% responded that they are “much less interested.”
Months after Washington’s NFL franchise won its last Super Bowl in 1992, the team moved its headquarters to Ashburn, Virginia. Thirty years and two name changes later, a few hopeful fans gathered at nearby Ashburn Pub Thursday night to watch the Commanders face the Chicago Bears — roughly a dozen hours after the latest bombshell report on owner Dan Snyder.
The Tennessee Titans are one step closer to getting a new home after Nashville mayor John Cooper agreed to a deal with the NFL team for a domed stadium. The Titans’ new home will cost up to $2.2 billion and would be able to host events that aren’t possible at Nissan Stadium — like the Super Bowl, NFL combine, and the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Eli Manning would like to be an NFL team owner, but he’s not sure if he would look beyond the only team he’s ever played for — the New York Giants. “It’s of interest, it’s just got to be the right fit,” he told Front Office Sports, adding that he isn’t sure when the opportunity will arise because “I don’t think the Giants are going to be for sale anytime soon.”
Dennis Evans, a 7-foot-1 center ranked No. 31 overall in his class by the 247Sports composite, announced his commitment to
The Kansas City Current ousted the Houston Dash in Sunday’s NWSL playoffs quarterfinal in front of the biggest crowd in the league’s postseason history. That record lasted just five hours. While the afternoon match drew 21,284 fans to Houston’s PNC Stadium, the evening’s quarterfinal game at San Diego’s...
The NFL has one more big play to make with its media rights — but striking a deal is proving more complicated than simply picking a bidder. The league intends to select a streaming provider for NFL Sunday Ticket this year, but exclusivity deals with its linear broadcasters have introduced challenges, per CNBC.
