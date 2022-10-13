ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

3 Steel Producer Stocks to Escape Industry Challenges

NUE - Free Report) , Steel Dynamics, Inc. (. TX - Free Report) are worth a look despite near-term headwinds. The Zacks Steel Producers industry serves a vast spectrum of end-use industries such as automotive, construction, appliance, container, packaging, industrial machinery, mining equipment, transportation, and oil and gas with various steel products. These products include hot-rolled and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and galvanized coils and sheets, reinforcing bars, billets and blooms, wire rods, strip mill plates, standard and line pipe, and mechanical tubing products. Steel is primarily produced using two methods — Blast Furnace and Electric Arc Furnace. It is regarded as the backbone of the manufacturing industry. The automotive and construction markets have historically been the largest consumers of steel. Notably, the housing and construction sector is the biggest consumer of steel, accounting for roughly half of the world’s total consumption.
INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

Entering Q3 Earnings Season: Global Week Ahead

In the Global Week Ahead, U.S. stock traders will enter the U.S. Q3 earnings season. China stock traders have seen a congress of China's ruling Communist Party kick off. FX traders are back on Japanese yen intervention watch. And across the remainder of global risk markets?. According to Reuters, Britain’s...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week

Wall Street saw mixed trading last week. The S&P 500 lost (down 1.6%), the Dow Jones gained (up 1.2%), the Nasdaq Composite nosedived (down 3.1%) and the Russell 2000 too slumped (down 1.2%) last week. Rising rate worries and recessionary fears were the key concerns. Though the annual U.S. inflation...
STOCKS
AFP

High hopes for nasal Covid vaccines despite 'disappointing' trial

Nasal vaccines could still be a powerful future weapon in the fight against Covid-19 despite "disappointing" recent trial results for an AstraZeneca spray, experts say. With some wondering when Western nations would catch up, last week Oxford researchers revealed the results of a phase 1 trial for a simple nasal spray using the AstraZeneca vaccine. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
Zacks.com

2 Consumer Loan Stocks to Buy Despite Industry Headwinds

The Zacks Consumer Loans industry continues to bear the brunt of weak consumer sentiments, mainly attributable to inflation, geopolitical matters and recessionary fears. This will, therefore, gradually dampen the demand for consumer loans and hurt top-line growth. Weakening asset quality as economic growth continues to slow down remains a major headwind.
EDUCATION
Zacks.com

Abiomed (ABMD) Posts Impellas Positive Study Results in Japan

ABMD - Free Report) recently announced the result of a three-year, investigator-led study of all Impella-supported patients treated at 109 hospitals in Japan. The result shows a significant 30-day survival rate (77%) for patients with cardiogenic shock due to myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle often resulting from a viral infection).
HEALTH
Zacks.com

2 Stocks to Watch From the Challenging Computer Industry

The Zacks Computer – Mini Computers industry is suffering from massive supply-chain and logistical issues, along with several pandemic-related and geopolitical challenges, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The declining demand for PCs has become another concern for industry participants. Nevertheless, strong demand for high-end laptops and smartphones, particularly the availability of 5G-supported iPhones, has been a key catalyst. The growing adoption of tablets like the iPad among enterprises bodes well for Apple (
SOFTWARE
Zacks.com

4 Oversold Growth Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Rebound

The broader equity market has been highly volatile so far this year on increasing pessimism around the possibility of a recession amid rising interest rates, soaring inflation and supply-chain issues. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has further increased worries for investors about a global economic recovery. Technology is among the most-battered...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

What's In Store for Oil Services ETFs in Q3 Earnings Season?

Big oil services companies will start releasing their quarterly numbers from this week. The outlook is bullish this time thanks to the upbeat oil market. Let’s delve into the earnings potential of the big six banking companies that could regulate the performance of the sector ahead. According to our...
INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

Q3 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Apple, Abbott, IBM & Others

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the ongoing Q3 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Implied Volatility Surging for Mohawk Industries (MHK) Stock Options

MHK - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Nov 18, 2022 $65.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Will Q3 Deliveries Miss Snap Tesla's (TSLA) Earnings Beat Streak?

TSLA - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 19, after the closing bell. The electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer’s upcoming results will reflect the impact of weaker-than-expected deliveries during the quarter under discussion. However, rising average prices of vehicles are likely to offset the impact of delivery miss.
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

Pick These 5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks for a Winning Portfolio

Investment in stocks after the analysis of the valuation metrics is considered one of the best practices. When considering valuation metrics, the price-to-earnings ratio has always been the obvious choice. This is because calculations based on earnings are easy and come in handy. However, the price-to-sales ratio is convenient for determining the value of stocks that are incurring losses or in an early cycle of development, generating meager or no profit.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Value and Financials: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

SPY - Free Report) lost 2.3% and (. QQQ - Free Report) moved 3% down on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Cal-Maine, ADP, General Mills in Focus

The three most widely followed indexes ended a tumultuous week as fresh inflation numbers weighed on markets and investors closely monitored the global economic trends. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a 1.2% gain last week, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.6% and 3.1%, respectively. The...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Is ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA) a Strong ETF Right Now?

OUSA - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

4 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks Looking Good Right Now

Nobody would advise you to get into tech stocks with a recession around the corner. After all, tech stock valuations usually include a growth premium, which makes them risky in a recession. It’s far better to choose your value and settle down for the long term. But what if...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy