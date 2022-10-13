Read full article on original website
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
Kemba Walker saga with Pistons headed to sad ending
What was suppose to be a quick parting and turned into a long drama, will finally be over, as the Detroit Pistons are reportedly going to give Kemba Walker his unconditional release. The Pistons have 16 guaranteed NBA contracts but must get down to 15 before the start of the...
Special Chiefs FanDuel Promo Code (Get $150 Guaranteed Before Offer Expires This Week)
Time is running out for you to claim your free $150 from FanDuel Sportsbook. The incredible offer ends this week, and it only takes a couple of minutes to secure your winnings. As the Chiefs get set for a Week 7 clash with the 49ers, you won’t want to miss out on an easy $150. To up the ante, you’ll get three free months of NBA League Pass too!
Atlanta Falcons need this trade bust to step up in week six
Six weeks into the season there should be no questions the Atlanta Falcons have lost their trade for receiver Bryan Edwards so far. Edwards hasn’t had any impact on the team spending most of the season injured or failing to make plays. The most memorable play of the Atlanta...
New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians: 3 bold predictions for Game 5
A trip to the ALCS is on the line as the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees square off in the Bronx on Monday night in Game 5 of the ALDS. With each team winning a game inside the other’s home stadium, the evenly-matched ALDS best-of-five series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees has had plenty of drama. What will happen at Yankee Stadium on Monday night (first pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. (Eastern) and will be televised by TBS)?
May the best team lose: In the MLB postseason, it happens
Predictably, much of the baseball world is angst-ridden over the reality that the MLB postseason has, in their eyes, been marred by the victories of the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres. Those two teams finished the regular season a combined 36 games behind the teams they just eliminated. Gabe...
NFL・
MLB Power Rankings: Top 10 free agents and where they’ll sign
In this week’s MLB Power Rankings, we take a look at the top 10 MLB free agents this offseason and where they will sign. Free agency has now taken priority for most teams. Before it officially begins, it’s time to look at the current MLB Power Rankings of the top 10 free agents this coming winter.
NFL・
Minnesota lands four-star center Dennis Evans
Dennis Evans, a 7-foot-1 center ranked No. 31 overall in his class by the 247Sports composite, announced his commitment to
UFC has banned fighters from betting on fights per new policy
UFC has banned fighters from betting on fights per a new policy. According to a change in the UFC fighter athlete conduct policy, athletes are no longer allowed to bet on fights, even when they are not involved. “UFC fighters are now prohibited from gambling on any UFC fight, regardless...
UFC・
College Football: In-state matchups for Week 8 and a look back at the best in-state match ups thus far
Week eight’s in-state matchups heat up with some intriguing games headlined by a game in the state of Texas. Last 10 Years of series: Troy has won seven times during the past 10 games that these two schools have played one another. Distance between schools: 170 miles. Rivalry Trophy:...
Toasty Buns: What college football head coaches are feeling the heat ahead of Week 8?
Now in the second half of the year, these college football coaches’ buns are getting real toasty. Despite there being five Power Five openings across college football, it would come as quite the shock if that is it for this season’s coaching turnover harvest. While Arizona State, Colorado,...
