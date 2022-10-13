(The following is the text of a press release by the Bradford Area Alliance.) Four top finalists in the Harvey L. Golubock Business Competition will be competing on Thursday, October 20th for a total of $25,000 in prize money. The Bradford Area Alliance is championing the 3rd annual business competition to seed and support the formation of new startups and new ventures of existing businesses. This competition is part of an overall strategy by the Bradford Area Alliance in economic gardening, an entrepreneurial approach to economic development that seeks to grow the local economy from within.

BRADFORD, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO