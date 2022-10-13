Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Business tax filing deadlines extended for 6 counties hit by Hurricane Ian
It’s the latest move to provide flexibility for those affected by the Category 4 storm. The Florida Department of Revenue (DOR) is extending filing deadlines for businesses in six counties impacted by Hurricane Ian. The order, issued Monday by DOR Secretary Jim Zingale, extends the September and October reporting...
floridapolitics.com
Harry Cohen highlights amiability in new ad, “Everybody”
Cohen is up for a 2020 rematch against Republican Scott Levinson. Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen is launching a new television ad as he runs for re-election. The humorous new ad, titled “Everybody”, highlights Cohen’s amiability as he brings people together to “get things done.”. Here...
floridapolitics.com
Stephanie Smith joins Tampa Electric as VP of State and Regional Affairs
'Stephanie Smith’s strategic counsel and extensive experience will guide our outreach efforts.'. Stephanie Smith, a veteran of AT&T, Uber and Simply, is joining TECO Energy as Vice President of State and Regional Affairs. Smith begins Oct. 17. She’ll oversee government affairs for Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas (TECO) and...
Miami New Times
Tough on Crime, Eager for the Limelight: Meet Florida's "Law and Order" Sheriff
Five days after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's southwest coast, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno held a press briefing in which he all but encouraged people to maim or kill looters in his storm-ravaged community. "If someone makes that grave mistake and they choose to loot, they might be...
stpetecatalyst.com
Construction firm is awarded $243M for U.S. 19 project
October 15, 2022 - Infrastructure construction services provider Southland Holdings LLC's subsidiary in its transportation segment, Johnson Bros., has been awarded a $243 million contract to construct the U.S. 19 Pinellas County roadway project in Clearwater for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes reconstructing U.S. 19 into a six-lane, controlled-access facility with frontage roads on both sides of the roadway. Construction is expected to begin this fourth quarter, according to Texas-based contractor's announcement this week.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.09.22
Lee County schools ready to crawl off the mat after Hurricane Ian. Florida once had the most robust sunshine law in the country, but politicians have chipped away at it for years. They always have their reasons, but it usually means one thing — they’d prefer to conduct the people’s business in secret.
wild941.com
Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area. Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
City Of Fort Myers Explains How It Just Happened To Promote Florida Democrat Charlie Crist
If you missed it, the city of Fort Myers explained how it came to promote Democrat Charlie Crist’s campaign for governor. As The Free Press reported earlier this week, the city’s official Twitter account posted a tweet that featured a photo of Crist’s campaign
blackchronicle.com
Florida woman pleads guilty to $86M scam of elderly, vulnerable in MN
A Florida woman who’s one of 60 folks charged in a $300 million nationwide journal fraud scheme has pleaded guilty to her function, accepting duty from defrauding hundreds of Americans of $86 million of the full. Rhonda Jean Moulder, 62, of Cape Coral, was amongst these concerned in a...
‘North Port doesn’t have any dams’: City clears up confusion about Hurricane Ian damage
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As North Port residents work to clean up the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the city is working to clear up confusion and rumors surrounding one of its water control structures.
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane Ian
At least seven men have reportedly been arrested following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian for allegedly looting. The five men who were found to be looting in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.Supplied / Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida.
Down but not out: Local plumber vows to rebuild business stronger than ever after Hurricane Ian
Cleanup efforts are continuing across Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, and as business owners slowly return to areas hard-hit by the deadly storm, they’re vowing to build back stronger and better than ever.
Florida Woman Pleads Guilty to $86-Million Magazine Scam
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Florida woman has pleaded guilty for her role in a $300 million nationwide magazine fraud scheme targeting elderly. According to court documents, 62-year-old Rhonda Moulder of Cape Coral, Florida, devised a telemarketing scheme that targeted many elderly and vulnerable adults across the United States from 2001 to 2020.
blackchronicle.com
Palm trees in Florida weathered Hurricane Ian’s wrath just fine
FORT MYERS, Fla. — When a hurricane assaults the coast, as Ian did to Southwest Florida, flip on the TV and the photographs the cameras have to indicate are palm trees flailed by the livid winds. The compulsory footage is meant to be visible proof of nature’s fury. And that it’s. But a palm tree standing as much as a hurricane is just as a lot a logo of the resilience of life, notably so in Fort Myers, the City of Palms.
cohaitungchi.com
Everything You Need To Know Before Visiting St. Armands Circle
St. Armands Circle is almost 100 years old. Originally an island in Sarasota Bay, it was purchased in 1893 by Charles St. Amand for $21.71 for over 130 acres. Amand’s name was misspelled on the deed and was never corrected when circus magnate John Ringling purchased the island in 1917. Today, it remains St. Armands Key and is considered the “Jewel of Sarasota,” with real estate prices for homes in the six figures. Ringling, always the showman, had a flair for the dramatic. He had a vision of creating a luxury development with upscale shopping around a center circle. The island was separated from the mainland, but Ringling financed a bridge to connect Sarasota to St. Armands. He named it the “John Ringling Causeway” and was the first to drive across it in 1926.
Fifth ‘Skull Games’ in Tampa identifies at least 20 human trafficking victims
Skull Games is an anti-human trafficking event. The name comes from the brainwashing traffickers do to their victims to keep them docile..
Florida Man’s Bond Was More Expensive Than The Beer He Stole From Wawa Twice In One Day
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A six-foot-tall, 220-pound man decided to go get beer. He also decided that he wasn’t going to pay for it. On September 10, Daniel Albert Lombardi, 47, decided to shop at Wawa located at 3101 Gandy Boulevard. Upon entering the store,
WINKNEWS.com
Community feels forgotten in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
People in Siesta Isles are beginning to clean up their community, and some say they feel forgotten. Much of Andrea Berg’s home is gone and what’s left it isn’t livable. “I’ve lost everything,” Berg said. Berg lives in Siesta Isles, a little neighborhood on the...
Reward Offered For Suspect, Defrauding Victims Trying To Purchase Vehicles
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – In 2018 Nickolas Lloyd created an LLC in the name Motors and More Transportation Services & Auto Parts. He was the authorized representative for the enterprise and utilized the business to commit fraud against several victims. Lloyd advertised his enterprise
Comments / 0