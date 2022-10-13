Game recap: John Rhys Plumlee has 7 TDs, UCF blows out Temple in 'Space Game'

ORLANDO — UCF's sixth annual "Space Game" was ready for liftoff.

Well, kickoff, technically.

The Knights (4-1, 1-0 American Athletic Conference), informally known as the Citronauts this week as an homage to the school's roots as Florida Technological University, hosted Temple (2-3, 0-1) in primetime action on ESPN — the team's fourth, and final, mid-week contest of the season.

Going into the game, points could have been at a premium. Both teams ranked inside the top 20 nationally in scoring defense ; UCF allows 14.6 points per game, and Temple limits opponents to 16.8.

Additionally, UCF leads the country in red zone defense, allowing just four touchdowns in 19 possessions inside their own 20-yard line.

Last time out, the Knights scored 31 unanswered points in the second half to pull away from SMU in a 41-19 statement to open conference play. John Rhys Plumlee topped 300 passing yards for the third time in five starts, and Isaiah Bowser added three touchdowns on the ground.

UCF held a 7-2 all-time advantage against Temple, prevailing in each of the last five head-to-head meetings. Additionally, the Citronauts were 5-0 all-time in Space Game contests, scoring at least 40 points on four separate occasions.

9:30 p.m. | John Rhys Plumlee, Ryan O'Keefe connect for another touchdown

It's a six-touchdown night for John Rhys Plumlee, moving UCF ever closer to a blowout Space Game win.

Plumlee launched a bomb to Ryan O'Keefe, who was escorted the final few strides of a 68-yard score by Jaylon Griffin's downfield blocking. UCF has scored 35 unanswered points, with touchdowns on seven of their eight offensive possessions.

The Knights lead 49-13 before the midway point of the third quarter.

UCF appears poised to improve to 6-0 all-time in Space Games, and to notch its sixth consecutive victory against the visiting Owls.

9:20 p.m. | Ryan O'Keefe scores on UCF's opening drive of 2nd half

UCF continued its scoring barrage to open the second half as Ryan O'Keefe raced into the end zone on an 11-yard screen pass from John Rhys Plumlee.

Plumlee has accounted for five total touchdowns, throwing for 241 yards and rushing for 35. The Knights have amassed 410 yards of total offense in about 35 minutes of game action.

For context, Temple had not allowed more than 30 points in any game this fall.

8:45 p.m. | John Rhys Plumlee's 3rd touchdown gives UCF huge halftime lead

John Rhys Plumlee was rewarded for a gutsy decision to fight for the pylon in the dying seconds of the first half.

Plumlee rolled right, slipped a potential sack and barged through two defenders at the goal line for his third touchdown rush of the evening, cementing a 35-13 advantage over Temple.

Had he not scored, it's likely time would have run out on the Knights in their pursuit of an extra score before the intermission.

Plumlee has carved up Temple's top-20 scoring defense. The senior is 13 of 17 for 175 yards with one touchdown through the air, and he's carried the ball five times for 35 yards and three scores.

UCF will get the ball to start the second half. The Knights have scored five touchdowns on six possessions.

8:35 p.m. | Kobe Hudson catches first touchdown for UCF

John Rhys Plumlee carved up Temple's secondary for a pivotal score before halftime.

The senior hit RJ Harvey up the seam for a 29-yard gain across midfield, and Kobe Hudson for a 25-yard touchdown off a pump fake. UCF leads Temple 28-13 with less than two minutes remaining in the first half.

It's the first UCF touchdown for Hudson, who missed a pair of games in September due to personal reasons. He led Auburn in receiving last season with 44 catches for 580 yards and four touchdowns.

Plumlee has completed 10 of 12 throws for 123 yards, and rushed for 30 yards and two touchdowns in the opening half.

8:25 p.m. | Isaiah Bowser scores 9th rushing touchdown, extends UCF lead

Isaiah Bowser bulldozed his way into the end zone for the ninth time this season, punching in a 1-yard Wildcat keeper to extend UCF's lead over Temple to 21-13 with 5:46 left in the second quarter.

Ryan O'Keefe set the Knights up in plus territory with a 51-yard kickoff return, and Johnny Richardson gained 20 more on a sweep. Starting left tackle Tylan Grable nearly scored the play before Bowser's TD, catching a backwards pass from Plumlee and rumbling to the 1.

Earlier in the quarter, Camden Price booted a 49-yard field goal for Temple.

UCF has 186 yards of total offense, averaging 7.8 per play against the Owls' typically stingy defensive unit.

7:45 p.m. | RJ Harvey races 60 yards, John Rhys Plumlee scores 2nd touchdown

Temple's lead, again, proved to be short-lived.

RJ Harvey broke loose for 60 yards on UCF's longest run of the season, and John Rhys Plumlee strolled into the end zone on a 1-yard bootleg to put the Knights back in front, 14-10 late in the first quarter.

UCF and Temple entered the evening ranked 12th and 20 nationally, respectively, in scoring defense. Their offenses combined for 290 yards of total offense and 24 points in the opening period.

7:35 p.m. | E.J. Warner on fire, puts Temple back in front

E.J. Warner and Jose Barbon connected for a 10-yard touchdown pass, putting Temple back in front of UCF 10-7 with 2:23 left in the opening quarter.

The Owls have gained 141 yards on their first two drives against UCF's stingy defense, and scored just the fifth touchdown against the Knights in 21 red-zone possessions.

Warner — a true freshman, and the son of former Super Bowl champion Kurt Warner — is 8 of 11 for 115 yards, equating to a 190.5 passer rating. Barbon has a team-high four receptions for 69 yards.

All three possessions in the game thus far have resulted in points. John Rhys Plumlee rushed for a 9-yard touchdown on UCF's opening drive.

7:25 p.m. | John Rhys Plumlee gives UCF 7-3 lead with touchdown run

UCF marched 74 yards in 10 plays, producing perhaps its best opening drive of the season to take a 7-3 lead midway through the first. John Rhys Plumlee polished it off with a 9-yard keeper.

Plumlee completed all four of his throws for 26 yards, and he gained 22 yards on the ground. Kobe Hudson hauled in a 15-yard reception, and Ryan O'Keefe caught a pair of passes for 11 yards.

Temple entered the night as the American Athletic Conference's No. 1 scoring defense, allowing just 84 points in its first five games — its lowest total since 2015 under the leadership of Matt Rhule, the recently fired Carolina Panthers head coach.

7:15 p.m. | Temple caps opening drive with short field goal

E.J. Warner, son of former Super Bowl champion quarterback Kurt Warner, led Temple on a successful opening drive, culminating in Rory Bell's 26-yard field goal.

The Owls lead UCF 3-0 early in the fourth quarter, but the Knights' top-ranked red zone defense once again held firm. UCF has allowed only four touchdowns in 20 drives inside its own 20-yard line.

Warner went 3 of 5 for 54 yards on the drive.

Where and when will the UCF Knights play the Temple Owls?

Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, October 13

How can I watch UCF vs. Temple on TV, streaming?

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream : WatchESPN , ESPN app

How can I listen to UCF vs. Temple on radio?

Radio: 96.9 FM The Game, Sirius XM

Online radio: SiriusXM.com , TuneIn , iHeartRadio

What's the latest betting line for UCF vs. Temple?

UCF is a 22.5-point favorite according to Tipico, the oddsmakers for USA TODAY. The over-under is 45.5 points.

