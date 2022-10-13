ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun discovered at CMS high school, officials say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A firearm was discovered Thursday at Julius Chambers High School in northeast Charlotte, the principal told families in a message.

The police were immediately notified, and an investigation is underway.

No further information has been released.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school does have weapon detectors.

This is the first weapon found on a CMS campus this school year, the district said.

The message to parents:

“This is Principal Turner with an important message about a situation that occurred today. A firearm was discovered on campus. Law enforcement was immediately notified, and an investigation is underway.

We are committed to the safety of our entire school community, and invite families speak with your students about the serious consequences of bringing a weapon of any kind to school. It is a violation of the law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct.”

If your student feels unsafe at school or suspects dangerous behavior, please tell a trusted adult, or report it via the anonymous Say Something App.

Thank you for your support of Chambers High School.”

