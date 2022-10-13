ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

abccolumbia.com

SLED agents arrest 52-year-old man for voyuerism

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents announced the arrest of Richard Ray Bailey Jr., 52, for Voyuerism. Authorities say the Kershaw County man was charged with the 1st offense following an incident where the defendant allegedly placed a phone underneath a bathroom door to record or take photos of the victim while they were undressed.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Police Are Searching For Suspect Involved In Lake City Shooting

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a shooting on Rae Street in Lake City. The incident resulted in one person injured. Investigators responded to the scene where they were informed that the suspect was currently still in the area and posted up inside a nearby residence. SWAT officers responded to the information but discovered that the suspect may have left before they arrived.
LAKE CITY, SC
wach.com

Kershaw County man charged with voyeurism

KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — A Kershaw County man has been charged with voyeurism, according to SLED. Richard Ray Bailey Jr is accused of setting up a phone in someone's living room and pointing the camera toward the bathroom door, with the phone set to record. According to an arrest...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wach.com

RCSD: Juvenile arrested after chase in stolen car

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A juvenile has been arrested Monday morning after a chase in a stolen car, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Officials say deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop after observing a stolen vehicle on Garner’s Ferry Rd. The driver refused to stop...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police: Alleged Hobby Lobby shoplifter identified

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police says they’ve identified an alleged shoplifter. Authorities say the woman is suspected to have been involved in several shoplifting incidents at Hobby Lobby on Sunset Blvd. More information will become available when shared.
LEXINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies: Shooting hospitalizes 1 in Lake City; suspect at large

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect remains at large after one person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a shooting on Rae Street in Lake City, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators called to the scene were told that a suspect was inside a nearby residence, the sheriff’s office said. SWAT […]
LAKE CITY, SC
abccolumbia.com

One man dead, shooting investigation underway in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One man is dead after a shooting a hotel, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say deputies were were called to the Magnuson Hotel on Parklane Rd around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15. Deputies arrived to find a man in parking lot who had been shot in the upper body and he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man hospitalized after Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department reports a man is suffering life-threatening injuries after a shooting. Officials said the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on the 5000 block of Burke Avenue. Officers originally arrived in the area for a spot shooter alert. Details...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter woman charged with intimidating a witness in son’s trial

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Tanikka Graves has been charged with intimidating a witness in her son’s case. Officials say Graves is the mother of Armonie Freeman, who was on trial for two murders in connection to a 2019 shooting incident. Investigators...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

$5,000 reward offered for suspect in Sumter rape, assault

SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter Police Department are on the lookout for a man accused of beating and raping a woman in the city in September. Police announced on Thursday that there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Demetrick Tyrell Nelson of Milton Road. Nelson is accused in a Sept. 10 sexual assault that happened to a victim who was staying in the city at the time.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies driver who died after crashing into Sumter home

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man has died after reportedly crashing into a home on Sunday morning. Many details are still limited, but Sumter Police were able to confirm that the crash happened just after midnight on West Oakland Avenue. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was rushed to Prisma Health Tuomey but was later pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington Police searching for shoplifting suspects in $10,000 theft

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington Police Department says they’re searching for four shoplifting suspects involved in the theft of over $10,000 in merchandise. The department said the incident took place on Sept. 15 at Ulta Beauty. Anyone with information on the suspects is being asked to contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271.
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Victim identified after Sumter County motorcycle collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision around 7:06 p.m. The collision occurred on Raccoon Road and Barnwell Drive, ten miles west of the city of Sumter on Saturday night, Oct. 15. The victim has been identified...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

16-year-old runaway found safe in Berkeley County

A 16-year-old girl who'd been missing for two months from the Berkeley County area was found safe. Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies located Sarah Pipkin late Oct. 11 in Moncks Corner after receiving a tip from someone who saw her, Cpl. Carli Drayton wrote in an email. The girl was found on her 16th birthday.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

