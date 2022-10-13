Read full article on original website
Related
wesb.com
Golubock Finalists Named
(The following is the text of a press release by the Bradford Area Alliance.) Four top finalists in the Harvey L. Golubock Business Competition will be competing on Thursday, October 20th for a total of $25,000 in prize money. The Bradford Area Alliance is championing the 3rd annual business competition to seed and support the formation of new startups and new ventures of existing businesses. This competition is part of an overall strategy by the Bradford Area Alliance in economic gardening, an entrepreneurial approach to economic development that seeks to grow the local economy from within.
wesb.com
Drought Watch Ends in McKean, Continues in Potter
McKean County is no longer under a drought watch. The State Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that the drought watch has been lifted for 16 counties, including McKean. The recent rainfall levels are among the factors leading to the decision.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Arrested on Warrants in Foster Township
A Bradford man with outstanding warrants was arrested in Foster Township. According to the Foster Township Police, an officer pulled over a vehicle on Route 219 Sunday evening for traffic violations. An investigation revealed that the passenger in the car was 24-year-old Thomas Kole Andrew Alcorn, who had outstanding warrants for failure to appear for multiple traffic violations, including driving on a suspended license.
wesb.com
Foster Brook Cracking Down on Mall Loitering
In an effort to reduce the amount of garbage in the Bradford Mall property parking lot, Foster Township Police have issued a statement on Facebook stating they will be cracking down on loitering. This came as a result of the new owners of the Bradford Mall, Zamias Services, issuing a...
fox8tv.com
Clearfield County Assistant Da Arrested
In Clearfield County, Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence. Johnston has been charged with DUI, and obstruction, for an incident on September 14th in Spring Township. According to the affidavit, police saw an SUV swerving on Valentine Hill Road. They say...
wesb.com
Car Strikes Olean Squirrel Statue
A car struck one of Olean’s squirrel statues on Friday. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by 67-year-old David J. Fidurko went off the road on North Union Street near Sullivan Street, striking the squirrel statue among other items. No injuries were reported. The squirrel has since been...
wesb.com
Oswayo Valley Superintendent Sentenced for DUI, Still Works At School
The Oswayo Valley School District Superintendent was sentenced on DUI charges Thursday. 36-year-old Jed Hamberger was sentenced to 6 months probation, the first 45 days of which served on house arrest; a week of reporting to the Good Growing Greener barn; a year-long license suspension and when his license is restored, one year of an ignition interlock device on his vehicles.
wesb.com
Barn Destroyed in Fire
A barn on South Kendall Avenue was destroyed in a fire Sunday. Companies from Derrick City, Rew, and Otto were called out shortly after 4 PM Sunday to a location near the intersection with Looker Mountain Trail and Garlock Hollow. Tankers were also requested from Lewis Run, Eldred, Limestone, and...
abc23.com
Car Runs Into Brockway Drug
A vehicle drove into the rear wall of a pharmacy on Main Street in Brockway. According to Penn Highlands Healthcare who owns Brockway Drug no employees or customers were injured and the driver was evaluated at the scene. Despite the structural damage, Penn Highlands said the pharmacy would remain open...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of Burglarizing Residence
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Jamestown man is accused of burglarizing a residence in northern Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Bradley Lawrence on Wednesday. Lawrence is accused of getting into an altercation at a Swamp Road address earlier this...
wesb.com
Bradford Man Who Beat 18-month-old Sentanced
The Bradford man convicted of beating an 18-month-old nearly to death was sentenced on Thursday. 30-year-old Tyler Prescott was sentenced in McKean County Court to 20 to 40 months in the custody of the state Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children.
wesb.com
Skaggs Arrested on Warrants
A Bradford Woman was arrested following a traffic stop on Sunday. Foster Township Police report that during a routine patrol, they observed a vehicle committing several traffic violations. Officers conducted a traffic stop and found that the passenger in the vehicle was 30-year-old Samantha Skaggs, who was known to the officers to have multiple warrants. Skaggs was also found to be in possession of drugs and drug related paraphernalia.
Car crashed into Jefferson County church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One church is damaged after a car crashed into it. The church, which is located in Winslow Township, was hit sometime on Thursday, Oct. 13. Sykesville Fire Department crews were at the scene to help stabilize the building and provide care to the driver. The driver was reported to have […]
wesb.com
Salamanca City Hall Under Construction
Construction on Salamanca City Hall will begin on Monday. According to a Facebook Post by the Salamanca City Police Department, he back entrance to the Police department will not be in use. After hours call the police department and we will come let you in (716) 945-2330.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Breaks Other Inmate’s Jaw
A Bradford inmate at McKean County Jail was arraigned Thursday for breaking another inmate’s jaw in August. According to The Bradford Era, 41-year-old Armando Aponte was incarcerated on a separate aggravated assault charge for allegedly severely beating a woman in January for “disrespecting him.”. In September, a correctional...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Clearfield Co. Assistant District Attorney Resigns After DUI Arrest
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – An Assistant District Attorney has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Steven M. Johnston, 46, of St. Marys has been charged by Spring Township police with DUI, and obstruction of law/other government function,...
WJAC TV
Clearfield business owner accused of 'grooming' teen employee, police say
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Lawrence Township police department say a Clearfield County businessman is facing charges, accused of "grooming" one his former teenage employees. According to the affidavit, the victim's mother filed a report in early October stating that she believed that her 17-year-old daughter...
wesb.com
Capell Found Guilty on Three Counts, Not Guilty of Fourth
The Georgia woman charged in a wrong-way fatal crash on I-86 in Chatauqua County has been convicted on three of four charges. A jury found 33-year-old Heather Capell guilty of vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and driving while ability impaired in connection with the the crash that claimed the life of Bradley Wakefield of Cattaraugus in July of 2021.
yourdailylocal.com
Oct. 14, 2022 Police Blotter
A 15-Year-Old Juvenile was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana following an incident on 09/02/2022 where officers were looking for a missing juvenile. Nathan Duffy, 42, Warren was charged with DUI: General Impairment, DUI .08-.10% and Operating Vehicle with Unsafe Equipment on 09/25/2022 following a Traffic...
Comments / 1