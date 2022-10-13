ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue student charged with murder in roommate's killing

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 4 days ago
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University student has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of his roommate, whose body was found by officers sitting in a chair in their dorm room.

Ji Min Sha, a 22-year-old cybersecurity major from South Korea, was charged Thursday.

The Journal & Courier of Lafayette reports that prosecutors allege Sha stabbed Varun Manish Chheda, a 20-year old data science major from Indianapolis.

Sha called police early Oct. 5 and told them his roommate was dead.

Officers who arrested Sha found him wearing clothes with blood on them, and a knife was found on the dorm room floor.

Prosecutors have not disclosed a motive.

