Marblehead, MA

WUPE

Massachusetts State Troopers Seize Arsenal of Guns, Drugs in OUI Stop

Massachusetts State Troopers made Massachusetts a little bit safer this weekend, taking seven guns off the streets. This past Saturday Trooper Charles Buckley, assigned to the State Police-Newbury Barracks, responded to the weigh station on Route 95 south in Rowley after witnesses reported a vehicle being operated erratically had pulled into the weigh station. Trooper Buckley located the vehicle, a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander, in a corner of the darkened weigh station and approached the vehicle.
ROWLEY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

More than a dozen striking Teamsters members arrested in Plympton

PLYMPTON, Mass. — More than a dozen striking Teamsters members were arrested at the Sysco Food Distribution plant in Plympton on Monday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a disturbance at the plant on Spring Street found 400 local and national Teamsters members who were blocking both entrances to the facility with tractor-trailers, according to the Plympton Police Department.
PLYMPTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police charge Dominican national with Fentanyl trafficking, firearms offenses

“On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County assisted Providence Police Department Detectives in the execution of three search warrants in Providence, R.I., as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation initiated by a State Police narcotics task force. Troopers and Detectives seized...
PROVIDENCE, RI
newstalknewengland.com

Worcester Man Sentenced To 40 Months For Cocaine Distribution

On Thursday, at the United States District Court in Worcester, Kevin Jean, 31, of Worcester was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 40 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On March 30, 2022, Jean and co-defendants Junior Melendez and Juan Rodriguez were...
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man convicted of second-degree murder granted parole with conditions

A Massachusetts man convicted of a homicide will be granted parole but will have to maintain certain conditions to remain free. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on May 15, 1999, after a jury trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Dale Williams was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Windsor Raymond and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
WCVB

Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston

BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school

Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Man Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for Drugs

WORCESTER - A federal court judge in Boston sentenced a local man to more than three years in prison on Thursday, in connection with cocaine trafficking. Kevin Jean, 31, of Worcester, received a sentence of 40 months in prison after being convicted alongside co-defendants Junior Melendez and Juan Rodriguez on March 30. The tri were convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

FBI Conducting Investigation in Brighton

The FBI says they are in Boston's Brighton neighborhood on Friday morning as part of an ongoing federal investigation. "We're in Brighton conducting court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation," the agency said in a statement. The FBI said they were declining further comment to protect the integrity of their investigation.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Police warn about kidnapping scam aimed at Boston Public Schools parents

BOSTON -- Boston Police have issued a warning after three separate incidents where Boston Public Schools parents received a call saying their child was kidnapped or endangered. The caller would demand the parent send money through Western Union, police said.The scammers had information about the child, including their name, and used it to convince the parent that the scam was real. Police advised parents to be careful about what they post publicly on social media. Also, talk to your kids about protecting their privacy online. Report any scams immediately if you receive a similar call. Don't respond to suspicious emails, calls, texts, or any urgent messages demanding money, especially through Western Union, gift cards, or cryptocurrency.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police arrest alleged Providence, Worcester, Fall River drug dealers, seize 12 kilos of fentanyl, 6 guns, $238,000

Providence – An in-depth investigation in southern New England has resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, money, and vehicles. Over the past few months, Providence Narcotics Detectives Rousseau and Voyer conducted an investigation into street level narcotics transactions being conducted in the Smith Hill area of the city. According to Providence Police, this area of the city has seen numerous incidents of violent crime, including a shooting at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas Avenues on October 2. During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified 37-year-old Calvin Mitchell as a suspect. A signed search warrant was obtained and executed on October 12 and Mitchell was apprehended. Located and seized from the apartment was 145.7 grams of cocaine, three firearms and approximately $9171. The firearms were a Smith and Wesson 380 caliber, a stolen Sig Sauer 380 caliber out of Conn., and a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine that holds 16 live rounds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WMTW

Source: Firearms confiscated from impaired driver's car were ghost guns

Eight firearms and numerous other gun components, including high-capacity magazines, were confiscated Saturday by a trooper who made contact with a reported erratic driver on Interstate 95, Massachusetts State Police said. Witnesses reported the erratic driver pulled into a weigh station on the southbound side in Rowley at approximately 10:39...
ROWLEY, MA
Uprise RI

Parents claim Woonsocket Police used excessive force against juveniles at Autumnfest

The Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC (BLM RI PAC) issued a press release and announced a press conference for Monday taking the Woonsocket Police Department to task for allegedly using excessive force against two 14 year-olds during the city’s annual Autumnfest celebration on October 10. In the press release BLM RI PAC said that on October 12 a group of families reached out to them about the incident.
WOONSOCKET, RI

