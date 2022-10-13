CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — New parking rules will be implemented Monday on upper King Street as a part of an effort by the city to keep the area safer. The new rules will prevent parking on upper King Street- from Spring Street to Calhoun Street after 6 p.m. and lasting to 3 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO