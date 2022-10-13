Jefferson County, OH — The 1st Bark at the Park happened at Jim Woods Park to help local shelters get recognition for our furry friends. "We have a lot of animals up for adoption and fall is a really big time for shelters," Marketing Manager Brandi Denoon-Damewood said. "They start filling up very fast in the fall, so it's our way of trying to find homes for all of these animals and not just the ones in our shelter, but other shelters as well"

