ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Man arrested, charged in deadly Lumberton stabbing

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing charges after a stabbing in North Carolina. The Lumberton Police Department said officers responded to reports of the incident at the Sun Do Kwik Shop on South Martin Luther King Drive at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police found a victim at the...
LUMBERTON, NC
WMBF

Person hit by stray bullet in Mullins shooting, police say

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after being hit by a stray bullet during a shooting in the Pee Dee on Saturday, according to police. The Mullins Police Department said two other people were shooting at each other in the area of East McIntyre Street. The victim was reportedly struck while standing at their home.
MULLINS, SC
WMBF

No one hurt in Socastee-area shooting, police investigating

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in the Socastee area on Saturday. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened near the Amberfield subdivision, located off Dick Pond Road. No one was hurt, according to police. The HCPD also said neighbors and other residents might...
SOCASTEE, SC
WMBF

Florence 1 Schools graduation rate among the best in S.C.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence 1 Schools graduation rate has ranked top three in all South Carolina school districts. The school districts achieved a 94.3% graduation rating for 2022 with 1001 graduates; a leap from the 83.66% the district received just three years ago, placing them 44th in the state.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

4 hospitalized, lanes closed after 2-car crash in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people have been taken to the hospital and lanes are closed after a crash with entrapment in Conway Monday morning. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue arrived at 10:34 a.m. at Cates Bay Highway and Allen Dew Road for a two-vehicle crash involving a box truck.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Deadly crash marks third collision since June on River Oaks Drive

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Big plans are being developed for River Oaks Drive, including possibly adding hundreds of new homes if a rezoning request is approved by the Horry County Council. But residents said that doesn’t address the issue of the two-lane road. Horry County Councilman Bill Howard...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - A pizza restaurant in Calabash caught fire early Sunday morning, badly damaging the business. According to the Calabash Fire Department, firefighters responded just after 5:30 a.m. to a structure fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Road. Minutes later when crews arrived, smoke was already billowing out of the building and fire was showing through the roof.
CALABASH, NC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Warm Monday ahead of strong cold front

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will warm well above normal today ahead of a strong cold front tonight. The new work week will feature a mix of sun and clouds and very warm temperatures. Afternoon readings will climb into the lower 80s inland and to around 80 on the beach. It will be a breezy day with gusty southwesterly winds of 15 to 20 mph.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy