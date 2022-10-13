Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Broadband in Carroll County gets boost via Appalachian Regional Commission grant
CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio — The Appalachian Regional Commission awarded $8.4 million in power grants for communities around Ohio. Carroll County was among those recipients, as it will receive $1.9 million to assist in the construction of building out broadband in underserved areas of the county. Additionally, Access Tusc in...
WTOV 9
Schumacher, Davis vie for Monroe County commissioner's seat
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — The story for the Monroe County commissioner’s race is one of experience. On one side is Mick Schumacher, the Republican who has served the last four terms in the seat. The other side has Democrat Carl Davis, who previously served with the commission for...
WTOV 9
Economic outlook conference slated for Thursday morning in Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — An economic outlook conference is back to expand the knowledge on what the economy will look like this year. It's put on by the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack, beginning at 7:15 a.m. with breakfast on Thursday. It will be a...
WTOV 9
Wheeling Island Casino-Hotel makes pair of significant donations
WHEELING, W.Va. — Through its Game Changer Program, Wheeling Island Casino-Hotel and Racetrack made a pair of significant donations on Monday. Two organizations were selected to receive the money this period - Ohio County Animal Shelter and Wheeling Health Right -- both collecting more than $5-thousand dollars. "Any time...
WTOV 9
Local faith, political leaders meet to discuss opposition of possible diocesan merger
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Local leaders met Monday to discuss the potential merger of the Catholic Diocese of Steubenville with the Columbus Diocese. The meeting took place in Steubenville and included a number of faith and political leaders. Steubenville Mayor Jerry Barilla said it was held in an effort...
WTOV 9
Domestic call takes scary twist for officers in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — A New Cumberland man who allegedly threatened to ‘blow cops’ heads off’ after they were called for a domestic dispute along Shady Glen Road in New Cumberland was arrested Sunday. Officers found a male subject with lacerations on the side of his...
WTOV 9
Annual Follansbee Truck or Treat changes locations, expands
FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. — The annual Follansbee Truck or Treat has not only changed locations, it has doubled in size. The event, originally run by Dave Lyle from Lyle’s Auto, has been taken over by the Follansbee Chamber of Commerce. “This is a positive, positive thing,” Chairperson Brandy Puskarich...
WTOV 9
'Bark in the Park' hoping to help local animal shelters
Jefferson County, OH — The 1st Bark at the Park happened at Jim Woods Park to help local shelters get recognition for our furry friends. "We have a lot of animals up for adoption and fall is a really big time for shelters," Marketing Manager Brandi Denoon-Damewood said. "They start filling up very fast in the fall, so it's our way of trying to find homes for all of these animals and not just the ones in our shelter, but other shelters as well"
WTOV 9
BREAKING: Prisoner escapes police custody en route to Northern Regional Jail
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — One person is on the loose after escaping police custody on the way to the Northern Regional Jail on Monday. Officials said two prisoners were in a cruiser headed to the jail when they escaped custody. Authorities say one of them was a quickly apprehended....
WTOV 9
Crash sees 4 injured in St. Clairsville
BELMONT COUNTY, OH — Four people have been transported to the hospital after a car crash early Saturday evening. The St. Clairsville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that it was a one vehicle crash. The accident occurred on U.S. 40, also known as National Road,...
