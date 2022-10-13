Read full article on original website
Peloton Cuts 500 More Jobs to ‘Save’ Company
Peloton continues to ride an uncharted path. On Thursday, the company announced 500 layoffs — its fourth round of cuts this year. The same day, The Wall Street Journal reported that CEO Barry McCarthy said that if the company isn’t able to make a significant turnaround in six months, Peloton may not be able to survive on its own.
Rockstar Games Parent Eyes 40% Surge in Shares
Take-Two Interactive could see its shares surge at least 40% as it overcomes challenges prevalent throughout the gaming industry, according to Goldman Sachs. The New York-based company that owns major video game publishers including Rockstar Games and 2K has posted underwhelming profits in FY2022 following a surge of interest and spending at the height of the pandemic, due mainly to supply chain disruptions and the ongoing semiconductor shortage.
PepsiCo’s Energy Drinks Fuel $22B Q3
PepsiCo reported a 9% year-over-year increase in third-quarter revenue to $21.97 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $20.84 billion. The company, which owns Gatorade, Mountain Dew beverages, and Frito-Lay, posted $2.7 billion in net income, up from $2.22 billion during the same period last year. Organic revenue increased 16% year-over-year.
World Cup Ticket Sales Near 3M, Residents Kicked Out of Homes
Qatar is nearing its own population in World Cup ticket sales. The host nation — whose population was roughly 3 million as of Oct. 14 — has sold 2.9 million tickets, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Monday. Around 7% of total stadium capacity remains unsold for the...
FIFA・
Joel Fertel, Former Sourcing Journal and WWD Sales Executive, Dead at 81
Joel Fertel, a longtime advertising executive for Sourcing Journal and WWD, died of an apparent heart attack while on vacation in Greece on Oct. 6 at the age of 81, according to his wife, Betsy. Born in the Bronx on May 28, 1941, Fertel was known for his innovative approach to ad sales, helping to create special sections and events for WWD and Sourcing Journal, which are now both owned by Penske Media Corporation, bringing revenue to the publications and string editorial content and educational experiences to their readership and clients. His most recent position at WWD was associate publisher for innerwear,...
Comcast Nixes Gaming-Centric Network After Relaunch
The plug on G4 TV is being pulled. Again. Comcast is reportedly shuttering the gaming-focused network only a year after its relaunch. “We worked hard to generate interest in G4, but viewership is low and the network has not achieved sustainable financial results,” said CEO of G4 parent company Comcast Spectacor Dave Scott.
Skydance Media Raises $400M to Build Sports Content
Skydance Media has completed a $400 million strategic investment round led by private equity firm KKR & Co. to accelerate the growth of its sports and entertainment divisions. The round, which values Skydance at more than $4 billion, included existing investors RedBird Capital Partners, Tencent, and the company’s majority shareholders, the Ellison family.
Bang’s Bankruptcy Goes Out With a Loan
Bang Energy’s parent company Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc. has been given a lifeline after it filed for bankruptcy on Bang’s 10-year anniversary earlier this month. $350 million — put up $100 million for a credit line when the company filed, and on Thursday, a bankruptcy judge said Bang would be able to tap $34 million of the sum.
