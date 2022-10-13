Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
abcnews4.com
Father shot during fatal home invasion in North Charleston Saturday, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — When North Charleston Police arrived for a burglary call on Saturday, several kids waved them down, saying their father had been shot, an incident report says. The kids were waving from the second-floor landing of a home on Scarsdale Avenue, where a burglary in...
live5news.com
2 detained outside Ft. Dorchester High School amid report of person with weapon
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester High School notified parents that two people were detained and removed from campus Monday morning after a report of a person with a weapon. The message states the school went into “a brief secure hold” at approximately 10:30 a.m. A secure hold means...
abcnews4.com
Man arrested after exposing himself at school bus stop in North Charleston, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man was placed under arrest after he reportedly exposed himself at a school bus stop with children in the area, according to North Charleston police. The alleged incident took place on Friday at a bus stop on Gullah Avenue near Greenspire Lane, which...
iheart.com
abcnews4.com
North Charleston shooting on Saturday leaves one person dead
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting on Saturday that left one person dead is currently being investigated by the North Charleston Police Department. At 4:11 p.m. police responded to a call at Scarsdale Avenue off Dorchester Road. When they arrived at the scene, police found a male with...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston man killed in crash on U.S. 52 Connector
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police are investigating an early-morning crash that left a man dead on Saturday. According to the Charleston County Coroner's Office, 30-year-old Lance Thomas, of North Charleston, died in a crash at the U.S. 52 Connector westbound at around 1:30 a.m. North Charleston...
abcnews4.com
Suspect arrested after leading police on chase through Charleston Co. with stolen vehicle
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police say a suspect has been arrested after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle Saturday. Parris D’Shawn Sutton, 25, of Gaston, was charged with failure to stop for blue light, receiving stolen goods, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
live5news.com
Charleston Police officer injured while directing traffic outside football game
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston Police officer suffered minor injuries Friday night after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic outside near a high school football game. It happened at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of President and Fishburne Streets near Burke High School, Inspector Michael Gillooly...
live5news.com
abcnews4.com
New King Street parking rules start Monday; signs to be posted by end of day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — New parking rules will be implemented Monday on upper King Street as a part of an effort by the city to keep the area safer. The new rules will prevent parking on upper King Street- from Spring Street to Calhoun Street after 6 p.m. and lasting to 3 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
live5news.com
live5news.com
14-year-old dies after Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a North Charleston teenager died Friday, days after a single-vehicle crash. George Sanchez-Tentzohua, 14, died at an area hospital, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Hartwell said the hospital notified the coroner’s office on Friday of Sanchez-Tentzohua’s death that was the result of a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 9.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs man killed in early-morning crash on 52 Connector
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston man killed early Friday morning in a crash. Lance Thomas, 30, died at approximately 1:30 a.m. at the scene of a crash on the 52 Connector, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
abcnews4.com
Man's body found in Beaufort Co. pond, believed to be an accidental death
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTGS) — A dead body was found floating in a Beaufort County retention pond Saturday afternoon, according to the Port Royal Police Department. Officers received the call and arrived just after 12 p.m., to the pond near Madrid Ave. in Port Royal, according to a news release from the department.
abcnews4.com
St. Paul's Fire Department welcomes custom cab pumper truck
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, St. Paul's Fire Department welcomed a new addition to the family. The station received a custom cap pumper truck, which costs more than $500,000. It is the first vehicle of its kind that the department has ever had. As part of the truck's...
