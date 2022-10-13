Read full article on original website
Improvements and expansions to health care coming to 2 rural Midlands areas
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Federal funding is being used to expand emergency services in Orangeburg and Sumter. Both communities are hoping this sets more rural areas in the Midlands on a path to catch up to health care in the rest of the state. The City of Orangeburg is getting...
abccolumbia.com
Hearing aids available over-the-counter starting today
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Millions of Americans can now buy hearing aids over-the-counter, without a prescription. Prior to the new FDA rules taking effect today, hearing aids cost on average between $4,000-$5,000. They also required a trip to a licensed audiologist. Now, consumers who need them will be able to...
abccolumbia.com
Abbott Labs recalling some baby formulas due to bottle cap issues
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Abbott Labs is recalling some of its baby formula. The company announced Friday its recalling certain lots of its 2 oz. ready-to-feed liquid formula due a problem with bottle caps. The tops may not have been sealed completely and could cause the formula to spoil, which...
wach.com
How to be prepared for an earthquake, SC earthquake preparedness week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SC Governor Henry McMaster has declared the week of October 16-20 SC earthquake preparedness week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn about our state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes. Highlights of...
Volunteers help renovate Florence house from the 1920s
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Everyone came out ahead as one of Helping Florence Flourish’s missions drew volunteers, South Florence High School cross country runners and a few of their parents to help restore a home for occupancy. The mission is one of many to take place in October as part of the organization’s ServeFLO initiative. […]
abccolumbia.com
Midlands Technical College offering $0 tuition and fees Spring 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Midlands Technical College (MTC) announced they are offering eligible students free tuition and fees this spring semester. School officials say students can save up to $40,000 per year compared to other SC colleges and universities. In a press release, MTC President Dr. Ronald L. Rhames says,...
The Post and Courier
Incoming Columbia chamber chairwoman sees a city ready to team up, move forward
COLUMBIA — As a local native moving toward a top leadership role at the Columbia Chamber, Karen R. Jenkins sees a city that has the leaders and focus to address community-wide issues. That means not just improving downtown but boosting opportunities in places like the 29203 Zip code in...
Sumter residents to clear litter as part of Community Cleanup initiative
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter is hosting a Community Clean-Up to pick up litter along the sides of roads throughout the county on Saturday. One team, however, got started a little early. Lee Dickey works for C. Simmons Construction. Together with almost 40 of his coworkers, he picked up trash...
abccolumbia.com
FDA: Adderall in short supply
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Food and Drug Administration says some generic versions of Adderall are in short supply. It’s used to reduce symptoms of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). The agency’s drug shortages webpage shows back-orders for several generic forms of the drug are expected to last into March...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies Sumter victim of single-vehicle collision
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker has announced the name of the person who died from a single-vehicle incident on Oakland Avenue. The incident occurred around 12:04 a.m. on Sunday, Oct.16. Marcus Lane, 41, of Burkett Drive, Sumter, was traveling down Oakland Avenue when he...
abccolumbia.com
SC state fair prepares for busy first weekend with safety measures
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The fair is in town and this weekend will see larger numbers of people coming to state fairgrounds for the big event. With all these people, it requires a lot of preparation and upkeep from fair staff and partner agencies. “What I can tell you...
coladaily.com
Northeast residents invited to town hall meeting to discuss rezoning requests
A town hall meeting will be held Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m. to discuss three rezoning requests in Northeast Richland County. County Councilwoman Gretchen Barron is organizing the upcoming in-person town hall meeting, which will take place at Killiam Park, located at 1424 Marthan Road, Blythewood, South Carolina, and will focus on the map amendment requests for the three properties.
Sumter residents plan first 'chicken swap' to exchange small farm animals
SUMTER, S.C. — All different types of small farm animals are coming to the Tractor Supply Co. on Broad Street in Sumter. Two residents are working to plan a chicken swap. "I know I have 46 ducks, five pigs and I lost count of chickens," co-organizer Ashley Goodenough said.
WLTX.com
Postal Service to job fairs in several South Carolina cities next week
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — South Carolina residents looking for work will have multiple chances to learn about a possible career with the United State Postal Service (USPS) beginning on Tuesday. The federal agency has announced job fairs on multiple days to fill openings in several major South Carolina cities....
The Post and Courier
SC's rural areas 'loaded with talent' are targeted for broadband expansion
South Carolina's most rural communities are getting left behind in the post-pandemic world, lacking the online access required to join the remote work trend. But residents of 693 homes in the rural northern Orangeburg County community of North are no longer among those without access to high-speed internet. Comporium Inc.,...
FOX Carolina
New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted. Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. According...
1 displaced in South Congaree house fire
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — Lexington County officials say one person has been forced out of their home after a fire that happened Sunday morning in South Congaree. According to Jessica Imbimbo with Lexington County government, the fire happened around 6:30 a.m. Arriving crews found flames coming from the garage which sustained most of the damage. However, the fire also spread partially to the kitchen of the home.
abccolumbia.com
National School Bus Safety week is Oct. 17-23
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— National School Bus Safety week is this week Oct. 17-23! Richland School District Two is urging parents to have conversations with their children on school bus safety and best practices. The District says they take the job of safely transporting students seriously, but need the community’s...
$8.8 million investment brings hemp operation to Clarendon County
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — An agricultural hemp company, SC Canna LLC, has announced plans to invest $8.8 million in an indoor growing facility in Clarendon County. The project will create 37 new jobs, according to state officials. SC Canna will grow and distribute medical-grade hemp products at a 50,000-square-foot...
WIS-TV
S. Congaree mobile home residents live in squalor as landlord accountability moves slowly
UPDATE: This web story has been updated to include new information regarding eviction cases between landlord Naomi Halter and tenant Ms. Richards and Linda Sydnor. The cases stemmed from unpaid rent. The S.C. Residential Landlord and Tenant Act does not alleviate a landlord’s responsibilities on habitability based on unpaid rent...
