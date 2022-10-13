Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
SLED agents arrest 52-year-old man for voyuerism
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents announced the arrest of Richard Ray Bailey Jr., 52, for Voyuerism. Authorities say the Kershaw County man was charged with the 1st offense following an incident where the defendant allegedly placed a phone underneath a bathroom door to record or take photos of the victim while they were undressed.
wfxb.com
Police Are Searching For Suspect Involved In Lake City Shooting
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a shooting on Rae Street in Lake City. The incident resulted in one person injured. Investigators responded to the scene where they were informed that the suspect was currently still in the area and posted up inside a nearby residence. SWAT officers responded to the information but discovered that the suspect may have left before they arrived.
wach.com
Kershaw County man charged with voyeurism
KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — A Kershaw County man has been charged with voyeurism, according to SLED. Richard Ray Bailey Jr is accused of setting up a phone in someone's living room and pointing the camera toward the bathroom door, with the phone set to record. According to an arrest...
wach.com
RCSD: Juvenile arrested after chase in stolen car
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A juvenile has been arrested Monday morning after a chase in a stolen car, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Officials say deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop after observing a stolen vehicle on Garner’s Ferry Rd. The driver refused to stop...
wpde.com
Man charged with hit-and-run in Darlington Co. identified after leaving license in vehicle
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested and charged after a hit-and-run in Darlington County in September. The Darlington County Sheriff's Office said South Carolina Highway Patrol was attempting a traffic stop on Sept. 3 on Ebenezer Road for a vehicle involved in a crash. Deputies said...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police: Alleged Hobby Lobby shoplifter identified
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police says they’ve identified an alleged shoplifter. Authorities say the woman is suspected to have been involved in several shoplifting incidents at Hobby Lobby on Sunset Blvd. More information will become available when shared.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Sheriff’s Department searching for 13 year-old Kylee Chandler
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is searching for 13 year-old Kylee Chandler. Chandler weighs 120 pounds and is 5’2″. She was last seen Sept. 16 when she left her home. If you have any information about her whereabouts, authorities ask to please call Investigator...
Deputies: Shooting hospitalizes 1 in Lake City; suspect at large
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect remains at large after one person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a shooting on Rae Street in Lake City, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators called to the scene were told that a suspect was inside a nearby residence, the sheriff’s office said. SWAT […]
abccolumbia.com
One man dead, shooting investigation underway in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One man is dead after a shooting a hotel, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say deputies were were called to the Magnuson Hotel on Parklane Rd around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15. Deputies arrived to find a man in parking lot who had been shot in the upper body and he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
wach.com
Man hospitalized after Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department reports a man is suffering life-threatening injuries after a shooting. Officials said the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on the 5000 block of Burke Avenue. Officers originally arrived in the area for a spot shooter alert. Details...
WIS-TV
Sumter woman charged with intimidating a witness in son’s trial
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Tanikka Graves has been charged with intimidating a witness in her son’s case. Officials say Graves is the mother of Armonie Freeman, who was on trial for two murders in connection to a 2019 shooting incident. Investigators...
wach.com
Richland County deputies investigating fatal shooting at Columbia hotel
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead. Officials said deputies were called on Saturday, Oct. 15, to the Magnuson Hotel at 7128 Parklane Road around 1 a.m. for a shooting. They arrived to find a man...
Man caught hiding under home after fleeing from South Carolina deputies
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was arrested Saturday after fleeing from Charleston County deputies who tried to pull over a stolen pickup truck near Sam Rittenburg Boulevard. Deputies called off the chase, which involved dozes of law-enforcement vehicles, before Mount Pleasant police found Parris D’Shawn Sutton, 25, of Gaston, hiding under a home […]
$5,000 reward offered for suspect in Sumter rape, assault
SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter Police Department are on the lookout for a man accused of beating and raping a woman in the city in September. Police announced on Thursday that there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Demetrick Tyrell Nelson of Milton Road. Nelson is accused in a Sept. 10 sexual assault that happened to a victim who was staying in the city at the time.
Photo released of truck possibly tied to Pelion arson investigation
PELION, S.C. — Pelion Police have released surveillance video they believe may be connected to an arson investigation that has been underway since late August. The fire happened on Aug. 25 in the 100 block of Summerland Court around 11:45 p.m. The fire resulted in heavy damage to a...
Coroner identifies driver who died after crashing into Sumter home
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man has died after reportedly crashing into a home on Sunday morning. Many details are still limited, but Sumter Police were able to confirm that the crash happened just after midnight on West Oakland Avenue. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was rushed to Prisma Health Tuomey but was later pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.
WIS-TV
Lexington Police searching for shoplifting suspects in $10,000 theft
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington Police Department says they’re searching for four shoplifting suspects involved in the theft of over $10,000 in merchandise. The department said the incident took place on Sept. 15 at Ulta Beauty. Anyone with information on the suspects is being asked to contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271.
WIS-TV
Victim identified after Sumter County motorcycle collision
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision around 7:06 p.m. The collision occurred on Raccoon Road and Barnwell Drive, ten miles west of the city of Sumter on Saturday night, Oct. 15. The victim has been identified...
The Post and Courier
16-year-old runaway found safe in Berkeley County
A 16-year-old girl who'd been missing for two months from the Berkeley County area was found safe. Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies located Sarah Pipkin late Oct. 11 in Moncks Corner after receiving a tip from someone who saw her, Cpl. Carli Drayton wrote in an email. The girl was found on her 16th birthday.
WIS-TV
Richland One student arrested in connection with phone threat to high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Keenan High School student was arrested for allegedly making a phone threat to the school. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened on Tuesday at around 10:15 a.m. School administration received a phone call that said there would be a shooting on campus.
