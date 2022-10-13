ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: Father shot in deadly home invasion

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston police released additional information about a shooting that left a person dead Saturday. According to an incident report, NCPD officers responded to a Scarsdale Avenue residence, just after 4:20 p.m., following a reported burglary and a person shot. Juveniles flagging down responding officers told police that their father […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Two detained outside Fort Dorchester High School following reports of weapon near campus

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two individuals were detained and removed from Fort Dorchester High School campus on Monday following reports of a person with a weapon near campus, according to Dorchester District Two officials. According to officials, the school was placed on a “brief secure hold” at approximately 10:30 a.m. meaning everyone was held in […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

NEW: on fatal North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

North Charleston shooting on Saturday leaves one person dead

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting on Saturday that left one person dead is currently being investigated by the North Charleston Police Department. At 4:11 p.m. police responded to a call at Scarsdale Avenue off Dorchester Road. When they arrived at the scene, police found a male with...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD arrest suspect in Oct. 5 shooting on Peppertree Lane

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities on Sunday apprehended a 23-year-old murder suspect. Avery Aaron Adams was arrested on several charges in connection to a shooting that happened on October 5. According to the North Charleston Police Department, police responded to reports of a shooting on Peppertree Lane around 2:34 p.m. Upon arrival, police located […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

North Charleston man killed in crash on U.S. 52 Connector

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police are investigating an early-morning crash that left a man dead on Saturday. According to the Charleston County Coroner's Office, 30-year-old Lance Thomas, of North Charleston, died in a crash at the U.S. 52 Connector westbound at around 1:30 a.m. North Charleston...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday. Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road. Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. The...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 dies in North Charleston house fire, firefighters confirm

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead following fire at a North Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say one person is dead following a fire in North Charleston Saturday night. According to North Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officials found the single-story home fully aflame. During the initial search of […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

14-year-old dies after Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a North Charleston teenager died Friday, days after a single-vehicle crash. George Sanchez-Tentzohua, 14, died at an area hospital, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Hartwell said the hospital notified the coroner’s office on Friday of Sanchez-Tentzohua’s death that was the result of a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 9.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs man killed in early-morning crash on 52 Connector

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston man killed early Friday morning in a crash. Lance Thomas, 30, died at approximately 1:30 a.m. at the scene of a crash on the 52 Connector, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Man's body found in Beaufort Co. pond, believed to be an accidental death

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTGS) — A dead body was found floating in a Beaufort County retention pond Saturday afternoon, according to the Port Royal Police Department. Officers received the call and arrived just after 12 p.m., to the pond near Madrid Ave. in Port Royal, according to a news release from the department.
PORT ROYAL, SC
abcnews4.com

St. Paul's Fire Department welcomes custom cab pumper truck

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, St. Paul's Fire Department welcomed a new addition to the family. The station received a custom cap pumper truck, which costs more than $500,000. It is the first vehicle of its kind that the department has ever had. As part of the truck's...
HOLLYWOOD, SC

