2-vehicle collision leaves 1 man dead, 1 woman injured in south Phoenix

Phoenix police were investigating a collision involving two vehicles that left one man dead and one woman injured Wednesday afternoon on Baseline Road near 27th Street.

Police believe around 5 p.m. the man, later identified as George Ybarra, 58, was traveling west on Baseline Road when he rear ended the woman's vehicle, which was stopped in traffic, according to Phoenix police.

Ybarra was pronounced dead on scene.

The woman who was driving the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said she didn't show signs of impairment.

