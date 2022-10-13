Joel Fertel, a longtime advertising executive for Sourcing Journal and WWD, died of an apparent heart attack while on vacation in Greece on Oct. 6 at the age of 81, according to his wife, Betsy. Born in the Bronx on May 28, 1941, Fertel was known for his innovative approach to ad sales, helping to create special sections and events for WWD and Sourcing Journal, which are now both owned by Penske Media Corporation, bringing revenue to the publications and string editorial content and educational experiences to their readership and clients. His most recent position at WWD was associate publisher for innerwear,...

