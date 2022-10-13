ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

abccolumbia.com

Hearing aids available over-the-counter starting today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Millions of Americans can now buy hearing aids over-the-counter, without a prescription. Prior to the new FDA rules taking effect today, hearing aids cost on average between $4,000-$5,000. They also required a trip to a licensed audiologist. Now, consumers who need them will be able to...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Abbott Labs recalling some baby formulas due to bottle cap issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Abbott Labs is recalling some of its baby formula. The company announced Friday its recalling certain lots of its 2 oz. ready-to-feed liquid formula due a problem with bottle caps. The tops may not have been sealed completely and could cause the formula to spoil, which...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

How to be prepared for an earthquake, SC earthquake preparedness week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SC Governor Henry McMaster has declared the week of October 16-20 SC earthquake preparedness week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn about our state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes. Highlights of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Volunteers help renovate Florence house from the 1920s

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Everyone came out ahead as one of Helping Florence Flourish’s missions drew volunteers, South Florence High School cross country runners and a few of their parents to help restore a home for occupancy. The mission is one of many to take place in October as part of the organization’s ServeFLO initiative. […]
FLORENCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Midlands Technical College offering $0 tuition and fees Spring 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Midlands Technical College (MTC) announced they are offering eligible students free tuition and fees this spring semester. School officials say students can save up to $40,000 per year compared to other SC colleges and universities. In a press release, MTC President Dr. Ronald L. Rhames says,...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

FDA: Adderall in short supply

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Food and Drug Administration says some generic versions of Adderall are in short supply. It’s used to reduce symptoms of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). The agency’s drug shortages webpage shows back-orders for several generic forms of the drug are expected to last into March...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies Sumter victim of single-vehicle collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker has announced the name of the person who died from a single-vehicle incident on Oakland Avenue. The incident occurred around 12:04 a.m. on Sunday, Oct.16. Marcus Lane, 41, of Burkett Drive, Sumter, was traveling down Oakland Avenue when he...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC state fair prepares for busy first weekend with safety measures

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The fair is in town and this weekend will see larger numbers of people coming to state fairgrounds for the big event. With all these people, it requires a lot of preparation and upkeep from fair staff and partner agencies. “What I can tell you...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Northeast residents invited to town hall meeting to discuss rezoning requests

A town hall meeting will be held Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m. to discuss three rezoning requests in Northeast Richland County. County Councilwoman Gretchen Barron is organizing the upcoming in-person town hall meeting, which will take place at Killiam Park, located at 1424 Marthan Road, Blythewood, South Carolina, and will focus on the map amendment requests for the three properties.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted. Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. According...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

1 displaced in South Congaree house fire

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — Lexington County officials say one person has been forced out of their home after a fire that happened Sunday morning in South Congaree. According to Jessica Imbimbo with Lexington County government, the fire happened around 6:30 a.m. Arriving crews found flames coming from the garage which sustained most of the damage. However, the fire also spread partially to the kitchen of the home.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

National School Bus Safety week is Oct. 17-23

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— National School Bus Safety week is this week Oct. 17-23! Richland School District Two is urging parents to have conversations with their children on school bus safety and best practices. The District says they take the job of safely transporting students seriously, but need the community’s...
COLUMBIA, SC

