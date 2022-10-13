ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Final scores: Results from Friday's Week 8 high school football games on the Treasure Coast

By Bryan Cooney, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UhYUL_0iXzVOLw00

High school football is back and running on the Treasure Coast!

Stay tuned with TCPalm for live scoreboard updates on the top local programs as they start the fall regular season!

Power rankings: Rank 'em: See if your favorite football team lands on TCPalm's Top 10

Game Ball voting: It's time to vote for TCPalm's Game Balls on Offense, Defense/Special Teams in Week 7

We have several on-site reporters around the area for the slate in Week 8 on Thursday and Friday night.

Be sure to follow Bryan Cooney (@Bryan_Cooney) on Twitter for live scoring updates throughout each evening every week.

Bryan Cooney is a high school sports reporter at TCPalm, part of the USA TODAY Network. You can reach him at bcooney@gannett.com and also on Twitter at @Bryan_Cooney .

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Final scores: Results from Friday's Week 8 high school football games on the Treasure Coast

Comments / 0

Related
Talk Media

Coral Springs High School Football Picks Up Shutout For 3rd Win

The Coral Springs High School football team got back in the win column on Thursday with a 14-0 victory over Olympic Heights Community High School. The Colts improved their record to 3-4 after falling in the Pig Bowl a week ago against Marjory Stoneman Douglas. CSHS has wins over Hollywood Hills High School, Northeast, and now Olympic Heights.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
869K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy