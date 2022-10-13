Read full article on original website
WMBF
Man arrested, charged in deadly Lumberton stabbing
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing charges after a stabbing in North Carolina. The Lumberton Police Department said officers responded to reports of the incident at the Sun Do Kwik Shop on South Martin Luther King Drive at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police found a victim at the...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Police Department releases report on school shooting hoax
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A newly released report reveals details of the 911 call made to the Myrtle Beach Police Department on the morning of Oct. 5 falsely reporting a school shooting. According to the report, a male called 911 claiming there was an unknown male in the school...
WMBF
Suspect in Socastee-area weekend reported shooting wanted after fleeing police, K-9 unit
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is searching for the suspect in a weekend reported shooting in the Socastee area. HCPD said the incident happened near the Amberfield subdivision, located off Dick Pond Road on Saturday. According to the report, the victim was headed to a...
WMBF
‘Armed and dangerous’ Robeson County man wanted for murder, police say
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) - Fairmont police are searching for a man they consider “armed and dangerous” Friday night. Derrick Daqann Mcrae, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder. Fairmont Police Department has obtained warrants for the charges against Mcrae in connection to the death of Keon Alston which...
WMBF
Lake City shooting leaves 1 hurt as deputies, SWAT respond; suspect at large
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of the incident on Rae Street in Lake City. The victim was located at the scene with gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.
WMBF
Person hit by stray bullet in Mullins shooting, police say
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after being hit by a stray bullet during a shooting in the Pee Dee on Saturday, according to police. The Mullins Police Department said two other people were shooting at each other in the area of East McIntyre Street. The victim was reportedly struck while standing at their home.
WMBF
No one hurt in Socastee-area shooting, police investigating
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in the Socastee area on Saturday. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened near the Amberfield subdivision, located off Dick Pond Road. No one was hurt, according to police. The HCPD also said neighbors and other residents might...
WMBF
Florence 1 Schools graduation rate among the best in S.C.
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence 1 Schools graduation rate has ranked top three in all South Carolina school districts. The school districts achieved a 94.3% graduation rating for 2022 with 1001 graduates; a leap from the 83.66% the district received just three years ago, placing them 44th in the state.
WMBF
4 hospitalized, lanes closed after 2-car crash in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people have been taken to the hospital and lanes are closed after a crash with entrapment in Conway Monday morning. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue arrived at 10:34 a.m. at Cates Bay Highway and Allen Dew Road for a two-vehicle crash involving a box truck.
WMBF
New motorcycle shop creates new legacy in footsteps of Conway staple
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new motorcycle shop owner is ready to pave the way for more bikers in Horry County. Kelli Williams found a love for motorcycles at just the age of four and is now watching plans come to fruition as a new business owner. “I would probably...
WMBF
Deadly crash marks third collision since June on River Oaks Drive
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Big plans are being developed for River Oaks Drive, including possibly adding hundreds of new homes if a rezoning request is approved by the Horry County Council. But residents said that doesn’t address the issue of the two-lane road. Horry County Councilman Bill Howard...
WMBF
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - A pizza restaurant in Calabash caught fire early Sunday morning, badly damaging the business. According to the Calabash Fire Department, firefighters responded just after 5:30 a.m. to a structure fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Road. Minutes later when crews arrived, smoke was already billowing out of the building and fire was showing through the roof.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Warm Monday ahead of strong cold front
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will warm well above normal today ahead of a strong cold front tonight. The new work week will feature a mix of sun and clouds and very warm temperatures. Afternoon readings will climb into the lower 80s inland and to around 80 on the beach. It will be a breezy day with gusty southwesterly winds of 15 to 20 mph.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Enjoy the warmth Sunday, coldest weather so far this season arrives soon
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Strong cold front brings an end to the warm weather next week. Plenty of time to enjoy the warmth Sunday as the sunny skies return. After a cool start in the lower 50s, temperatures will quickly climb. Expect afternoon highs to top out in the lower 80s Sunday.
