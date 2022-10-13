Read full article on original website
Related
Red and Black
Vision Video rocks Athens music scene with new album
Vision Video, a goth-pop band from Athens, has recently drummed up attention with the release of their second album, “Haunted Hours,” on Oct. 11. Vision Video pushes the boundaries of goth and punk music. The intentional pairing of dark clothes and eccentric makeup with the comfort of emotionally relatable lyrics sets them apart from other bands.
Red and Black
UGA celebrates 100th homecoming parade
Smiles and Bulldog cheers were abundant on East Clayton Street while the Redcoat Marching Band joined the University of Georgia in celebrating its homecoming’s 100th anniversary in its annual parade. “[My favorite part about the parade is] 100% the Redcoat band, they are so choreographed and it is just...
Red and Black
Rescue Paws UGA hosts 2nd annual Fall Festival
On Sunday, students at the University of Georgia enjoyed the autumn air and made new four-legged friends on the Tate Student Center front lawn at Rescue Paws UGA’s 2nd annual Fall Festival. Rescue Paws UGA is a student organization aimed at educating and uniting people to help animals in...
Red and Black
Athens band The Asymptomatics discuss musical journey, future goals
The Asymptomatics, a seven-member band, are taking the streets of Athens by storm with their “sweaty dance party” live performances and new EP, “Modern Ooze.” Singing a mix of covers and original songs, The Asymptomatics put on highly energetic performances at local bars like Boar’s Head Lounge and, more recently, the Georgia Theatre.
Red and Black
Georgia soccer defeats Missouri 2-0
The Georgia soccer team got back in the win column after three matches as they defeated Missouri 2-0 at the Turner Soccer Complex. The story of the first half was defense. The Bulldogs had only taken three shots on goal compared to the Tigers four. UGA had also committed four fouls in the first half while Mizzou had three.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Vanderbilt, pregame
Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, assistant photo editor and currently, photo editor.
Red and Black
Dog of all trades: UGA student's service dog ranks as one of the fastest in the nation
Apollo, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois from Mississippi, has had the most remarkable underdog story. He went from flunking out of police dog training to becoming one of the fastest dogs in the country, a certified service dog, and a heartthrob around the University of Georgia’s campus. Apollo comes from...
Red and Black
Georgia heads into bye week undefeated but imperfect
After seven games, Georgia's 2022 team is in the same position it was through the first seven games of last season, undefeated with everything to play for. But the path the Bulldogs have taken to get here feels different, as does the surrounding landscape of college football. This Georgia team...
Red and Black
Georgia’s receiver depth on display against Vanderbilt
AD Mitchell missed his fourth game of the season against Vanderbilt, a stretch of absences that has tested the ability of the other players in Georgia’s receivers room. That has recently been a problem for Georgia’s pass targets, who with the exception of Brock Bowers, have not challenged opposing defenses through the air. That hasn’t yet led to a Georgia loss, as its opponents have struggled to find the end zone against the Bulldogs. Against a high-powered offense such as Tennessee - or even Alabama in a possible SEC championship game - Georgia will need its receivers to step up and perform.
Red and Black
Georgia football report card: Grading position groups after 55-0 win over Vanderbilt
No. 1 Georgia defeated Vanderbilt 55-0 to improve to 7-0 on the season. Following the game, sports editor Stuart Steele graded each position group’s performance. Stetson Bennett returned to form against Vanderbilt, turning in his best game since Georgia’s win over South Carolina. He completed 24 of 30 pass attempts for 289 yards and two touchdowns. Carson Beck was good in relief of Bennett, completing eight of his 11 attempts for 98 yards and two touchdowns.
Red and Black
Postgame observations: Georgia dominates Vanderbilt 55-0
Georgia defeated Vanderbilt 55-0 on Saturday, improving to 7-0 on the season. The Commodores fall to 3-4. Here are some observations from the Bulldogs’ win. The Bulldogs had struggled with slow starts in recent games, but that problem did not persist against the Commodores. Georgia scored touchdowns on four of its first five possessions, taking a commanding 28-0 lead into the half.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee hosts stand-up fundraiser
On Thursday evening, Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee hosted the Stand Up Athens Democrats Fundraiser featuring comedic performances from several Athens-Clarke County commissioners, Georgia House District 120 Democratic candidate Mokah Jasmine Johnson, Sheriff John Q. Williams and Mayor Kelly Girtz. Athens and Atlanta comedians, Noell Appling, Tamar Rubin and David Perdue also performed during the fundraising event co-hosted by comedian Ali Haider and Jason Pratt, the committee’s vice chair for communications. According to the committee’s Instagram, the show raised over $1000.
Red and Black
Early voting begins
Monday marks the first day of early voting for the Nov. 8 midterm election. Early ballots can be submitted until Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. Here’s where and when to cast a ballot in Athens-Clarke County this election cycle. The only location to vote early from Oct. 17-28, is...
Red and Black
Athens cyclist dies from injuries in September accident
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department was notified on Oct. 14 of the death of a cyclist hospitalized from an accident that occurred on Prince Avenue in September, according to an ACCPD release. The cyclist was 68 years old and a resident of Athens. He collided with a SUV on the...
Comments / 0