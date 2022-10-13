Read full article on original website
Related
alabamanews.net
MPD: Woman injured in early morning shooting
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman. Officers were called to a local hospital Monday just after 6:00 a.m. Upon their arrival, they located a female victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. It was later determined that the shooting took place in the area of St....
WSFA
Search continues for Montgomery man missing since 2017
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police continue searching for Fredrick Lamont Edwards, who has been missing since 2017. According to Montgomery police, Edwards, 49, was last seen on Nov. 1 of that year at his home in the 700 block of Byrne Drive. Edwards called his mother asking for a ride, but when his mother arrived, he was not at the home. He has not been heard from since.
WSFA
Montgomery police locate missing man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have located a missing man. A missing and endangered alert was issued Saturday morning for 42-year-old Timothy Lance Chastain. Authorities canceled the alert Saturday evening. No further details were released. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and...
WSFA
Man sought in 2021 Montgomery homicide investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man wanted for questioning regarding a 2021 homicide. According to police, 33-year-old Ronnie Phifer suffered a life-threatening injury after he was shot in the 3000 block of Fairwest Place around 10 p.m. on May 25, 2021. He later died at the hospital.
alabamanews.net
Inmate work stoppages end at ADOC prisons
The Alabama Department of Corrections says the inmate work stoppages at its facilities is now over. The work stoppages starting on Monday, September 26, as part of a protest at the Criminal Justice Center in Montgomery. ADOC officials say now that the stoppages are over, it will resume normal operations,...
alabamanews.net
Man Charged with Shooting Two Women in Autaugaville
Autauga County Sheriff’s deputies have charged a man with shooting two women in Autaugaville. Investigators say Javonnie Dewayne Tucker of Autaugaville is being held without bond in the the Autauga Metro Jail. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault/attempted murder. Deputies say just after 9PM last night,...
elmoreautauganews.com
Sunday Morning Residential Fire in Coosada Claims Life; Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate
Details are limited at this time, but we have learned there was a fatality this morning in Coosada at a trailer home on Johnson Road. The location is between Upper Gibson Town Road and the deadend. The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to investigate. The Coosada Fire...
LCSO: Smiths Station man charged with recording children in bathroom in voyeurism case
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Smiths Station man has been arrested and charged with voyeurism in a case involving children. According to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, William Jeffrey Lytton, age 30, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2022. He has been charged with Voyeurism 1st Degree Arrest. Officials said the […]
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Seek Man Wanted for Questioning in 2021 Homicide
Montgomery police need your help finding a man wanted for questioning in a 2021 homicide. Police want to find 28-year-old Laderrius Clahoun to question about the death of 33-year-old Ronnie Phifer. On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at about 9:59PM, police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Fairwest...
Alabama man accused of secretly filming teen girls in bathroom
A 30-year-old Alabama man was charged with voyeurism after deputies say he videoed underage girls in a bathroom. William Jeffrey Lytton, of Smiths Station, Alabama, was charged with first-degree voyeurism, Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigators said. Lytton is accused of using a mobile phone to make videos of girls...
WSFA
Inmate strike inside Alabama prisons comes to end
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three weeks after strikes inside Alabama state prisons began, facilities have returned to normal. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, the strike, which led to work stoppages across state facilities, has ended. The work stoppages were a part of a protest at the Criminal Justice...
alabamanews.net
ASU Police Investigating Car Theft, Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card
Alabama State University police are investigating a car theft and multiple fraudulent uses of a credit/debit card and need your help identifying people wanted for questioning. ASU police released photos of three unknown people considered persons of interest. Police say at about 2:30PM on Thursday, October 6, a beige 2007...
WSFA
Slain Montgomery officer’s mother creates plates to commemorate violence victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A mother of a fallen Montgomery police officer is turning her pain into purpose by making commemorative plates for families who have lost loved ones to violence. Sharon Pughsley started a nonprofit called Tookie’s Voice in honor of her daughter, detective Tanisha Pughsley, who was fatally...
WSFA
2 women sought in Montgomery murder investigation turn themselves in
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say two women identified as people of interest in a September homicide case have turned themselves in. Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located on Carter Hill Road, on Sept. 9. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers released a surveillance photo of the...
selmasun.com
Selma man grazed on the head by a bullet while eating lunch at Bosco Nutrition Center
A Selma man was grazed by a bullet on the head in a shooting at the Edmundite Mission's Bosco Nutrition Center at lunch Thursday. Chad McEachern, President & CEO of Edmundite Mission, said the shooting involved two regular visitors to Bosco. "Today, during the lunch service, two regular visitors to...
alabamanews.net
Sheriff: Lee County Jail Inmate Hangs Self Inside Cell
A Lee County Jail inmate has hanged himself inside his cell, according to the sheriff. Sheriff Jay Jones says at about 7PM last night, a 33-year-old male inmate was discovered unresponsive in his cell. Jones says the inmate had fashioned a ligature out of a sheet that was hung from...
WSFA
Warming center to open as cold front moves across Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has announced it will open a warming center as a cold front makes its way across Alabama. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, a warming center will open at 3446 LeBron Road if temperatures fall below freezing. Masks, cots and warm blankets will be provided for anyone who needs shelter from freezing temperatures.
alreporter.com
ADOC confirms death of incarcerated man at Bullock Correctional Facility
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Bullock Correctional Facility last week. Jordan Daniel Johnson, a 25-year-old incarcerated man at the Bullock County facility, was found unresponsive in the facility showers on Oct. 6, according to the spokesperson. Johnson was transported to the healthcare unit, where medical staff attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.
selmasun.com
Two Bullock County inmates found dead within days of each other
Two inmates at the Bullock County Correctional Facility died within days of each other. According to Alabama Political Reporter Mark Alan Ford, 51, was serving a sentence there when he was found in his dorm room and then later pronounced dead. Three days later Jordan Daniel Johnson, 21, was found...
Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
