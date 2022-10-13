ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MPD: Woman injured in early morning shooting

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman. Officers were called to a local hospital Monday just after 6:00 a.m. Upon their arrival, they located a female victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. It was later determined that the shooting took place in the area of St....
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Search continues for Montgomery man missing since 2017

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police continue searching for Fredrick Lamont Edwards, who has been missing since 2017. According to Montgomery police, Edwards, 49, was last seen on Nov. 1 of that year at his home in the 700 block of Byrne Drive. Edwards called his mother asking for a ride, but when his mother arrived, he was not at the home. He has not been heard from since.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police locate missing man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have located a missing man. A missing and endangered alert was issued Saturday morning for 42-year-old Timothy Lance Chastain. Authorities canceled the alert Saturday evening. No further details were released. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man sought in 2021 Montgomery homicide investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man wanted for questioning regarding a 2021 homicide. According to police, 33-year-old Ronnie Phifer suffered a life-threatening injury after he was shot in the 3000 block of Fairwest Place around 10 p.m. on May 25, 2021. He later died at the hospital.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Inmate work stoppages end at ADOC prisons

The Alabama Department of Corrections says the inmate work stoppages at its facilities is now over. The work stoppages starting on Monday, September 26, as part of a protest at the Criminal Justice Center in Montgomery. ADOC officials say now that the stoppages are over, it will resume normal operations,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Charged with Shooting Two Women in Autaugaville

Autauga County Sheriff’s deputies have charged a man with shooting two women in Autaugaville. Investigators say Javonnie Dewayne Tucker of Autaugaville is being held without bond in the the Autauga Metro Jail. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault/attempted murder. Deputies say just after 9PM last night,...
AUTAUGAVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Seek Man Wanted for Questioning in 2021 Homicide

Montgomery police need your help finding a man wanted for questioning in a 2021 homicide. Police want to find 28-year-old Laderrius Clahoun to question about the death of 33-year-old Ronnie Phifer. On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at about 9:59PM, police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Fairwest...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Inmate strike inside Alabama prisons comes to end

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three weeks after strikes inside Alabama state prisons began, facilities have returned to normal. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, the strike, which led to work stoppages across state facilities, has ended. The work stoppages were a part of a protest at the Criminal Justice...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

ASU Police Investigating Car Theft, Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card

Alabama State University police are investigating a car theft and multiple fraudulent uses of a credit/debit card and need your help identifying people wanted for questioning. ASU police released photos of three unknown people considered persons of interest. Police say at about 2:30PM on Thursday, October 6, a beige 2007...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

2 women sought in Montgomery murder investigation turn themselves in

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say two women identified as people of interest in a September homicide case have turned themselves in. Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located on Carter Hill Road, on Sept. 9. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers released a surveillance photo of the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Sheriff: Lee County Jail Inmate Hangs Self Inside Cell

A Lee County Jail inmate has hanged himself inside his cell, according to the sheriff. Sheriff Jay Jones says at about 7PM last night, a 33-year-old male inmate was discovered unresponsive in his cell. Jones says the inmate had fashioned a ligature out of a sheet that was hung from...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Warming center to open as cold front moves across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has announced it will open a warming center as a cold front makes its way across Alabama. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, a warming center will open at 3446 LeBron Road if temperatures fall below freezing. Masks, cots and warm blankets will be provided for anyone who needs shelter from freezing temperatures.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

ADOC confirms death of incarcerated man at Bullock Correctional Facility

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Bullock Correctional Facility last week. Jordan Daniel Johnson, a 25-year-old incarcerated man at the Bullock County facility, was found unresponsive in the facility showers on Oct. 6, according to the spokesperson. Johnson was transported to the healthcare unit, where medical staff attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Two Bullock County inmates found dead within days of each other

Two inmates at the Bullock County Correctional Facility died within days of each other. According to Alabama Political Reporter Mark Alan Ford, 51, was serving a sentence there when he was found in his dorm room and then later pronounced dead. Three days later Jordan Daniel Johnson, 21, was found...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
ALABAMA STATE

