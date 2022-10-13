ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Business tax filing deadlines extended for 6 counties hit by Hurricane Ian

It’s the latest move to provide flexibility for those affected by the Category 4 storm. The Florida Department of Revenue (DOR) is extending filing deadlines for businesses in six counties impacted by Hurricane Ian. The order, issued Monday by DOR Secretary Jim Zingale, extends the September and October reporting...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Harry Cohen highlights amiability in new ad, “Everybody”

Cohen is up for a 2020 rematch against Republican Scott Levinson. Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen is launching a new television ad as he runs for re-election. The humorous new ad, titled “Everybody”, highlights Cohen’s amiability as he brings people together to “get things done.”. Here...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Stephanie Smith joins Tampa Electric as VP of State and Regional Affairs

'Stephanie Smith’s strategic counsel and extensive experience will guide our outreach efforts.'. Stephanie Smith, a veteran of AT&T, Uber and Simply, is joining TECO Energy as Vice President of State and Regional Affairs. Smith begins Oct. 17. She’ll oversee government affairs for Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas (TECO) and...
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Construction firm is awarded $243M for U.S. 19 project

October 15, 2022 - Infrastructure construction services provider Southland Holdings LLC's subsidiary in its transportation segment, Johnson Bros., has been awarded a $243 million contract to construct the U.S. 19 Pinellas County roadway project in Clearwater for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes reconstructing U.S. 19 into a six-lane, controlled-access facility with frontage roads on both sides of the roadway. Construction is expected to begin this fourth quarter, according to Texas-based contractor's announcement this week.
CLEARWATER, FL
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.09.22

Lee County schools ready to crawl off the mat after Hurricane Ian. Florida once had the most robust sunshine law in the country, but politicians have chipped away at it for years. They always have their reasons, but it usually means one thing — they’d prefer to conduct the people’s business in secret.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area. Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
KROC News

Florida Woman Pleads Guilty to $86-Million Magazine Scam

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Florida woman has pleaded guilty for her role in a $300 million nationwide magazine fraud scheme targeting elderly. According to court documents, 62-year-old Rhonda Moulder of Cape Coral, Florida, devised a telemarketing scheme that targeted many elderly and vulnerable adults across the United States from 2001 to 2020.
CAPE CORAL, FL
blackchronicle.com

Palm trees in Florida weathered Hurricane Ian’s wrath just fine

FORT MYERS, Fla. — When a hurricane assaults the coast, as Ian did to Southwest Florida, flip on the TV and the photographs the cameras have to indicate are palm trees flailed by the livid winds. The compulsory footage is meant to be visible proof of nature’s fury. And that it’s. But a palm tree standing as much as a hurricane is just as a lot a logo of the resilience of life, notably so in Fort Myers, the City of Palms.
FORT MYERS, FL
cohaitungchi.com

Everything You Need To Know Before Visiting St. Armands Circle

St. Armands Circle is almost 100 years old. Originally an island in Sarasota Bay, it was purchased in 1893 by Charles St. Amand for $21.71 for over 130 acres. Amand’s name was misspelled on the deed and was never corrected when circus magnate John Ringling purchased the island in 1917. Today, it remains St. Armands Key and is considered the “Jewel of Sarasota,” with real estate prices for homes in the six figures. Ringling, always the showman, had a flair for the dramatic. He had a vision of creating a luxury development with upscale shopping around a center circle. The island was separated from the mainland, but Ringling financed a bridge to connect Sarasota to St. Armands. He named it the “John Ringling Causeway” and was the first to drive across it in 1926.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Community feels forgotten in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

People in Siesta Isles are beginning to clean up their community, and some say they feel forgotten. Much of Andrea Berg’s home is gone and what’s left it isn’t livable. “I’ve lost everything,” Berg said. Berg lives in Siesta Isles, a little neighborhood on the...
LEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy