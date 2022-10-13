ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OH

WTOV 9

Schumacher, Davis vie for Monroe County commissioner's seat

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — The story for the Monroe County commissioner’s race is one of experience. On one side is Mick Schumacher, the Republican who has served the last four terms in the seat. The other side has Democrat Carl Davis, who previously served with the commission for...
MONROE COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Economic outlook conference slated for Thursday morning in Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — An economic outlook conference is back to expand the knowledge on what the economy will look like this year. It's put on by the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack, beginning at 7:15 a.m. with breakfast on Thursday. It will be a...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Wheeling Island Casino-Hotel makes pair of significant donations

WHEELING, W.Va. — Through its Game Changer Program, Wheeling Island Casino-Hotel and Racetrack made a pair of significant donations on Monday. Two organizations were selected to receive the money this period - Ohio County Animal Shelter and Wheeling Health Right -- both collecting more than $5-thousand dollars. "Any time...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Annual Follansbee Truck or Treat changes locations, expands

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. — The annual Follansbee Truck or Treat has not only changed locations, it has doubled in size. The event, originally run by Dave Lyle from Lyle’s Auto, has been taken over by the Follansbee Chamber of Commerce. “This is a positive, positive thing,” Chairperson Brandy Puskarich...
FOLLANSBEE, WV
WTOV 9

'Bark in the Park' hoping to help local animal shelters

Jefferson County, OH — The 1st Bark at the Park happened at Jim Woods Park to help local shelters get recognition for our furry friends. "We have a lot of animals up for adoption and fall is a really big time for shelters," Marketing Manager Brandi Denoon-Damewood said. "They start filling up very fast in the fall, so it's our way of trying to find homes for all of these animals and not just the ones in our shelter, but other shelters as well"
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Crash sees 4 injured in St. Clairsville

BELMONT COUNTY, OH — Four people have been transported to the hospital after a car crash early Saturday evening. The St. Clairsville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that it was a one vehicle crash. The accident occurred on U.S. 40, also known as National Road,...
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH

