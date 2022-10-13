Lee County Utilities lifts boil water notice in last few neighborhoods

Lee County Utilities officials announced Thursday evening that they have rescinded its precautionary boil water notice for all of its service area.

The county issued a systemwide boil water notice Sept. 28 due to the impact of Hurricane Ian. Lee County Utilities water pressure is back to its pre-storm normal operating range for its more than 97,000 water connections.

The majority of customers had their notice rescinded Monday with only a few neighborhoods remaining under the notice for a few more days.

In case you missed it:Fort Myers lifts boil water notice for most of city

As of Thursday, remaining boil water notices were lifted for:

Town & River neighborhood, at McGregor and Cypress Lake Drive

North Trail RV along Old Orange River Blvd. (North Trail RV)

Siesta Isles, which includes Siesta Drive, Cutlass Drive, Deep Passage Lane, and Old Pelican Bay Drive

For all of the Lee County Utilities service area, bacterial testing has shown the drinking water is safe and residents may now resume the usual use of their water without the need to boil it.

To report any water main leaks, officials ask residents to call 239-533-8700.