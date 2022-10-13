ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Report: Trump employee was told to move documents after May subpoena

By Joe Hiti Audacy
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Jemt_0iXzVcW000

According to a new report, a Trump employee who spoke with federal agents said former President Donald Trump specifically told him to move boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago after the National Archives requested them in May, people close to the investigation said.

The report comes from The Washington Post , which spoke with some close to the investigation into Trump's handling of the documents.

The claims from the employee aren't the only piece of evidence federal investigators have, as they are also paired with security-camera footage of the action unfolding, showing the most direct account of the former president's actions before the FBI raided his home.

The report says that agents have spoken with witnesses who said that after Trump advisers were subpoenaed in May to return classified documents, Trump told people to move the boxes to his residence at the property.

The report from the witnesses was then corroborated by the footage caught on a security camera at the Florida residence. According to the source, people could be seen moving the boxes in the videos.

The Justice Department has declined to comment on the information.

When Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich was asked about the accounts in the report, he declined to address them in his answer, instead saying that the situation is a hoax.

"The Biden administration has weaponized law enforcement and fabricated a Document Hoax in a desperate attempt to retain political power," Budowich said in a statement. "Every other President has been given time and deference regarding the administration of documents, as the President has the ultimate authority to categorize records, and what materials should be classified."

However, the report stated that the employee who had worked at Mar-a-Lago is currently cooperating with the investigation and has spoken to federal agents multiple times.

While several witnesses have said they urged Trump to comply with the National Archives and return the documents, he stood by the claim that they were his, according to the Post.

Justice Department lawyers seemed to have alluded to the witness' story and the footage in a Supreme Court filing on Tuesday.

"The FBI uncovered evidence that the response to the grand jury subpoena was incomplete, that additional classified documents likely remained at Mar-a-Lago, and that efforts had likely been taken to obstruct the investigation," the filing said.

Now, Trump will have to face another subpoena, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously to do so on Thursday.

"He is required to answer for his actions," Committee chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) Thompson said.

Down the Audacy app and follow 97.1 FM Talk.

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | TikTok

Comments / 1

Related
97.1 FM Talk

Trump uses CNN lawsuit in fundraising

Former President Donald Trump continues to use a defamation lawsuit against news outlet CNN in his fundraising efforts. According to a Tuesday Bloomberg report, Trump mentioned the lawsuit in a fundraising email sent out this week. “I am SUING the Corrupt News Network (CNN) for DEFAMING and SLANDERING my name,”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
97.1 FM Talk

A red New York is a real possibility

Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

First lady Jill Biden talks cancer prevention on Newsmax

WASHINGTON — (AP) — First lady Jill Biden took her husband's unity agenda to an unlikely venue on Monday, when conservative cable station Newsmax aired an interview with her about cancer research. Curing cancer is a central goal for President Joe Biden, whose eldest son, Beau, died from...
CANCER
97.1 FM Talk

Former A.G. Whitaker says Regan Deering is "the real deal"

Regan Deering is running for U.S. Congress to represent Illinois' 13th district. Deering recently picked up the endorsement of the Fraternal Order of Police. This endorsement is evidence of Deering's tough-on-crime stance. Former Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker shares the police union's assessment of Deering. "Regan is the real deal,"...
ILLINOIS STATE
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy