Details to soon come for helicopter crash behind Iona McGregor fire station, NTSB says

Detailing are still emerging in a private helicopter crash that occurred Saturday evening behind the Iona McGregor fire station on Pine Ridge Road in South Fort Myers, says the National Transportation Safety Board.

The helicopter, carrying a four-person crew working to set up communications systems in the wake of Hurricane Ian, crashed Saturday night, the Iona McGregor Fire District said on its social media.

NTSB officials said they will take the lead on the case and expect a preliminary report on the crash in the coming weeks. The Federal Aviation Administration will assist with the investigation as well. A report with more details is expected in the next week to week and a half.

Original story:Helicopter with crew working on Hurricane Ian recovery crashes

Investigation:NTSB investigating Hurricane Ian recovery helicopter crash

Ian victims:Fort Myers Beach officials: 540 residents were rescued, transported, treated or died

Officials added the helicopter struck a light tower and crashed around 6:30 p.m.

According to the aircraft's registration number, it was a Bell 505 helicopter registered out of New York. It is still unknown where it was flying from.

Fire crews were able to respond immediately, as well as put out a small fire at the site.

While injuries are not yet known, NTSB officials say their reports do not show there were any fatalities.

This is a developing story with more details to be added as they come in.