CBS Austin
18-wheeler crash in Manor leaves one person dead
MANOR, Texas — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler in Manor Saturday night. The crash between the vehicles and a semi-truck happened around 11:46 p.m. Saturday, near 15000 Block East US 290 Highway Eastbound. Upon arrival, EMS found one person pinned in and extraction was in progress.
18-wheeler crash near Manor leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
It happened just before midnight Saturday near FM 1100 and U.S. 290 eastbound.
Crash on Highway 71 near Austin airport causing delays
A crash on Highway 71 toll eastbound is causing delays near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Monday morning.
CBS Austin
One person killed in auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died following an auto-pedestrian collision Saturday night in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 11:29 p.m. reporting a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 8700 Research Boulevard and Payton Gin Road. ATCEMS said the person on foot...
1 dead in auto-pedestrian crash in north Austin late Saturday
It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Research Boulevard and Payton Gin Road, ATCEMS said.
KVUE
18-wheeler pin-in leads to one dead, one injured
AUSTIN, Texas — A pin-in with a SUV and 18-wheeler led to one person dead and one injured late Saturday night on US 290 Highway. At 11:46 p.m., the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) received a call to the 15000 block of East US 290 Highway Eastbound regarding a 18-wheeler pin-in. Once on the scene, medical personnel reported a 3-vehicle collision with a pin-in extrication in progress.
CBS Austin
Austin ISD bus involved in a crash in central Austin
An Austin ISD bus was involved in a crash Monday morning as heavy rain fell across the Austin metro. The Austin Police Department says it happened around 7 a.m. on W. 35th street near Jefferson Street. Police say an AISD bus was involved in a crash with a Red Ford...
fox7austin.com
Several residents displaced after fire at Central Austin apartment complex
AUSTIN, Texas - Several people have been displaced from their apartments after a fire in Central Austin Sunday morning. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Oct. 16, Austin fire crews were called to the Benjamin Todd Apartment Complex in the 1500 block of W 39 ½ street just off Shoal Creek Boulevard.
fox7austin.com
Fire causes major damage to Manor home
MANOR, Texas - A fire caused major damage to a home in Manor around noon Sunday. Shortly around noon, firefighters with Travis County ESD 12 responded to a house fire in the 300 block of East Browning Street, just off Lexington Street. Crews from Pflugerville Fire Department and Travis County...
Remains of 31-year-old Conroe man missing since March 2022 found near Austin
Investigators say they do not suspect foul play at this time, though it is unclear how he died.
1 killed, another taken to hospital after wreck near Bee Cave
The wreck involved three vehicles and happened near the 17200 block of State Highway 71 west of Bee Cave, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). This is close to Pedernales Summit Parkway. When paramedics initially responded, they said the head-on crash with a rollover left one person pinned inside a car.
1 dead after head-on collision on State Highway 71
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a head-on collision and rollover on State Highway 71 on Thursday afternoon. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash occurred around 3:13 p.m. between 17200 and 17841 W. SH 71, or the intersection with Pedernales Summit Parkway. Officials on scene reported...
Human remains found in Williamson County identified as missing person
The remains were found Tuesday evening in the southern part of Williamson County near State Highway 45 and MoPac Expressway, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
Motorcyclist dead after Taylor hit-and-run
Officers with the Taylor Police Department began an investigation Thursday after an overnight collision resulted in the death of a man near the 2000 block of West Second Street.
fox7austin.com
Skeletal remains found in Williamson County officially identified as missing Conroe man
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The family of a missing Conroe man says that the skeletal remains found in a field in Williamson County earlier this week are his. FOX 26 Houston first reported Saturday that the family says the remains were identified through dental records as 32-year-old Timothy Perez, who went missing in early March while on a road trip to Austin to see his brother.
CBS Austin
Austin ISD confirms plan to convert diesel school bus fleet to all-electric
Austin ISD's familiar school buses are about to get an upgrade. We're told the new buses will still be yellow but they'll also be green... as in environmentally friendly. On Monday district officials and other local leaders gathered to confirm the district plans to go all in, switching out their fleet of diesel buses for one that will be all-electric.
KLTV
DeBerry man killed in crash near Carthage
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A DeBerry man was killed in a crash near Carthage Thursday evening. DPS reports James B. Peloquin, 44, of DeBerry died in a crash on US-59 about three miles north of Carthage. The DPS investigation said at 4:55 p.m., Peloquin was driving a 2003 Chevrolet...
CBS Austin
Police identify man killed in South Austin single-vehicle crash
Police have identified the man who was killed early Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash in South Austin. It happened at around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of MoPac and SH 45. The Austin Police Department says 51-year-old Darren Gray Webb's vehicle hit a guardrail in the southbound lanes and...
fox7austin.com
Family of woman killed after motorcycle crash with deer speaks out
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A motorcycle crash involving a deer killed a couple in Williamson County earlier this month. Both Jimmy Thompson and Maggie Haynie died in the crash. Maggie’s family says she was a loving mom searching for a cure for her daughter’s deadly illness. "I’m going...
KXAN
